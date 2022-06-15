2022-2027 Global and Regional Automotive Tire Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Automotive Tire market was valued at 12881.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.72% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Tire is a ring or band of rubber, either solid or hollow and inflated, or of metal, placed over the rim of a wheel to provide traction, resistance to wear, or other desirable properties.This report we researched the automotive type which is used in automotive. The Auto Tire market is relative concentrated market; key players include Bridgestone, GoodYear, Continental, Michelin, Sumitomo, Hankook, Pirelli, Yokohama, Zhongce Rubber, Toyo Tire Corporation, Cooper Tire, Apollo Tyres, KUMHO TIRES, Linglong Tire, MRF; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts more than 75% of the total revenue, in 2019. The high-end products mainly come from Japan and Europe.

By Market Verdors:

Bridgestone

GoodYear

Continental

Michelin

Sumitomo

Hankook

Pirelli

Yokohama

Zhongce Rubber

Toyo Tire Corporation

Cooper Tire

Apollo Tyres

KUMHO TIRES

Linglong Tire

MRF

Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis)

Sailun Group

Nokian Tyres

Triangle Tire Group

JK TYRE

AEOLUS TYRE

Giti

Nexen Tire

By Types:

OE Tire

Replacement Tire

By Applications:

Passenger Car

Commecial Car

