Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Non-powered Roller Conveyor market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-powered Roller Conveyor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Non-powered Roller Conveyor market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Chain-Driven Roller Conveyors

Belt-Driven Live Roller Conveyors

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Chemical

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Thomas Conveyor and Equipment

C and M Conveyor

IntelliTrak

Rowe Conveyor LLC

Europa Systems

WTT Fördertechnik

KAPELOU

Xiaojie Machinery

SHIAN

Ruijiajixieshebei

Ningjinkaixin Wanglianjixieshebei

Wangman Intelligent Equipment

Chi Chi Automation Equipment Co.

Wenzuanjixie

Youli Intelligent Technology

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Non-powered Roller Conveyor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Non-powered Roller Conveyor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Non-powered Roller Conveyor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Non-powered Roller Conveyor with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Non-powered Roller Conveyor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Non-powered Roller Conveyor companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-powered Roller Conveyor Product Introduction

1.2 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Non-powered Roller Conveyor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Non-powered Roller Conveyor in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Non-powered Roller Conveyor Industry Trends

1.5.2 Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Drivers

1.5.3 Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Challenges

1.5.4 Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Chain-Driven Roller Conveyors

2.1.2 Belt-Driven Live Roller Conveyors

2.2 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Non-powered Roller Conveyor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Food & Beverage

3.1.2 Chemical

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Non-powered Roller Conveyor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Non-powered Roller Conveyor in 2021

4.2.3 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Non-powered Roller Conveyor Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Non-powered Roller Conveyor Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Non-powered Roller Conveyor Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Non-powered Roller Conveyor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Thomas Conveyor and Equipment

7.1.1 Thomas Conveyor and Equipment Corporation Information

7.1.2 Thomas Conveyor and Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Thomas Conveyor and Equipment Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Thomas Conveyor and Equipment Non-powered Roller Conveyor Products Offered

7.1.5 Thomas Conveyor and Equipment Recent Development

7.2 C and M Conveyor

7.2.1 C and M Conveyor Corporation Information

7.2.2 C and M Conveyor Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 C and M Conveyor Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 C and M Conveyor Non-powered Roller Conveyor Products Offered

7.2.5 C and M Conveyor Recent Development

7.3 IntelliTrak

7.3.1 IntelliTrak Corporation Information

7.3.2 IntelliTrak Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 IntelliTrak Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 IntelliTrak Non-powered Roller Conveyor Products Offered

7.3.5 IntelliTrak Recent Development

7.4 Rowe Conveyor LLC

7.4.1 Rowe Conveyor LLC Corporation Information

7.4.2 Rowe Conveyor LLC Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Rowe Conveyor LLC Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Rowe Conveyor LLC Non-powered Roller Conveyor Products Offered

7.4.5 Rowe Conveyor LLC Recent Development

7.5 Europa Systems

7.5.1 Europa Systems Corporation Information

7.5.2 Europa Systems Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Europa Systems Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Europa Systems Non-powered Roller Conveyor Products Offered

7.5.5 Europa Systems Recent Development

7.6 WTT Fördertechnik

7.6.1 WTT Fördertechnik Corporation Information

7.6.2 WTT Fördertechnik Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 WTT Fördertechnik Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 WTT Fördertechnik Non-powered Roller Conveyor Products Offered

7.6.5 WTT Fördertechnik Recent Development

7.7 KAPELOU

7.7.1 KAPELOU Corporation Information

7.7.2 KAPELOU Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 KAPELOU Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 KAPELOU Non-powered Roller Conveyor Products Offered

7.7.5 KAPELOU Recent Development

7.8 Xiaojie Machinery

7.8.1 Xiaojie Machinery Corporation Information

7.8.2 Xiaojie Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Xiaojie Machinery Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Xiaojie Machinery Non-powered Roller Conveyor Products Offered

7.8.5 Xiaojie Machinery Recent Development

7.9 SHIAN

7.9.1 SHIAN Corporation Information

7.9.2 SHIAN Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SHIAN Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SHIAN Non-powered Roller Conveyor Products Offered

7.9.5 SHIAN Recent Development

7.10 Ruijiajixieshebei

7.10.1 Ruijiajixieshebei Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ruijiajixieshebei Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Ruijiajixieshebei Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Ruijiajixieshebei Non-powered Roller Conveyor Products Offered

7.10.5 Ruijiajixieshebei Recent Development

7.11 Ningjinkaixin Wanglianjixieshebei

7.11.1 Ningjinkaixin Wanglianjixieshebei Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ningjinkaixin Wanglianjixieshebei Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Ningjinkaixin Wanglianjixieshebei Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Ningjinkaixin Wanglianjixieshebei Non-powered Roller Conveyor Products Offered

7.11.5 Ningjinkaixin Wanglianjixieshebei Recent Development

7.12 Wangman Intelligent Equipment

7.12.1 Wangman Intelligent Equipment Corporation Information

7.12.2 Wangman Intelligent Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Wangman Intelligent Equipment Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Wangman Intelligent Equipment Products Offered

7.12.5 Wangman Intelligent Equipment Recent Development

7.13 Chi Chi Automation Equipment Co.

7.13.1 Chi Chi Automation Equipment Co. Corporation Information

7.13.2 Chi Chi Automation Equipment Co. Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Chi Chi Automation Equipment Co. Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Chi Chi Automation Equipment Co. Products Offered

7.13.5 Chi Chi Automation Equipment Co. Recent Development

7.14 Wenzuanjixie

7.14.1 Wenzuanjixie Corporation Information

7.14.2 Wenzuanjixie Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Wenzuanjixie Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Wenzuanjixie Products Offered

7.14.5 Wenzuanjixie Recent Development

7.15 Youli Intelligent Technology

7.15.1 Youli Intelligent Technology Corporation Information

7.15.2 Youli Intelligent Technology Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Youli Intelligent Technology Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Youli Intelligent Technology Products Offered

7.15.5 Youli Intelligent Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Non-powered Roller Conveyor Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Non-powered Roller Conveyor Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Non-powered Roller Conveyor Distributors

8.3 Non-powered Roller Conveyor Production Mode & Process

8.4 Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Non-powered Roller Conveyor Sales Channels

8.4.2 Non-powered Roller Conveyor Distributors

8.5 Non-powered Roller Conveyor Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

