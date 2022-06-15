Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Segment by Type

40-45%

45-50%

Others

Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Segment by Application

Gloves

Papermaking

Textile

Other

The report on the Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Bangkok Synthetics

Clwyd Compounders

DER-GOM

ZEON

ARLANXEO

NANTEX Industry

Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical

KeerChem

Intco Medical Technology

YueFeng Group

Jiatai Xiangjiao

Rixin Chemical

Litian Technology

Yatai Chemical

Yuancai Chemical

Qilong Chemical

Liangjingjing New Material

Hongtai Rubber

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass Fiber

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber

2.2 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Airplane

3.1.2 Missile

3.1.3 Space Vehicle

3.2 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bangkok Synthetics

7.1.1 Bangkok Synthetics Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bangkok Synthetics Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Bangkok Synthetics Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Bangkok Synthetics Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Products Offered

7.1.5 Bangkok Synthetics Recent Development

7.2 Clwyd Compounders

7.2.1 Clwyd Compounders Corporation Information

7.2.2 Clwyd Compounders Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Clwyd Compounders Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Clwyd Compounders Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Products Offered

7.2.5 Clwyd Compounders Recent Development

7.3 DER-GOM

7.3.1 DER-GOM Corporation Information

7.3.2 DER-GOM Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 DER-GOM Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 DER-GOM Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Products Offered

7.3.5 DER-GOM Recent Development

7.4 ZEON

7.4.1 ZEON Corporation Information

7.4.2 ZEON Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ZEON Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ZEON Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Products Offered

7.4.5 ZEON Recent Development

7.5 ARLANXEO

7.5.1 ARLANXEO Corporation Information

7.5.2 ARLANXEO Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ARLANXEO Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ARLANXEO Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Products Offered

7.5.5 ARLANXEO Recent Development

7.6 NANTEX Industry

7.6.1 NANTEX Industry Corporation Information

7.6.2 NANTEX Industry Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 NANTEX Industry Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 NANTEX Industry Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Products Offered

7.6.5 NANTEX Industry Recent Development

7.7 Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical

7.7.1 Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Corporation Information

7.7.2 Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Products Offered

7.7.5 Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Recent Development

7.8 KeerChem

7.8.1 KeerChem Corporation Information

7.8.2 KeerChem Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 KeerChem Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 KeerChem Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Products Offered

7.8.5 KeerChem Recent Development

7.9 Intco Medical Technology

7.9.1 Intco Medical Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 Intco Medical Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Intco Medical Technology Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Intco Medical Technology Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Products Offered

7.9.5 Intco Medical Technology Recent Development

7.10 YueFeng Group

7.10.1 YueFeng Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 YueFeng Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 YueFeng Group Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 YueFeng Group Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Products Offered

7.10.5 YueFeng Group Recent Development

7.11 Jiatai Xiangjiao

7.11.1 Jiatai Xiangjiao Corporation Information

7.11.2 Jiatai Xiangjiao Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Jiatai Xiangjiao Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Jiatai Xiangjiao Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Products Offered

7.11.5 Jiatai Xiangjiao Recent Development

7.12 Rixin Chemical

7.12.1 Rixin Chemical Corporation Information

7.12.2 Rixin Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Rixin Chemical Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Rixin Chemical Products Offered

7.12.5 Rixin Chemical Recent Development

7.13 Litian Technology

7.13.1 Litian Technology Corporation Information

7.13.2 Litian Technology Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Litian Technology Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Litian Technology Products Offered

7.13.5 Litian Technology Recent Development

7.14 Yatai Chemical

7.14.1 Yatai Chemical Corporation Information

7.14.2 Yatai Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Yatai Chemical Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Yatai Chemical Products Offered

7.14.5 Yatai Chemical Recent Development

7.15 Yuancai Chemical

7.15.1 Yuancai Chemical Corporation Information

7.15.2 Yuancai Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Yuancai Chemical Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Yuancai Chemical Products Offered

7.15.5 Yuancai Chemical Recent Development

7.16 Qilong Chemical

7.16.1 Qilong Chemical Corporation Information

7.16.2 Qilong Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Qilong Chemical Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Qilong Chemical Products Offered

7.16.5 Qilong Chemical Recent Development

7.17 Liangjingjing New Material

7.17.1 Liangjingjing New Material Corporation Information

7.17.2 Liangjingjing New Material Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Liangjingjing New Material Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Liangjingjing New Material Products Offered

7.17.5 Liangjingjing New Material Recent Development

7.18 Hongtai Rubber

7.18.1 Hongtai Rubber Corporation Information

7.18.2 Hongtai Rubber Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Hongtai Rubber Carboxylated Nitrile Rubber (XNBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Hongtai Rubber Products Offered

7.18.5 Hongtai Rubber Recent Development

