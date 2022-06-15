Insights on the Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about Electric Industrial Vehicles. This report focuses on global and United States Electric Industrial Vehicles, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

Players, stake holders, and other participants in the global Electric Industrial Vehicles will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Electric Industrial Vehicles size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Breakup by Type

Weight: <5 Ton

Weight: 5-10 Ton

Weight: 10-30 Ton

Weight: >30 Ton

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Warehousing

Freight & Logistics

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

Toyota Industries

KION GROUP AG

Mitsubishi Logisnext

Jungheinrich

Crown Equipment Corporation

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

CLARK

Konecranes

Komatsu

Doosan

Manitou Group

Cargotec

ACE

Mariotti

Combilift

DAIFUKU

Aichi Corporation

JBT Corporation

Svetruck AB

ALETRANS

Genkinger

Hangcha Group

Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.

Lonking

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United StatesElectric Industrial Vehiclesl performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on theElectric Industrial Vehiclesl type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on theregion Level & country Level?

What is the structure of the Global and United StatesElectric Industrial Vehiclesl and who are the key players?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Industrial Vehicles Product Introduction

1.2 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Electric Industrial Vehicles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Electric Industrial Vehicles in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Electric Industrial Vehicles Industry Trends

1.5.2 Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Drivers

1.5.3 Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Challenges

1.5.4 Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Weight: <5 Ton

2.1.2 Weight: 5-10 Ton

2.1.3 Weight: 10-30 Ton

2.1.4 Weight: >30 Ton

2.2 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Electric Industrial Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Manufacturing

3.1.2 Warehousing

3.1.3 Freight & Logistics

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Electric Industrial Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Electric Industrial Vehicles in 2021

4.2.3 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Electric Industrial Vehicles Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric Industrial Vehicles Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Electric Industrial Vehicles Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Electric Industrial Vehicles Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Industrial Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Toyota Industries

7.1.1 Toyota Industries Corporation Information

7.1.2 Toyota Industries Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Toyota Industries Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Toyota Industries Electric Industrial Vehicles Products Offered

7.1.5 Toyota Industries Recent Development

7.2 KION GROUP AG

7.2.1 KION GROUP AG Corporation Information

7.2.2 KION GROUP AG Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 KION GROUP AG Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 KION GROUP AG Electric Industrial Vehicles Products Offered

7.2.5 KION GROUP AG Recent Development

7.3 Mitsubishi Logisnext

7.3.1 Mitsubishi Logisnext Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mitsubishi Logisnext Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Mitsubishi Logisnext Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Mitsubishi Logisnext Electric Industrial Vehicles Products Offered

7.3.5 Mitsubishi Logisnext Recent Development

7.4 Jungheinrich

7.4.1 Jungheinrich Corporation Information

7.4.2 Jungheinrich Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Jungheinrich Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Jungheinrich Electric Industrial Vehicles Products Offered

7.4.5 Jungheinrich Recent Development

7.5 Crown Equipment Corporation

7.5.1 Crown Equipment Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Crown Equipment Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Crown Equipment Corporation Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Crown Equipment Corporation Electric Industrial Vehicles Products Offered

7.5.5 Crown Equipment Corporation Recent Development

7.6 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

7.6.1 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Electric Industrial Vehicles Products Offered

7.6.5 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Recent Development

7.7 CLARK

7.7.1 CLARK Corporation Information

7.7.2 CLARK Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 CLARK Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 CLARK Electric Industrial Vehicles Products Offered

7.7.5 CLARK Recent Development

7.8 Konecranes

7.8.1 Konecranes Corporation Information

7.8.2 Konecranes Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Konecranes Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Konecranes Electric Industrial Vehicles Products Offered

7.8.5 Konecranes Recent Development

7.9 Komatsu

7.9.1 Komatsu Corporation Information

7.9.2 Komatsu Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Komatsu Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Komatsu Electric Industrial Vehicles Products Offered

7.9.5 Komatsu Recent Development

7.10 Doosan

7.10.1 Doosan Corporation Information

7.10.2 Doosan Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Doosan Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Doosan Electric Industrial Vehicles Products Offered

7.10.5 Doosan Recent Development

7.11 Manitou Group

7.11.1 Manitou Group Corporation Information

7.11.2 Manitou Group Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Manitou Group Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Manitou Group Electric Industrial Vehicles Products Offered

7.11.5 Manitou Group Recent Development

7.12 Cargotec

7.12.1 Cargotec Corporation Information

7.12.2 Cargotec Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Cargotec Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Cargotec Products Offered

7.12.5 Cargotec Recent Development

7.13 ACE

7.13.1 ACE Corporation Information

7.13.2 ACE Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 ACE Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 ACE Products Offered

7.13.5 ACE Recent Development

7.14 Mariotti

7.14.1 Mariotti Corporation Information

7.14.2 Mariotti Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Mariotti Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Mariotti Products Offered

7.14.5 Mariotti Recent Development

7.15 Combilift

7.15.1 Combilift Corporation Information

7.15.2 Combilift Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Combilift Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Combilift Products Offered

7.15.5 Combilift Recent Development

7.16 DAIFUKU

7.16.1 DAIFUKU Corporation Information

7.16.2 DAIFUKU Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 DAIFUKU Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 DAIFUKU Products Offered

7.16.5 DAIFUKU Recent Development

7.17 Aichi Corporation

7.17.1 Aichi Corporation Corporation Information

7.17.2 Aichi Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Aichi Corporation Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Aichi Corporation Products Offered

7.17.5 Aichi Corporation Recent Development

7.18 JBT Corporation

7.18.1 JBT Corporation Corporation Information

7.18.2 JBT Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 JBT Corporation Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 JBT Corporation Products Offered

7.18.5 JBT Corporation Recent Development

7.19 Svetruck AB

7.19.1 Svetruck AB Corporation Information

7.19.2 Svetruck AB Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Svetruck AB Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Svetruck AB Products Offered

7.19.5 Svetruck AB Recent Development

7.20 ALETRANS

7.20.1 ALETRANS Corporation Information

7.20.2 ALETRANS Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 ALETRANS Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 ALETRANS Products Offered

7.20.5 ALETRANS Recent Development

7.21 Genkinger

7.21.1 Genkinger Corporation Information

7.21.2 Genkinger Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Genkinger Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Genkinger Products Offered

7.21.5 Genkinger Recent Development

7.22 Hangcha Group

7.22.1 Hangcha Group Corporation Information

7.22.2 Hangcha Group Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Hangcha Group Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Hangcha Group Products Offered

7.22.5 Hangcha Group Recent Development

7.23 Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.

7.23.1 Anhui Heli Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.23.2 Anhui Heli Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Anhui Heli Co., Ltd. Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Anhui Heli Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.23.5 Anhui Heli Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.24 Lonking

7.24.1 Lonking Corporation Information

7.24.2 Lonking Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Lonking Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Lonking Products Offered

7.24.5 Lonking Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Electric Industrial Vehicles Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Electric Industrial Vehicles Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Electric Industrial Vehicles Distributors

8.3 Electric Industrial Vehicles Production Mode & Process

8.4 Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Electric Industrial Vehicles Sales Channels

8.4.2 Electric Industrial Vehicles Distributors

8.5 Electric Industrial Vehicles Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

