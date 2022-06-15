Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Intracranial Neurosurgery market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Intracranial Neurosurgery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Intracranial Neurosurgery market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Craniotomy accounting for % of the Intracranial Neurosurgery global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Seizures was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Intracranial Neurosurgery market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Craniotomy

Craniectomy

Cranioplasty

Others

Segment by Application

Seizures

Bleeding and Brain Clots in Brain

Parkinson’s Disease Tremors

Brain Aneurysms

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

Conmed Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Boston Scientific Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Aesculap Division

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Medtronic

NICO Corp.

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Intracranial Neurosurgery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Intracranial Neurosurgery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Intracranial Neurosurgery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Intracranial Neurosurgery with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Intracranial Neurosurgery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Intracranial Neurosurgery Revenue in Intracranial Neurosurgery Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Intracranial Neurosurgery in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Intracranial Neurosurgery Industry Trends

1.4.2 Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Drivers

1.4.3 Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Challenges

1.4.4 Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Intracranial Neurosurgery by Type

2.1 Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Craniotomy

2.1.2 Craniectomy

2.1.3 Cranioplasty

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Intracranial Neurosurgery by Application

3.1 Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Seizures

3.1.2 Bleeding and Brain Clots in Brain

3.1.3 Parkinson’s Disease Tremors

3.1.4 Brain Aneurysms

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Intracranial Neurosurgery in 2021

4.2.3 Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Headquarters, Revenue in Intracranial Neurosurgery Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Companies Revenue in Intracranial Neurosurgery Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Intracranial Neurosurgery Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Intracranial Neurosurgery Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Intracranial Neurosurgery Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Intracranial Neurosurgery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

7.1.1 Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG Company Details

7.1.2 Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG Business Overview

7.1.3 Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG Intracranial Neurosurgery Introduction

7.1.4 Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG Revenue in Intracranial Neurosurgery Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

7.2 Olympus Corporation

7.2.1 Olympus Corporation Company Details

7.2.2 Olympus Corporation Business Overview

7.2.3 Olympus Corporation Intracranial Neurosurgery Introduction

7.2.4 Olympus Corporation Revenue in Intracranial Neurosurgery Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Olympus Corporation Recent Development

7.3 Conmed Corporation

7.3.1 Conmed Corporation Company Details

7.3.2 Conmed Corporation Business Overview

7.3.3 Conmed Corporation Intracranial Neurosurgery Introduction

7.3.4 Conmed Corporation Revenue in Intracranial Neurosurgery Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Conmed Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Richard Wolf GmbH

7.4.1 Richard Wolf GmbH Company Details

7.4.2 Richard Wolf GmbH Business Overview

7.4.3 Richard Wolf GmbH Intracranial Neurosurgery Introduction

7.4.4 Richard Wolf GmbH Revenue in Intracranial Neurosurgery Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Richard Wolf GmbH Recent Development

7.5 Boston Scientific Inc.

7.5.1 Boston Scientific Inc. Company Details

7.5.2 Boston Scientific Inc. Business Overview

7.5.3 Boston Scientific Inc. Intracranial Neurosurgery Introduction

7.5.4 Boston Scientific Inc. Revenue in Intracranial Neurosurgery Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Boston Scientific Inc. Recent Development

7.6 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

7.6.1 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Company Details

7.6.2 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Business Overview

7.6.3 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Intracranial Neurosurgery Introduction

7.6.4 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Revenue in Intracranial Neurosurgery Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Recent Development

7.7 Aesculap Division

7.7.1 Aesculap Division Company Details

7.7.2 Aesculap Division Business Overview

7.7.3 Aesculap Division Intracranial Neurosurgery Introduction

7.7.4 Aesculap Division Revenue in Intracranial Neurosurgery Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Aesculap Division Recent Development

7.8 Smith & Nephew Plc.

7.8.1 Smith & Nephew Plc. Company Details

7.8.2 Smith & Nephew Plc. Business Overview

7.8.3 Smith & Nephew Plc. Intracranial Neurosurgery Introduction

7.8.4 Smith & Nephew Plc. Revenue in Intracranial Neurosurgery Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Smith & Nephew Plc. Recent Development

7.9 Medtronic

7.9.1 Medtronic Company Details

7.9.2 Medtronic Business Overview

7.9.3 Medtronic Intracranial Neurosurgery Introduction

7.9.4 Medtronic Revenue in Intracranial Neurosurgery Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Medtronic Recent Development

7.10 NICO Corp.

7.10.1 NICO Corp. Company Details

7.10.2 NICO Corp. Business Overview

7.10.3 NICO Corp. Intracranial Neurosurgery Introduction

7.10.4 NICO Corp. Revenue in Intracranial Neurosurgery Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 NICO Corp. Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

