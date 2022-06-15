Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Product Introduction

1.2 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Industry Trends

1.5.2 Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Drivers

1.5.3 Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Challenges

1.5.4 Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 GaN on SiC

2.1.2 GaN on Si

2.2 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Wireless Infrastructure

3.1.2 Radar

3.1.3 Aerospace & Defence

3.1.4 Test & Measurement

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor in 2021

4.2.3 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 NXP Semiconductors

7.1.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

7.1.2 NXP Semiconductors Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 NXP Semiconductors Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 NXP Semiconductors Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Products Offered

7.1.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

7.2 STMicroelectronics

7.2.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

7.2.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 STMicroelectronics Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 STMicroelectronics Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Products Offered

7.2.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

7.3 Infineon Technologies AG

7.3.1 Infineon Technologies AG Corporation Information

7.3.2 Infineon Technologies AG Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Infineon Technologies AG Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Infineon Technologies AG Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Products Offered

7.3.5 Infineon Technologies AG Recent Development

7.4 GaN Systems

7.4.1 GaN Systems Corporation Information

7.4.2 GaN Systems Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 GaN Systems Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 GaN Systems Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Products Offered

7.4.5 GaN Systems Recent Development

7.5 Nexperia

7.5.1 Nexperia Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nexperia Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nexperia Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nexperia Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Products Offered

7.5.5 Nexperia Recent Development

7.6 Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

7.6.1 Efficient Power Conversion Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Efficient Power Conversion Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Efficient Power Conversion Corporation Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Efficient Power Conversion Corporation Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Products Offered

7.6.5 Efficient Power Conversion Corporation Recent Development

7.7 Microchip Technology

7.7.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

7.7.2 Microchip Technology Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Microchip Technology Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Microchip Technology Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Products Offered

7.7.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development

7.8 VisIC Technologies

7.8.1 VisIC Technologies Corporation Information

7.8.2 VisIC Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 VisIC Technologies Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 VisIC Technologies Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Products Offered

7.8.5 VisIC Technologies Recent Development

7.9 Texas Instruments

7.9.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

7.9.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Texas Instruments Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Texas Instruments Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Products Offered

7.9.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

7.10 Qorvo

7.10.1 Qorvo Corporation Information

7.10.2 Qorvo Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Qorvo Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Qorvo Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Products Offered

7.10.5 Qorvo Recent Development

7.11 RFHIC

7.11.1 RFHIC Corporation Information

7.11.2 RFHIC Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 RFHIC Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 RFHIC Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Products Offered

7.11.5 RFHIC Recent Development

7.12 Wolfspeed

7.12.1 Wolfspeed Corporation Information

7.12.2 Wolfspeed Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Wolfspeed Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Wolfspeed Products Offered

7.12.5 Wolfspeed Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Distributors

8.3 Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Production Mode & Process

8.4 Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Sales Channels

8.4.2 Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Distributors

8.5 Enhancement-mode GaN Transistor Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

