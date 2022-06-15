Global Metal-air Battery Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Metal-air Battery market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal-air Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Zinc-air
Lithium-air
Aluminum-air
Iron-air
Others
Segment by Application
Electric Vehicles
Military Electronics
Electronic Devices
Power
Others
By Company
Nantenergy Inc.
Phinergy
Log 9 Materials
Arotech Corporation
Polyplus Battery Co.
Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.
GP Batteries International Limited
Arconic Inc.
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.
E-stone Batteries B.v.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal-air Battery Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal-air Battery Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Zinc-air
1.2.3 Lithium-air
1.2.4 Aluminum-air
1.2.5 Iron-air
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal-air Battery Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electric Vehicles
1.3.3 Military Electronics
1.3.4 Electronic Devices
1.3.5 Power
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Metal-air Battery Production
2.1 Global Metal-air Battery Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Metal-air Battery Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Metal-air Battery Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Metal-air Battery Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Metal-air Battery Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Metal-air Battery Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Metal-air Battery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Metal-air Battery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Metal-air Battery Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Metal-air Battery Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Metal-air Battery Sales by Region (2017-20
