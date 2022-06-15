Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Lithium-ion Battery Reuse market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

LiCoO2 Battery

NMC Battery

LiFePO4 Battery

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Industrial

Electric Power

Others

By Company

Umicore

GEM

Brunp Recycling

SungEel HiTech

Taisen Recycling

Batrec

Retriev Technologies

Tes-Amm(Recupyl)

Duesenfeld

4R Energy Corp

OnTo Technology

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 LiCoO2 Battery

1.2.3 NMC Battery

1.2.4 LiFePO4 Battery

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Electric Power

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Industry Trends

2.3.2 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Market Drivers

2.3.3 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Market Challenges

2.3.4 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Lithium-

