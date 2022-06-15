2022-2027 Global and Regional Biopesticide Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Biopesticide market was valued at 3962.58 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.39% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Biopesticides are made of living things, come from living things, or they are found in nature. Biopesticides are generally less toxic than chemical pesticides, often target-specific, have little or no residual effects and have acceptability for use in organic farming.The global biopesticide market is highly fragmented. There are hundreds of manufacturers in the industry. The leading manufacturers include Bayer Crop Science, Valent BioSciences, Certis USA, Syngenta and Koppert, etc. The top 5 companies occupied about 1/4 of the market in 2019. APAC is the biggest consumption region, which holds nearly 1/3consumption share in 2019, followed by North America, which occupying about 28.10% of total volume. Microbial Pesticides is the main type of biopesticide, which accounted for 74% of the market. Fruits and Vegetables is the main application of biopesticide, it took nearly half of the market in 2019.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-regional-biopesticide-2022-2027-339

By Market Verdors:

Bayer Crop Science

Valent BioSciences

Certis USA

Syngenta

Koppert

BASF

Andermatt Biocontrol

Corteva Agriscience

FMC Corporation

Isagro

Marrone Bio Innovations

Chengdu New Sun

Som Phytopharma India

Novozymes

Coromandel

SEIPASA

Jiangsu Luye

Jiangxi Xinlong Biological

Bionema

By Types:

Microbial Pesticides

Biochemical Pesticides

Plant-Incorporated Protectants

By Applications:

Fruits and Vegetables

Cereals and Pulses

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-regional-biopesticide-2022-2027-339

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Biopesticide Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Biopesticide Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Biopesticide Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Biopesticide Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Biopesticide Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Biopesticide Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Biopesticide (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Biopesticide Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Biopesticide Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Biopesticide (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Biopesticide Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Biopestic

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/ict-and-media/global-regional-biopesticide-2022-2027-339

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports: 2022-2027 Global and Regional Biopesticide Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

