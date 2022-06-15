Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Lithium-ion Battery Reuse market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
LiCoO2 Battery
NMC Battery
LiFePO4 Battery
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Industrial
Electric Power
Others
By Company
Umicore
GEM
Brunp Recycling
SungEel HiTech
Taisen Recycling
Batrec
Retriev Technologies
Tes-Amm(Recupyl)
Duesenfeld
4R Energy Corp
OnTo Technology
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 LiCoO2 Battery
1.2.3 NMC Battery
1.2.4 LiFePO4 Battery
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Electric Power
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Industry Trends
2.3.2 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Market Drivers
2.3.3 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Market Challenges
2.3.4 Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Lithium-ion Battery Reuse Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Lithium-
