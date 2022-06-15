2022-2027 Global and Regional Disposable Inflation Devices Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Disposable Inflation Devices market was valued at 492.29 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.99% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Disposable Inflation Device is designed to inflate and deflate balloon dilatation catheters while monitoring and displaying inflation pressure. These devices are used in specific surgeries such as gastroenterological procedures and cardiovascular procedures.Global Disposable Inflation Devices key players include Merit Medical, Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Medtronic, B. Braun, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 50%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share nearly 55 percent.In terms of product, Capacity 20ml is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Hospitals, followed by Clinics, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Merit Medical

Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

Medtronic

B. Braun

BD

CONMED Corporation

Teleflex

Argon Medical

Acclarent (Johnson&Johnson)

TZ Medical Inc.

AngioDynamics

Atrion Medical Products

By Types:

Capacity 20ml

Capacity 30ml

Capacity 60ml

By Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

