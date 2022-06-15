2022-2027 Global and Regional Sodium Sulfide Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Sodium Sulfide market was valued at 78.21 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sodium sulfide is a yellow, solid flake with a sulfurous (rotten egg) smell. It is the name used to refer to the chemical compound Na2S but more commonly its hydrate Na2S.9H2O. Both are colorless water-soluble salts that give strongly alkaline solutions. It is usually obtained by heating sodium sulfate with coal or hydrogen. Sodium sulfide may be used in the making of colors and dyes. It can also be used in the manufacture of other chemicals, metals or in mining (ore processing) and in waste water, soil and process sludge treatment.In the recent years, sodium sulfide capacity showed a trend of steady growth. At present, China, Europe and USA are the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China is the leading producer of sodium sulfide in the world, responsible for 55.95% production market share of world and the USA is second after China, estimated to account for about 14.50% production share in 2016. The major manufacturers of sodium sulfide are concentrated in Solvay, Tessenderlo Group, Nafine Chemical Industry, Shenhong Chemical and Longfu Group in the world. The raw material of sodium sulfide is from mirabilite, China holds the world`s largest mirabilite reserves and has been focusing on expanding production capacities of sodium sulfide in order to meet the global demand. Due to reasons such as environmental protection, sodium sulfide manufacturer with environmental problems meets increase pressure, and this is also reflected in the gross margin. The product is widely used in many industries, fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will have an impact on the production cost of sodium sulfide industry. In addition, the price of sodium sulfide is also affected by the global economy influence. The global 2016 sodium sulfide production will reach 1293.5 K MT from 1075.8 K MT in 2012. Overall, although some factors limit the development of the market, because of the improvement of manufacturing technology, the sodium sulfide industry will be promoted in coming years. Therefore, we recommend you enter into the field if you have fixed downstream customers.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7152399/global-regional-sodium-sulfide-2022-2027-301

By Market Verdors:

Solvay

Tessenderlo Group

PPG Industries

ISSC (IRSS)

ICS Industriechemikalien Schwefelnatrium

Sankyo Kasei

Novochrom

Rahul Barium Chemicals

Nafine Chemical Industry

Shenhong Chemical

Longfu Group

Yabulai Salt Chem

Jiaxin Chemical

HaMi HongShan Chemistry

Guangxin Chemical

Xinji Chemical Group

Shaanxi Fuhua Chemical

Inner Mongolia Lichuan Chemical

Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical

Xinxing Chem

By Types:

Low Ferric Sodium Sulfide

Crystal Sodium Sulfide

Anhydrous Sodium Sulfide

By Applications:

Dye industry

Leather industry

Metal smelting industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-regional-sodium-sulfide-2022-2027-301-7152399

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Sodium Sulfide Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Sodium Sulfide Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Sodium Sulfide Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Sodium Sulfide Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Sodium Sulfide Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Sodium Sulfide Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Sodium Sulfide (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Sodium Sulfide Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Sodium Sulfide Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sodium Sulfide (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Sodium Sulfide Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-regional-sodium-sulfide-2022-2027-301-7152399

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: 2022-2027 Global and Regional Sodium Sulfide Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

