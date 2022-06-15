2022-2027 Global and Regional Stainless Steel Floor Drains Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Stainless Steel Floor Drains market was valued at 101.09 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Drains are meant to carry bad waters and have to be covered with floor drain grates. These grates are covers installed on top of the drain holes to avoid large items (which may block the internal system) from falling into it.Currently, there are many producing companies in the Stainless Steel Floor Drains industry. The main market players are Aliaxis Group, Zurn Industries, Watts Water Technologies (BLUCHER), ACO, Geberit, McWane, Wedi, KESSEL AG, Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., Inc., Sioux Chief Mfg, HL Hutterer & Lechner GmbH, Josam Company etc.The revenue of Stainless Steel Floor Drains is about 1029.5 Miliion USD in 2017. In consumption market, the North America sales revenue will increases to 318.4 Million USD in 2017 from 295.5Million USD in 2013 with the 2.53% average growth rate. Stainless Steel Floor Drains used in Household Used, Commercial Used, Municipal Used, Industrial Used and Marine Used. Report data showed that 54.38% of the Stainless Steel Floor Drains market demand in Household Used, 21.69% in Commercial Used, and 14.87% in Industrial Used in 2017. There are main four kind`s productions constituting the Stainless Steel Floor Drains, which are Traditional Water Seal Floor Drains, Spring-type Floor Drain, Suction Stone Floor Drain and Gravity Floor Drain. Traditional Water Seal Floor Drains is important in the Stainless Steel Floor Drains, with a consumption market share nearly 52.60% in 2017. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Stainless Steel Floor Drains industry will still be a relative highly energetic industry. Sales of Stainless Steel Floor Drains have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

By Market Verdors:

Aliaxis Group

Zurn Industries

Watts Water Technologies (BLUCHER)

ACO

Geberit

McWane

Wedi

KESSEL AG

Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., Inc.

Sioux Chief Mfg

HL Hutterer & Lechner GmbH

Josam Company

MIFAB, Inc.

Beijing Runde Hongtu Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Unidrain A/S

Gridiron SpA

Jomoo

AWI

Caggiati Maurizio

Miro Europe

WeiXing NBM

Ferplast Srl

By Types:

Traditional Water Seal Floor Drains

Spring-type Floor Drain

Suction Stone Floor Drain

Gravity Floor Drain

By Applications:

Household Used

Commercial Used

Municipal Used

Industrial Used

Marine Used

Table of content

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Stainless Steel Floor Drains Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Stainless Steel Floor Drains Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Stainless Steel

