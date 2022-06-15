Global Metal-air Battery Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Metal-air Battery market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal-air Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Zinc-air

Lithium-air

Aluminum-air

Iron-air

Others

Segment by Application

Electric Vehicles

Military Electronics

Electronic Devices

Power

Others

By Company

Nantenergy Inc.

Phinergy

Log 9 Materials

Arotech Corporation

Polyplus Battery Co.

Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.

GP Batteries International Limited

Arconic Inc.

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

E-stone Batteries B.v.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metal-air Battery Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal-air Battery Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Zinc-air

1.2.3 Lithium-air

1.2.4 Aluminum-air

1.2.5 Iron-air

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Metal-air Battery Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Electric Vehicles

1.3.3 Military Electronics

1.3.4 Electronic Devices

1.3.5 Power

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Metal-air Battery Production

2.1 Global Metal-air Battery Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Metal-air Battery Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Metal-air Battery Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Metal-air Battery Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Metal-air Battery Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Metal-air Battery Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Metal-air Battery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Metal-air Battery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Metal-air Battery Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Metal-air Battery Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Metal-air Battery Sales by Region (2017-20

