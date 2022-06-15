Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Segment by Type

Propylene Carbonate (PC)

Ethylene Carbonate (EC)

Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Segment by Application

Lithium Battery

Industrial Solvent

Textile Industry

Intermediate

Other

The report on the Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Mitsubishi Chemical

BASF

Huntsman

LyondellBasell

OUCC

TOAGOSEI

Shida Shenghua

Daze Group

Shandong Depu chemical

Hi-tech Spring Chemical

Linyi Evergreen Chemical

Shandong Feiyang Chemical

Lixing Chemical

Zhongke Hongye

Haike Group

Liaoning Konglung Chemical

Hengyang New Energy Chemical

OXIRAN

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass Fiber

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber

2.2 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Airplane

3.1.2 Missile

3.1.3 Space Vehicle

3.2 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.1.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

7.1.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Products Offered

7.1.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BASF Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BASF Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Products Offered

7.2.5 BASF Recent Development

7.3 Huntsman

7.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

7.3.2 Huntsman Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Huntsman Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Huntsman Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Products Offered

7.3.5 Huntsman Recent Development

7.4 LyondellBasell

7.4.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

7.4.2 LyondellBasell Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 LyondellBasell Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 LyondellBasell Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Products Offered

7.4.5 LyondellBasell Recent Development

7.5 OUCC

7.5.1 OUCC Corporation Information

7.5.2 OUCC Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 OUCC Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 OUCC Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Products Offered

7.5.5 OUCC Recent Development

7.6 TOAGOSEI

7.6.1 TOAGOSEI Corporation Information

7.6.2 TOAGOSEI Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 TOAGOSEI Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 TOAGOSEI Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Products Offered

7.6.5 TOAGOSEI Recent Development

7.7 Shida Shenghua

7.7.1 Shida Shenghua Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shida Shenghua Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Shida Shenghua Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shida Shenghua Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Products Offered

7.7.5 Shida Shenghua Recent Development

7.8 Daze Group

7.8.1 Daze Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Daze Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Daze Group Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Daze Group Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Products Offered

7.8.5 Daze Group Recent Development

7.9 Shandong Depu chemical

7.9.1 Shandong Depu chemical Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shandong Depu chemical Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Shandong Depu chemical Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Shandong Depu chemical Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Products Offered

7.9.5 Shandong Depu chemical Recent Development

7.10 Hi-tech Spring Chemical

7.10.1 Hi-tech Spring Chemical Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hi-tech Spring Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hi-tech Spring Chemical Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hi-tech Spring Chemical Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Products Offered

7.10.5 Hi-tech Spring Chemical Recent Development

7.11 Linyi Evergreen Chemical

7.11.1 Linyi Evergreen Chemical Corporation Information

7.11.2 Linyi Evergreen Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Linyi Evergreen Chemical Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Linyi Evergreen Chemical Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Products Offered

7.11.5 Linyi Evergreen Chemical Recent Development

7.12 Shandong Feiyang Chemical

7.12.1 Shandong Feiyang Chemical Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shandong Feiyang Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Shandong Feiyang Chemical Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Shandong Feiyang Chemical Products Offered

7.12.5 Shandong Feiyang Chemical Recent Development

7.13 Lixing Chemical

7.13.1 Lixing Chemical Corporation Information

7.13.2 Lixing Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Lixing Chemical Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Lixing Chemical Products Offered

7.13.5 Lixing Chemical Recent Development

7.14 Zhongke Hongye

7.14.1 Zhongke Hongye Corporation Information

7.14.2 Zhongke Hongye Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Zhongke Hongye Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Zhongke Hongye Products Offered

7.14.5 Zhongke Hongye Recent Development

7.15 Haike Group

7.15.1 Haike Group Corporation Information

7.15.2 Haike Group Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Haike Group Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Haike Group Products Offered

7.15.5 Haike Group Recent Development

7.16 Liaoning Konglung Chemical

7.16.1 Liaoning Konglung Chemical Corporation Information

7.16.2 Liaoning Konglung Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Liaoning Konglung Chemical Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Liaoning Konglung Chemical Products Offered

7.16.5 Liaoning Konglung Chemical Recent Development

7.17 Hengyang New Energy Chemical

7.17.1 Hengyang New Energy Chemical Corporation Information

7.17.2 Hengyang New Energy Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Hengyang New Energy Chemical Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Hengyang New Energy Chemical Products Offered

7.17.5 Hengyang New Energy Chemical Recent Development

7.18 OXIRAN

7.18.1 OXIRAN Corporation Information

7.18.2 OXIRAN Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 OXIRAN Cyclic Carbonate (PC and EC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 OXIRAN Products Offered

7.18.5 OXIRAN Recent Development

