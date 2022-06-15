2022-2027 Global and Regional Automatic Hand Dryers Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Automatic Hand Dryers market was valued at 944.04 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.18% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automatic hand dryers are operated automatically when hands are placed a few inches below the infrared sensor. These touchless hand dryers do not have to have your hands placed on the hand dryer to be turned on automatically. Auto hand dryers are a necessity for any touch free washroom. Some hand dryers will turn on and run for 30 seconds, but most automatic and infrared hand dryers will turn off as quick as they came on when your hands have finished drying and are removed from the view of the sensor.In the last several years, global market of Automatic Hand Dryer developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 15.38%.

By Market Verdors:

Panasonic

Dyson

Toto

Excel Dryer

Mitsubishi Electric

AIKE

World Dryer

Bobrick

Mediclinics

Jaquar Group

American Dryer

DIHOUR

By Types:

Jet Air Dryer

Hot Air Dryer

By Applications:

Hotels

Restaurants

Commercial Complex

Hospitals

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Automatic Hand Dryers Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryers (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Automatic Hand Dryers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automatic Hand Dryers (Volume and Value) by Application

