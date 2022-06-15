2022-2027 Global and Regional Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market was valued at 8409.86 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.71% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives is adhesive which forms a bond when pressure is applied to marry the adhesive with the adherend. No solvent, water, or heat is needed to activate the adhesive. It is used in pressure-sensitive tapes, labels, glue dots, note pads, automobile trim, and a wide variety of other products.Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is leading the pressure sensitive adhesives market, followed by North America and Europe. Rapid industrialization and rise in infrastructural developments are factors contributing to the growth of the pressure sensitive adhesives market in the Asia-Pacific region.

By Market Verdors:

Henkel

Dow Chemical

Ashland

Avery Dennison

H.B. Fuller

3M

DOW Corning

Arkema Group

Sika AG

Scapa Group

Additional Companies

tesa SE

Nitto Denko

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer

LINTEC Corporation

Scapa

Shurtape Technologies

Lohmann

ORAFOL Europe

By Types:

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

EVA

By Applications:

Packaging

Electronics, Electrical & Telecommunication

Automotive & Transportation

Medical & Healthcare

Building & Construction

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

