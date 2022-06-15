2022-2027 Global and Regional Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer market was valued at 12 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.61% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Styrene maleic anhydride (SMA) is a synthetic polymer that is built-up of styrene and maleic anhydride monomers. The polymer is formed by a radical polymerization, using an organic peroxide as the initiator. The main characteristics of SMA copolymer are its transparent appearance, high heat resistance, high dimensional stability, and the specific reactivity of the anhydride groups. The latter feature results in the solubility of SMA in alkaline (water-based) solutions and dispersion.SMA resin has excellent performance, so in the automotive sector has been widely used; it also develops quickly in the field of powder coatings and leather products quickly. So it will show steady growth trend in the next few years, the study group estimates compound annual growth rate will reach about 4.2% in the next few years. SMA resins are mainly produced by styrene and maleic anhydride; they are common chemicals, while global supply is adequate. The world`s major producer of SMA resins concentrates in Europe and the United States, the two regions are also the largest consumers, while in the Asia Pacific region, the application of SMA resin is still in its infancy, especially in China, the annual consumption is about 1200MT, is far below the average level in Europe and America. In recent years the price of SMA resins impacted by the market of raw materials, prices showing a declining trend, but not much. However, due to high manufacturing technical barriers, manufacturer`s gross margin has obvious advantages compared to conventional resins.

By Market Verdors:

Polyscope Polymers

TOTAL Cray Valley (TCV)

INEOS

Sinopec

Baoding Lucky Chemical

YINXIN Chemical

Kaixin Fine Chemical

By Types:

A-SMA

R-SMA

By Applications:

Automobile Industry

Phase Solvent

Building Materials

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Revenue and Market Sh

