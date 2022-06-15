Global Mesotherapy Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Mesotherapy market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mesotherapy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Mesotherapy market.

Summary

In 2021, the global Mesotherapy market size was US$ 689.69 million and it will reach US$ 1,215.89 million in 2028, growing at CAGR of 7.94% between 2022 and 2028.

This report focuses on Mesotherapy volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mesotherapy market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, etc.

Global Mesotherapy Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/364633/mesotherapy

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Filorga

Teoxane

Allergan

Benev Skincare

Tevapharm

CHAMEDITHEC

Dong Kook Lifescience

Huons

Bloomagefreda

Shanghai Qisheng

EVE CHARM

Pavay

Sunmax Biotech

Imeik

Mesotherapy Market Segment by Type

Basic Mesotherapy

Compound Mesotherapy

Micro Needle

Other

Mesotherapy Market Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Beauty Agency

Other

The report on the Mesotherapy market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Mesotherapy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Mesotherapy market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mesotherapy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mesotherapy with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Mesotherapy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 MESOTHERAPY MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 PRODUCT OVERVIEW AND SCOPE OF MESOTHERAPY 1

1.2 MESOTHERAPY SEGMENT BY TYPE 1

1.2.1 GLOBAL MESOTHERAPY SALES GROWTH RATE COMPARISON BY TYPE (2022-2028) 1

1.2.2 BASIC MESOTHERAPY 2

1.2.3 COMPOUND MESOTHERAPY 2

1.2.4 MICRO NEEDLE 3

1.2.5 OTHER 3

1.3 MESOTHERAPY SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 3

1.3.1 GLOBAL MESOTHERAPY SALES COMPARISON BY APPLICATION (2022-2028) 3

1.3.2 HOSPITAL 4

1.3.3 CLINIC 5

1.3.4 BEAUTY AGENCY 6

1.3.5 OTHER 6

1.4 GLOBAL MESOTHERAPY MARKET SIZE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS 6

1.4.1 GLOBAL MESOTHERAPY REVENUE 2017-2028 6

1.4.2 GLOBAL MESOTHERAPY SALES 2017-2028 8

1.4.3 MESOTHERAPY MARKET SIZE BY REGION: 2017 VERSUS 2021 VERSUS 2028 9

2 MESOTHERAPY MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 10

2.1 GLOBAL MESOTHERAPY SALES MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 10

2.2 GLOBAL MESOTHERAPY REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 13

2.3 GLOBAL MESOTHERAPY AVERAGE PRICE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 15

2.4 MANUFACTURERS MESOTHERAPY MANUFACTURING SITES, AREA SERVED 15

2.5 MESOTHERAPY MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 16

2.5.1 MESOTHERAPY MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE 16

2.5.2 THE GLOBAL 5 AND 10 LARGEST MESOTHERAPY PLAYERS MARKET SHARE BY REVENUE 17

2.5.3 GLOBAL MESOTHERAPY MARKET SHARE BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) 17

3 MESOTHERAPY RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION 19

3.1 GLOBAL MESOTHERAPY RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO IN SALES BY REGION: 2017-2022 19

3.2 GLOBAL MESOTHERAPY RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO IN REVENUE BY REGION: 2017-2022 19

3.3 NORTH AMERICA MESOTHERAPY MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 20

3.3.1 NORTH AMERICA MESOTHERAPY SALES BY COUNTRY 20

3.3.2 NORTH AMERICA MESOTHERAPY REVENUE BY COUNTRY 21

3.3.3 U.S. 22

3.3.4 CANADA 23

3.3.5 MEXICO 24

3.4 EUROPE MESOTHERAPY MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 24

3.4.1 EUROPE MESOTHERAPY SALES BY COUNTRY 24

3.4.2 EUROPE MESOTHERAPY REVENUE BY COUNTRY 25

3.4.3 GERMANY 26

3.4.4 FRANCE 27

3.4.5 U.K. 28

3.4.6 ITALY 29

3.4.7 SPAIN 30

3.5 ASIA PACIFIC MESOTHERAPY MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY REGION 30

3.5.1 ASIA PACIFIC MESOTHERAPY SALES BY REGION 30

3.5.2 ASIA PACIFIC MESOTHERAPY REVENUE BY REGION 31

3.5.3 CHINA 32

3.5.4 JAPAN 33

3.5.5 SOUTH KOREA 34

3.6 SOUTH AMERICA MESOTHERAPY MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 34

3.6.1 SOUTH AMERICA MESOTHERAPY SALES BY COUNTRY 34

3.6.2 SOUTH AMERICA MESOTHERAPY REVENUE BY COUNTRY 35

3.6.3 BRAZIL 36

3.7 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MESOTHERAPY MARKET FACTS & FIGURES BY COUNTRY 36

3.7.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MESOTHERAPY SALES BY COUNTRY 36

3.7.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MESOTHERAPY REVENUE BY COUNTRY 37

3.7.3 MIDDLE EAST 38

3.7.4 AFRICA 38

4 MESOTHERAPY HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 39

4.1 GLOBAL MESOTHERAPY SALES MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 39

4.2 GLOBAL MESOTHERAPY REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 40

4.3 GLOBAL MESOTHERAPY PRICE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 41

5 MESOTHERAPY HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 42

5.1 GLOBAL MESOTHERAPY SALES MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 42

5.2 GLOBAL MESOTHERAPY REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 42

5.3 GLOBAL MESOTHERAPY PRICE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 43

6 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 44

6.1 FILORGA 44

6.1.1 FILORGA CORPORATION INFORMATION 44

6.1.2 FILORGA DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 44

6.1.3 FILORGA MESOTHERAPY SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 45

6.1.4 FILORGA MESOTHERAPY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 45

6.1.5 FILORGA RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 45

6.2 TEOXANE 46

6.2.1 TEOXANE CORPORATION INFORMATION 46

6.2.2 TEOXANE DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 46

6.2.3 TEOXANE MESOTHERAPY SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 46

6.2.4 TEOXANE MESOTHERAPY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 47

6.3 ALLERGAN 47

6.3.1 ALLERGAN CORPORATION INFORMATION 47

6.3.2 ALLERGAN DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 48

6.3.3 ALLERGAN MESOTHERAPY SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 48

6.3.4 ALLERGAN MESOTHERAPY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 48

6.4 BENEV SKINCARE 49

6.4.1 BENEV SKINCARE CORPORATION INFORMATION 49

6.4.2 BENEV SKINCARE DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 49

6.4.3 BENEV SKINCARE MESOTHERAPY SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 49

6.4.4 BENEV SKINCARE MESOTHERAPY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 50

6.5 TEVAPHARM 51

6.5.1 TEVAPHARM CORPORATION INFORMATION 51

6.5.2 TEVAPHARM DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 51

6.5.3 TEVAPHARM MESOTHERAPY SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 52

6.5.4 TEVAPHARM MESOTHERAPY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 52

6.6 CHAMEDITHEC 53

6.6.1 CHAMEDITHEC CORPORATION INFORMATION 53

6.6.2 CHAMEDITHEC DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 54

6.6.3 CHAMEDITHEC MESOTHERAPY SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 54

6.6.4 CHAMEDITHEC MESOTHERAPY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 55

6.7 DONG KOOK LIFESCIENCE 55

6.7.1 DONG KOOK LIFESCIENCE CORPORATION INFORMATION 55

6.7.2 DONG KOOK LIFESCIENCE DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 56

6.7.3 DONG KOOK LIFESCIENCE MESOTHERAPY SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 56

6.7.4 DONG KOOK LIFESCIENCE MESOTHERAPY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 57

6.8 HUONS 57

6.8.1 HUONS CORPORATION INFORMATION 57

6.8.2 HUONS DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 58

6.8.3 HUONS MESOTHERAPY SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 58

6.8.4 HUONS MESOTHERAPY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 59

6.9 BLOOMAGEFREDA 59

6.9.1 BLOOMAGEFREDA CORPORATION INFORMATION 59

6.9.2 BLOOMAGEFREDA DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 60

6.9.3 BLOOMAGEFREDA MESOTHERAPY SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 60

6.9.4 BLOOMAGEFREDA MESOTHERAPY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 60

6.10 SHANGHAI QISHENG 62

6.10.1 SHANGHAI QISHENG CORPORATION INFORMATION 62

6.10.2 SHANGHAI QISHENG DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 62

6.10.3 SHANGHAI QISHENG MESOTHERAPY SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 63

6.10.4 SHANGHAI QISHENG MESOTHERAPY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 63

6.11 EVE CHARM 63

6.11.1 EVE CHARM CORPORATION INFORMATION 63

6.11.2 EVE CHARM DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 64

6.11.3 EVE CHARM MESOTHERAPY SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 64

6.11.4 EVE CHARM MESOTHERAPY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 65

6.12 PAVAY 65

6.12.1 PAVAY CORPORATION INFORMATION 65

6.12.2 PAVAY DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 66

6.12.3 PAVAY MESOTHERAPY SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 66

6.12.4 PAVAY MESOTHERAPY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 66

6.13 SUNMAX BIOTECH 67

6.13.1 SUNMAX BIOTECH CORPORATION INFORMATION 67

6.13.2 SUNMAX BIOTECH DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 68

6.13.3 SUNMAX BIOTECH MESOTHERAPY SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 68

6.13.4 SUNMAX BIOTECH MESOTHERAPY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 68

6.14 IMEIK 69

6.14.1 IMEIK CORPORATION INFORMATION 69

6.14.2 IMEIK DESCRIPTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 69

6.14.3 IMEIK MESOTHERAPY SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 70

6.14.4 IMEIK MESOTHERAPY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 70

7 MESOTHERAPY MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 71

7.1 MESOTHERAPY KEY RAW MATERIALS ANALYSIS 71

7.1.1 KEY RAW MATERIALS 71

7.1.2 KEY SUPPLIERS OF RAW MATERIALS 71

7.2 PROPORTION OF MANUFACTURING COST STRUCTURE 72

7.3 MANUFACTURING PROCESS ANALYSIS OF MESOTHERAPY 73

7.4 MESOTHERAPY INDUSTRIAL CHAIN ANALYSIS 74

8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 75

8.1 MARKETING CHANNEL 75

8.2 MESOTHERAPY DISTRIBUTORS LIST 76

8.3 MESOTHERAPY CUSTOMERS ANALYSIS 77

9 MESOTHERAPY MARKET DYNAMICS 78

9.1 MESOTHERAPY INDUSTRY TRENDS 78

9.2 MESOTHERAPY MARKET DRIVERS 78

9.3 MESOTHERAPY MARKET CHALLENGES 78

9.4 MESOTHERAPY MARKET RESTRAINTS 79

10 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST 80

10.1 MESOTHERAPY MARKET ESTIMATES AND PROJECTIONS BY TYPE 80

10.1.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED SALES OF MESOTHERAPY BY TYPE (2023-2028) 80

10.1.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF MESOTHERAPY BY TYPE (2023-2028) 80

10.2 MESOTHERAPY MARKET ESTIMATES AND PROJECTIONS BY APPLICATION 81

10.2.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED SALES OF MESOTHERAPY BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 81

10.2.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF MESOTHERAPY BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 81

10.3 MESOTHERAPY MARKET ESTIMATES AND PROJECTIONS BY REGION 82

10.3.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED SALES OF MESOTHERAPY BY REGION (2023-2028) 82

10.3.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF MESOTHERAPY BY REGION (2023-2028) 83

11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 84

12 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 85

12.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 85

12.1.1 RESEARCH PROGRAMS/DESIGN 85

12.1.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 86

12.1.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 87

12.2 DATA SOURCE 88

12.2.1 SECONDARY SOURCES 88

12.2.2 PRIMARY SOURCES 89

12.3 AUTHOR LIST 92

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/364633/mesotherapy

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

