Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Clinical Stage, Phase 1 accounting for % of the Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Melanoma was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Scope and Market Size

Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Clinical Stage

Phase 1

Phase 2

Others

Segment by Application

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Amgen

Oncolytics Biotech

Viralytics

Transgene SA

Oncolys BioPharma

Targovax

PsiOxus Therapeutics

SillaJen Biotherapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics

Lokon Pharma

Genelux Corporation

Vyriad

TILT Biotherapeutics

Cold Genesys

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Revenue in Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Industry Trends

1.4.2 Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Drivers

1.4.3 Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Challenges

1.4.4 Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment by Clinical Stage

2.1 Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Segment by Clinical Stage

2.1.1 Phase 1

2.1.2 Phase 2

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size by Clinical Stage (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size by Clinical Stage (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size by Clinical Stage (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size by Clinical Stage (2017-2028)

3 Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment by Application

3.1 Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Melanoma

3.1.2 Prostate Cancer

3.1.3 Breast Cancer

3.1.4 Ovarian Cancer

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Headquarters, Revenue in Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Companies Revenue in Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Amgen

7.1.1 Amgen Company Details

7.1.2 Amgen Business Overview

7.1.3 Amgen Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Introduction

7.1.4 Amgen Revenue in Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Amgen Recent Development

7.2 Oncolytics Biotech

7.2.1 Oncolytics Biotech Company Details

7.2.2 Oncolytics Biotech Business Overview

7.2.3 Oncolytics Biotech Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Introduction

7.2.4 Oncolytics Biotech Revenue in Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Oncolytics Biotech Recent Development

7.3 Viralytics

7.3.1 Viralytics Company Details

7.3.2 Viralytics Business Overview

7.3.3 Viralytics Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Introduction

7.3.4 Viralytics Revenue in Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Viralytics Recent Development

7.4 Transgene SA

7.4.1 Transgene SA Company Details

7.4.2 Transgene SA Business Overview

7.4.3 Transgene SA Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Introduction

7.4.4 Transgene SA Revenue in Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Transgene SA Recent Development

7.5 Oncolys BioPharma

7.5.1 Oncolys BioPharma Company Details

7.5.2 Oncolys BioPharma Business Overview

7.5.3 Oncolys BioPharma Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Introduction

7.5.4 Oncolys BioPharma Revenue in Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Oncolys BioPharma Recent Development

7.6 Targovax

7.6.1 Targovax Company Details

7.6.2 Targovax Business Overview

7.6.3 Targovax Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Introduction

7.6.4 Targovax Revenue in Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Targovax Recent Development

7.7 PsiOxus Therapeutics

7.7.1 PsiOxus Therapeutics Company Details

7.7.2 PsiOxus Therapeutics Business Overview

7.7.3 PsiOxus Therapeutics Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Introduction

7.7.4 PsiOxus Therapeutics Revenue in Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 PsiOxus Therapeutics Recent Development

7.8 SillaJen Biotherapeutics

7.8.1 SillaJen Biotherapeutics Company Details

7.8.2 SillaJen Biotherapeutics Business Overview

7.8.3 SillaJen Biotherapeutics Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Introduction

7.8.4 SillaJen Biotherapeutics Revenue in Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 SillaJen Biotherapeutics Recent Development

7.9 Sorrento Therapeutics

7.9.1 Sorrento Therapeutics Company Details

7.9.2 Sorrento Therapeutics Business Overview

7.9.3 Sorrento Therapeutics Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Introduction

7.9.4 Sorrento Therapeutics Revenue in Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Sorrento Therapeutics Recent Development

7.10 Lokon Pharma

7.10.1 Lokon Pharma Company Details

7.10.2 Lokon Pharma Business Overview

7.10.3 Lokon Pharma Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Introduction

7.10.4 Lokon Pharma Revenue in Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Lokon Pharma Recent Development

7.11 Genelux Corporation

7.11.1 Genelux Corporation Company Details

7.11.2 Genelux Corporation Business Overview

7.11.3 Genelux Corporation Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Introduction

7.11.4 Genelux Corporation Revenue in Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Genelux Corporation Recent Development

7.12 Vyriad

7.12.1 Vyriad Company Details

7.12.2 Vyriad Business Overview

7.12.3 Vyriad Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Introduction

7.12.4 Vyriad Revenue in Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Vyriad Recent Development

7.13 TILT Biotherapeutics

7.13.1 TILT Biotherapeutics Company Details

7.13.2 TILT Biotherapeutics Business Overview

7.13.3 TILT Biotherapeutics Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Introduction

7.13.4 TILT Biotherapeutics Revenue in Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 TILT Biotherapeutics Recent Development

7.14 Cold Genesys

7.14.1 Cold Genesys Company Details

7.14.2 Cold Genesys Business Overview

7.14.3 Cold Genesys Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Introduction

7.14.4 Cold Genesys Revenue in Oncolytic Virus Drug Treatment Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Cold Genesys Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

