2022-2027 Global and Regional Endoscope Optics Objective Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Endoscope Optics Objective market was valued at 58.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.87% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Endoscope optics objectives can achieve a minimum diameter of 0.8mm and a field of view of 170 ?. For a micro optical lens system, it creates a diaphragm by chromium plating directly on the lens surface. A pinhole diameter as small as 0.1mm can also be provided.The Endoscope Optics Objective market covers 1/6?, 1/10?, etc. The typical players include Excelitas Technologies Corp, Sumita Optical Glass, Mikrop AG, etc.Global Endoscope Optics Objective key players include SCH?LLY, Sumita Optical Glass, GRINTECH, Mikrop AG, Shanghai Puling Photonics Technology, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 30%. Americas is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by APAC, and Europe, both have a share about 65 percent. In terms of product, 1/6? is the largest segment, with a share nearly 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Medical, followed by Industrial.

By Market Verdors:

Excelitas Technologies

Sumita Optical Glass

Mikrop AG

Precision Optics Corporation

GRINTECH

SCH?LLY

Jenoptik

Shanghai Puling Photonics Technology

Jiangsu Tianning Optoelectronics Technology

By Types:

1/6 Inch

1/10 Inch

1/18 Inch

By Applications:

Medical

Industrial

