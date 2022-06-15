2022-2027 Global and Regional Bovine Leather Goods Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Bovine Leather Goods market was valued at 999.67 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.34% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Bovine leather is the most ample and common leather, made from cow, buffalo and calf-skin. In U.S, nearly, 65% of leather products produced are manufactured from cow hides. Cowhide offers various advantages over other sources of leather such as appearance, durability, texture, and comfort. Also, leather manufactured from cowhide is easy to care, relatively cheaper due to high availability, and dirt & water resistant. In addition, cowhide is tough and durable as it is one of the heaviest leathers. Bovine leather made from cow skin is used in virtually every leather product including footwear, handbags, shoulder bags, note case, upholstery, saddlery, holster, purse, wallet, belt, jackets, gloves, and other accessories. Calfskin, being soft, lightweight, abrasion resistant, and lustrous in look, is used to produce high quality, attractive leather for small sized and medium leather goods with a soft, fine feel.The market is segmented based on type and usage. Based on type, the market is classified into small/fancy leather goods, medium leather goods, and heavy leather goods. Small/fancy leather goods market is further bifurcated into purse, wallets, belt, passport & key case, note case, accessories and others. Medium leather goods market is further bifurcated into leather shoes, handbags, shoulder bags, document & attach cases, and others. Heavy leather goods market is further bifurcated into saddlery, upholstery, holster, tooling & leathercraft, and automotive. The usage of the market are divided into general goods, footwear, automotive, and other sectors.

By Market Verdors:

Horween Leather Company

Circa of America, LLC

Rancourt & Co. Shoecrafters

Russell Moccasin Co.

Caleres (Allen Edmonds Corporation)

Hermes International

Jack Georges

American Saddlery

Garrett Leather Corp

Tanner Goods

The Frye Company

Danner

Louis Vuitton

Christian Dior SE

Kering SA

Prada

By Types:

Small/Fancy Leather Goods

Medium Leather Goods

Heavy Leather Goods

By Applications:

General Goods Sector

Footwear Sector

Automotive Sector

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Bovine Leather Goods Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Bovine Leather Goods Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Bovine Leather Goods Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Bovine Leather Goods Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Bovine Leather Goods Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Bovine Leather Goods Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Bovine Leather Goods (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Bovine Leather Goods Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Bovine Leather Goods Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bovine Leather Goods (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Bovine Leather

