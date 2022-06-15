2022-2027 Global and Regional Auto Tire Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Auto Tire market was valued at 1257.42 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.49% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automotive Tire is a ring-shaped component that surrounds a wheel`s rim to transfer a vehicle`s load from the axle through the wheel to the ground and to provide traction on the surface traveled over. Most tires are pneumatically inflated structures, which also provide a flexible cushion that absorbs shock as the tires rolls over rough features on the surface. Tires provide a footprint that is designed to match the weight of the vehicle with the bearing strength of the surface that it rolls over by providing a bearing pressure that will not deform the surface excessively.Global Auto Tire main manufactuers include GoodYear, Bridgestone and Continental, totally accounting for 43% of the market. Europe is the largest market, with a share over 30%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into OE Tire and Replacement Tire. The most common type is Replacement Tire, with a share over 70%. In terms of application, it is widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle, accounting for 75% and 25% respectively.

By Market Verdors:

Bridgestone

GoodYear

Continental

Michelin

Sumitomo

Hankook

Pirelli

Yokohama

Zhongce Rubber

Toyo Tire Corporation

Cooper Tire

Apollo Tyres

KUMHO TIRES

Linglong Tire

MRF

Cheng Shin Rubber(Maxxis)

Sailun Group

Nokian Tyres

Triangle Tire Group

JK TYRE

AEOLUS TYRE

Giti

Nexen Tire

By Types:

OE Tire

Replacement Tire

By Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

