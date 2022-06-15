2022-2027 Global and Regional SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks market was valued at 512.03 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.17% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Spin-on carbon materials provide high transparency for improved overlay control and high thermal stability for compatibility in various integration flows.Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks key players include Samsung SDI, Merck Group, JSR, Brewer Science, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 50%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share nearly 45 percent. In terms of product, Hot-Temperature Spin on Carbon Hardmask is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Semiconductors (excl. Memory), followed by DRAM.

By Market Verdors:

Samsung SDI

Merck Group

JSR

Brewer Science

Shin-Etsu MicroSi

YCCHEM

Nano-C

By Types:

Hot-Temperature Spin on Carbon Hardmask

Normal Spin on Carbon Hardmask

By Applications:

Semiconductors (excl. Memory)

DRAM

NAND

LCDs

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global SOC (Spin on Carbon) Hardmasks Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

