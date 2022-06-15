Automotive Oil Pump Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Automotive Oil Pump Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Automotive Oil Pump Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Automotive Oil Pump market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Automotive Oil Pump market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Oil Pump market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive Oil Pump market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Automotive Oil Pump Market Segment by Type

Electric Oil Pump

Mechanical Oil Pump

Automotive Oil Pump Market Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The report on the Automotive Oil Pump market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Magna

SHW

AISIN

Mahle

STACKPOLE

Rheinmetall

Shenglong Group

Bosch

Nidec

Hunan Oil Pump

Toyo Advanced Technologies

ZF

Yamada Somboon

Tsang Yow

Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Oil Pump consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automotive Oil Pump market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Oil Pump manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Oil Pump with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Oil Pump submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Automotive Oil Pump Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Oil Pump Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive Oil Pump Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive Oil Pump Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Oil Pump Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automotive Oil Pump Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive Oil Pump Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Oil Pump Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive Oil Pump Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive Oil Pump Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Oil Pump Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Oil Pump Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Magna

7.1.1 Magna Corporation Information

7.1.2 Magna Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Magna Automotive Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Magna Automotive Oil Pump Products Offered

7.1.5 Magna Recent Development

7.2 SHW

7.2.1 SHW Corporation Information

7.2.2 SHW Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SHW Automotive Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SHW Automotive Oil Pump Products Offered

7.2.5 SHW Recent Development

7.3 AISIN

7.3.1 AISIN Corporation Information

7.3.2 AISIN Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 AISIN Automotive Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 AISIN Automotive Oil Pump Products Offered

7.3.5 AISIN Recent Development

7.4 Mahle

7.4.1 Mahle Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mahle Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Mahle Automotive Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Mahle Automotive Oil Pump Products Offered

7.4.5 Mahle Recent Development

7.5 STACKPOLE

7.5.1 STACKPOLE Corporation Information

7.5.2 STACKPOLE Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 STACKPOLE Automotive Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 STACKPOLE Automotive Oil Pump Products Offered

7.5.5 STACKPOLE Recent Development

7.6 Rheinmetall

7.6.1 Rheinmetall Corporation Information

7.6.2 Rheinmetall Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Rheinmetall Automotive Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Rheinmetall Automotive Oil Pump Products Offered

7.6.5 Rheinmetall Recent Development

7.7 Shenglong Group

7.7.1 Shenglong Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shenglong Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Shenglong Group Automotive Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shenglong Group Automotive Oil Pump Products Offered

7.7.5 Shenglong Group Recent Development

7.8 Bosch

7.8.1 Bosch Corporation Information

7.8.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Bosch Automotive Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Bosch Automotive Oil Pump Products Offered

7.8.5 Bosch Recent Development

7.9 Nidec

7.9.1 Nidec Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nidec Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Nidec Automotive Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nidec Automotive Oil Pump Products Offered

7.9.5 Nidec Recent Development

7.10 Hunan Oil Pump

7.10.1 Hunan Oil Pump Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hunan Oil Pump Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hunan Oil Pump Automotive Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hunan Oil Pump Automotive Oil Pump Products Offered

7.10.5 Hunan Oil Pump Recent Development

7.11 Toyo Advanced Technologies

7.11.1 Toyo Advanced Technologies Corporation Information

7.11.2 Toyo Advanced Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Toyo Advanced Technologies Automotive Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Toyo Advanced Technologies Automotive Oil Pump Products Offered

7.11.5 Toyo Advanced Technologies Recent Development

7.12 ZF

7.12.1 ZF Corporation Information

7.12.2 ZF Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 ZF Automotive Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ZF Products Offered

7.12.5 ZF Recent Development

7.13 Yamada Somboon

7.13.1 Yamada Somboon Corporation Information

7.13.2 Yamada Somboon Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Yamada Somboon Automotive Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Yamada Somboon Products Offered

7.13.5 Yamada Somboon Recent Development

7.14 Tsang Yow

7.14.1 Tsang Yow Corporation Information

7.14.2 Tsang Yow Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Tsang Yow Automotive Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Tsang Yow Products Offered

7.14.5 Tsang Yow Recent Development

7.15 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts

7.15.1 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Corporation Information

7.15.2 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Automotive Oil Pump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Products Offered

7.15.5 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Recent Development

