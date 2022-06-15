Brand Licensing Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Brand Licensing Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Brand Licensing Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Brand Licensing market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Brand Licensing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Brand Licensing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Brand Licensing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Brand Licensing Market Segment by Type

Apparels

Toys

Accessories

Home Decoration

Software/Video Games

Food and Beverage

Others

Brand Licensing Market Segment by Application

Entertainment

Corporate Trademarks/Brand

Fashion

Sports

Others

The report on the Brand Licensing market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

The Walt Disney Company

Meredith Corporation

PVH Corp.

Iconix Brand Group

Authentic Brands Group

Universal Brand Development

Nickelodeon (ViacomCBS)

Major League Baseball

Learfield IMG College

Sanrio

Sequential Brands Group

Hasbro

General Motors

National Basketball Association

Electrolux

National Football League

WarnerMedia

The Pokémon Company International

Procter & Gamble

Ferrari

Ralph Lauren

Mattel

Ford Motor Company

BBC Worldwide

The Hershey Company

Stanley Black & Decker

PGA Tour

National Hockey League

Sunkist Growers

WWE

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Brand Licensing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Brand Licensing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Brand Licensing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Brand Licensing with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Brand Licensing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Brand Licensing Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Brand Licensing Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Brand Licensing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Brand Licensing Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Brand Licensing Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Brand Licensing Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Brand Licensing Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Brand Licensing Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Brand Licensing Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Brand Licensing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Brand Licensing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Brand Licensing Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Brand Licensing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Brand Licensing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Brand Licensing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Brand Licensing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Brand Licensing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 The Walt Disney Company

7.1.1 The Walt Disney Company Company Details

7.1.2 The Walt Disney Company Business Overview

7.1.3 The Walt Disney Company Brand Licensing Introduction

7.1.4 The Walt Disney Company Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 The Walt Disney Company Recent Development

7.2 Meredith Corporation

7.2.1 Meredith Corporation Company Details

7.2.2 Meredith Corporation Business Overview

7.2.3 Meredith Corporation Brand Licensing Introduction

7.2.4 Meredith Corporation Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Meredith Corporation Recent Development

7.3 PVH Corp.

7.3.1 PVH Corp. Company Details

7.3.2 PVH Corp. Business Overview

7.3.3 PVH Corp. Brand Licensing Introduction

7.3.4 PVH Corp. Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 PVH Corp. Recent Development

7.4 Iconix Brand Group

7.4.1 Iconix Brand Group Company Details

7.4.2 Iconix Brand Group Business Overview

7.4.3 Iconix Brand Group Brand Licensing Introduction

7.4.4 Iconix Brand Group Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Iconix Brand Group Recent Development

7.5 Authentic Brands Group

7.5.1 Authentic Brands Group Company Details

7.5.2 Authentic Brands Group Business Overview

7.5.3 Authentic Brands Group Brand Licensing Introduction

7.5.4 Authentic Brands Group Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Authentic Brands Group Recent Development

7.6 Universal Brand Development

7.6.1 Universal Brand Development Company Details

7.6.2 Universal Brand Development Business Overview

7.6.3 Universal Brand Development Brand Licensing Introduction

7.6.4 Universal Brand Development Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Universal Brand Development Recent Development

7.7 Nickelodeon (ViacomCBS)

7.7.1 Nickelodeon (ViacomCBS) Company Details

7.7.2 Nickelodeon (ViacomCBS) Business Overview

7.7.3 Nickelodeon (ViacomCBS) Brand Licensing Introduction

7.7.4 Nickelodeon (ViacomCBS) Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Nickelodeon (ViacomCBS) Recent Development

7.8 Major League Baseball

7.8.1 Major League Baseball Company Details

7.8.2 Major League Baseball Business Overview

7.8.3 Major League Baseball Brand Licensing Introduction

7.8.4 Major League Baseball Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Major League Baseball Recent Development

7.9 Learfield IMG College

7.9.1 Learfield IMG College Company Details

7.9.2 Learfield IMG College Business Overview

7.9.3 Learfield IMG College Brand Licensing Introduction

7.9.4 Learfield IMG College Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Learfield IMG College Recent Development

7.10 Sanrio

7.10.1 Sanrio Company Details

7.10.2 Sanrio Business Overview

7.10.3 Sanrio Brand Licensing Introduction

7.10.4 Sanrio Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Sanrio Recent Development

7.11 Sequential Brands Group

7.11.1 Sequential Brands Group Company Details

7.11.2 Sequential Brands Group Business Overview

7.11.3 Sequential Brands Group Brand Licensing Introduction

7.11.4 Sequential Brands Group Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Sequential Brands Group Recent Development

7.12 Hasbro

7.12.1 Hasbro Company Details

7.12.2 Hasbro Business Overview

7.12.3 Hasbro Brand Licensing Introduction

7.12.4 Hasbro Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Hasbro Recent Development

7.13 General Motors

7.13.1 General Motors Company Details

7.13.2 General Motors Business Overview

7.13.3 General Motors Brand Licensing Introduction

7.13.4 General Motors Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 General Motors Recent Development

7.14 National Basketball Association

7.14.1 National Basketball Association Company Details

7.14.2 National Basketball Association Business Overview

7.14.3 National Basketball Association Brand Licensing Introduction

7.14.4 National Basketball Association Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 National Basketball Association Recent Development

7.15 Electrolux

7.15.1 Electrolux Company Details

7.15.2 Electrolux Business Overview

7.15.3 Electrolux Brand Licensing Introduction

7.15.4 Electrolux Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Electrolux Recent Development

7.16 National Football League

7.16.1 National Football League Company Details

7.16.2 National Football League Business Overview

7.16.3 National Football League Brand Licensing Introduction

7.16.4 National Football League Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 National Football League Recent Development

7.17 WarnerMedia

7.17.1 WarnerMedia Company Details

7.17.2 WarnerMedia Business Overview

7.17.3 WarnerMedia Brand Licensing Introduction

7.17.4 WarnerMedia Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 WarnerMedia Recent Development

7.18 The Pokémon Company International

7.18.1 The Pokémon Company International Company Details

7.18.2 The Pokémon Company International Business Overview

7.18.3 The Pokémon Company International Brand Licensing Introduction

7.18.4 The Pokémon Company International Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 The Pokémon Company International Recent Development

7.19 Procter & Gamble

7.19.1 Procter & Gamble Company Details

7.19.2 Procter & Gamble Business Overview

7.19.3 Procter & Gamble Brand Licensing Introduction

7.19.4 Procter & Gamble Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

7.20 Ferrari

7.20.1 Ferrari Company Details

7.20.2 Ferrari Business Overview

7.20.3 Ferrari Brand Licensing Introduction

7.20.4 Ferrari Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Ferrari Recent Development

7.21 Ralph Lauren

7.21.1 Ralph Lauren Company Details

7.21.2 Ralph Lauren Business Overview

7.21.3 Ralph Lauren Brand Licensing Introduction

7.21.4 Ralph Lauren Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Ralph Lauren Recent Development

7.22 Mattel

7.22.1 Mattel Company Details

7.22.2 Mattel Business Overview

7.22.3 Mattel Brand Licensing Introduction

7.22.4 Mattel Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Mattel Recent Development

7.23 Ford Motor Company

7.23.1 Ford Motor Company Company Details

7.23.2 Ford Motor Company Business Overview

7.23.3 Ford Motor Company Brand Licensing Introduction

7.23.4 Ford Motor Company Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Ford Motor Company Recent Development

7.24 BBC Worldwide

7.24.1 BBC Worldwide Company Details

7.24.2 BBC Worldwide Business Overview

7.24.3 BBC Worldwide Brand Licensing Introduction

7.24.4 BBC Worldwide Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 BBC Worldwide Recent Development

7.25 The Hershey Company

7.25.1 The Hershey Company Company Details

7.25.2 The Hershey Company Business Overview

7.25.3 The Hershey Company Brand Licensing Introduction

7.25.4 The Hershey Company Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 The Hershey Company Recent Development

7.26 Stanley Black & Decker

7.26.1 Stanley Black & Decker Company Details

7.26.2 Stanley Black & Decker Business Overview

7.26.3 Stanley Black & Decker Brand Licensing Introduction

7.26.4 Stanley Black & Decker Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

7.27 PGA Tour

7.27.1 PGA Tour Company Details

7.27.2 PGA Tour Business Overview

7.27.3 PGA Tour Brand Licensing Introduction

7.27.4 PGA Tour Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.27.5 PGA Tour Recent Development

7.28 National Hockey League

7.28.1 National Hockey League Company Details

7.28.2 National Hockey League Business Overview

7.28.3 National Hockey League Brand Licensing Introduction

7.28.4 National Hockey League Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.28.5 National Hockey League Recent Development

7.29 Sunkist Growers

7.29.1 Sunkist Growers Company Details

7.29.2 Sunkist Growers Business Overview

7.29.3 Sunkist Growers Brand Licensing Introduction

7.29.4 Sunkist Growers Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.29.5 Sunkist Growers Recent Development

7.30 WWE

7.30.1 WWE Company Details

7.30.2 WWE Business Overview

7.30.3 WWE Brand Licensing Introduction

7.30.4 WWE Revenue in Brand Licensing Business (2017-2022)

7.30.5 WWE Recent Development

