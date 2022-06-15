Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States HIV Self-Diagnostic Test market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Finger-Stick Sample (Blood) accounting for % of the HIV Self-Diagnostic Test global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Hospital Pharmacies was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Scope and Market Size

HIV Self-Diagnostic Test market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the HIV Self-Diagnostic Test market size by players, by Treatment Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357662/hiv-self-diagnostic-test

Segment by Type

Finger-Stick Sample (Blood)

Oral Swab

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Autotest VIH

BioLytical Laboratories

BioSure UK

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Atomo Diagnostics

Biosynex

NEXUS Laboratories

Nectar Lifesciences Limited

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of HIV Self-Diagnostic Test market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the HIV Self-Diagnostic Test with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of HIV Self-Diagnostic Test submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Revenue in HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States HIV Self-Diagnostic Test in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Dynamics

1.4.1 HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Industry Trends

1.4.2 HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Drivers

1.4.3 HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Challenges

1.4.4 HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 HIV Self-Diagnostic Test by Type

2.1 HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Finger-Stick Sample (Blood)

2.1.2 Oral Swab

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 HIV Self-Diagnostic Test by Application

3.1 HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital Pharmacies

3.1.2 Retail Pharmacy

3.1.3 Online Pharmacy

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of HIV Self-Diagnostic Test in 2021

4.2.3 Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Headquarters, Revenue in HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Companies Revenue in HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size by Region

5.1 Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Autotest VIH

7.1.1 Autotest VIH Company Details

7.1.2 Autotest VIH Business Overview

7.1.3 Autotest VIH HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Introduction

7.1.4 Autotest VIH Revenue in HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Autotest VIH Recent Development

7.2 BioLytical Laboratories

7.2.1 BioLytical Laboratories Company Details

7.2.2 BioLytical Laboratories Business Overview

7.2.3 BioLytical Laboratories HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Introduction

7.2.4 BioLytical Laboratories Revenue in HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 BioLytical Laboratories Recent Development

7.3 BioSure UK

7.3.1 BioSure UK Company Details

7.3.2 BioSure UK Business Overview

7.3.3 BioSure UK HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Introduction

7.3.4 BioSure UK Revenue in HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 BioSure UK Recent Development

7.4 OraSure Technologies, Inc.

7.4.1 OraSure Technologies, Inc. Company Details

7.4.2 OraSure Technologies, Inc. Business Overview

7.4.3 OraSure Technologies, Inc. HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Introduction

7.4.4 OraSure Technologies, Inc. Revenue in HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 OraSure Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

7.5 Atomo Diagnostics

7.5.1 Atomo Diagnostics Company Details

7.5.2 Atomo Diagnostics Business Overview

7.5.3 Atomo Diagnostics HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Introduction

7.5.4 Atomo Diagnostics Revenue in HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Atomo Diagnostics Recent Development

7.6 Biosynex

7.6.1 Biosynex Company Details

7.6.2 Biosynex Business Overview

7.6.3 Biosynex HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Introduction

7.6.4 Biosynex Revenue in HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Biosynex Recent Development

7.7 NEXUS Laboratories

7.7.1 NEXUS Laboratories Company Details

7.7.2 NEXUS Laboratories Business Overview

7.7.3 NEXUS Laboratories HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Introduction

7.7.4 NEXUS Laboratories Revenue in HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 NEXUS Laboratories Recent Development

7.8 Nectar Lifesciences Limited

7.8.1 Nectar Lifesciences Limited Company Details

7.8.2 Nectar Lifesciences Limited Business Overview

7.8.3 Nectar Lifesciences Limited HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Introduction

7.8.4 Nectar Lifesciences Limited Revenue in HIV Self-Diagnostic Test Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Nectar Lifesciences Limited Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357662/hiv-self-diagnostic-test

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States