Global Biotechnological Enzyme Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Biotechnological Enzyme market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biotechnological Enzyme market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Biotechnological Enzyme market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Drug Type, Hydrolases accounting for % of the Biotechnological Enzyme global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Industrial Catalysts was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Biotechnological Enzyme Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Biotechnological Enzyme market size by players, by Treatment Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Drug Type

Hydrolases

Lyases

Isomerases

Ligases

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial Catalysts

Therapeutic Agents

Analytic Reagents

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Novozymes

North Carolina Biotechnology Center

Lumis Biotech

Zytex

AB Enzymes

EPYGEN LABS LLC.

Fermenta Biotech Limited

CPC Biotech

Nfinita Biotech Private Limited

MetGen

SYNKROMAX BIOTECH PVT LTD.

Biocatalysts Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co.

KGaA

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Biotechnological Enzyme consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Biotechnological Enzyme market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Biotechnological Enzyme manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Biotechnological Enzyme with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Biotechnological Enzyme submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biotechnological Enzyme Revenue in Biotechnological Enzyme Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Biotechnological Enzyme in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Biotechnological Enzyme Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Biotechnological Enzyme Industry Trends

1.4.2 Biotechnological Enzyme Market Drivers

1.4.3 Biotechnological Enzyme Market Challenges

1.4.4 Biotechnological Enzyme Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Biotechnological Enzyme by Drug Type

2.1 Biotechnological Enzyme Market Segment by Drug Type

2.1.1 Hydrolases

2.1.2 Lyases

2.1.3 Isomerases

2.1.4 Ligases

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size by Drug Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size by Drug Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size by Drug Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size by Drug Type (2017-2028)

3 Biotechnological Enzyme by Application

3.1 Biotechnological Enzyme Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Industrial Catalysts

3.1.2 Therapeutic Agents

3.1.3 Analytic Reagents

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Biotechnological Enzyme Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Biotechnological Enzyme Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Biotechnological Enzyme in 2021

4.2.3 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Headquarters, Revenue in Biotechnological Enzyme Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Companies Revenue in Biotechnological Enzyme Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Biotechnological Enzyme Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Biotechnological Enzyme Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Biotechnological Enzyme Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Biotechnological Enzyme Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biotechnological Enzyme Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Biotechnological Enzyme Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Biotechnological Enzyme Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Biotechnological Enzyme Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Novozymes

7.1.1 Novozymes Company Details

7.1.2 Novozymes Business Overview

7.1.3 Novozymes Biotechnological Enzyme Introduction

7.1.4 Novozymes Revenue in Biotechnological Enzyme Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Novozymes Recent Development

7.2 North Carolina Biotechnology Center

7.2.1 North Carolina Biotechnology Center Company Details

7.2.2 North Carolina Biotechnology Center Business Overview

7.2.3 North Carolina Biotechnology Center Biotechnological Enzyme Introduction

7.2.4 North Carolina Biotechnology Center Revenue in Biotechnological Enzyme Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 North Carolina Biotechnology Center Recent Development

7.3 Lumis Biotech

7.3.1 Lumis Biotech Company Details

7.3.2 Lumis Biotech Business Overview

7.3.3 Lumis Biotech Biotechnological Enzyme Introduction

7.3.4 Lumis Biotech Revenue in Biotechnological Enzyme Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Lumis Biotech Recent Development

7.4 Zytex

7.4.1 Zytex Company Details

7.4.2 Zytex Business Overview

7.4.3 Zytex Biotechnological Enzyme Introduction

7.4.4 Zytex Revenue in Biotechnological Enzyme Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Zytex Recent Development

7.5 AB Enzymes

7.5.1 AB Enzymes Company Details

7.5.2 AB Enzymes Business Overview

7.5.3 AB Enzymes Biotechnological Enzyme Introduction

7.5.4 AB Enzymes Revenue in Biotechnological Enzyme Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 AB Enzymes Recent Development

7.6 EPYGEN LABS LLC.

7.6.1 EPYGEN LABS LLC. Company Details

7.6.2 EPYGEN LABS LLC. Business Overview

7.6.3 EPYGEN LABS LLC. Biotechnological Enzyme Introduction

7.6.4 EPYGEN LABS LLC. Revenue in Biotechnological Enzyme Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 EPYGEN LABS LLC. Recent Development

7.7 Fermenta Biotech Limited

7.7.1 Fermenta Biotech Limited Company Details

7.7.2 Fermenta Biotech Limited Business Overview

7.7.3 Fermenta Biotech Limited Biotechnological Enzyme Introduction

7.7.4 Fermenta Biotech Limited Revenue in Biotechnological Enzyme Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Fermenta Biotech Limited Recent Development

7.8 CPC Biotech

7.8.1 CPC Biotech Company Details

7.8.2 CPC Biotech Business Overview

7.8.3 CPC Biotech Biotechnological Enzyme Introduction

7.8.4 CPC Biotech Revenue in Biotechnological Enzyme Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 CPC Biotech Recent Development

7.9 Nfinita Biotech Private Limited

7.9.1 Nfinita Biotech Private Limited Company Details

7.9.2 Nfinita Biotech Private Limited Business Overview

7.9.3 Nfinita Biotech Private Limited Biotechnological Enzyme Introduction

7.9.4 Nfinita Biotech Private Limited Revenue in Biotechnological Enzyme Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Nfinita Biotech Private Limited Recent Development

7.10 MetGen

7.10.1 MetGen Company Details

7.10.2 MetGen Business Overview

7.10.3 MetGen Biotechnological Enzyme Introduction

7.10.4 MetGen Revenue in Biotechnological Enzyme Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 MetGen Recent Development

7.11 SYNKROMAX BIOTECH PVT LTD.

7.11.1 SYNKROMAX BIOTECH PVT LTD. Company Details

7.11.2 SYNKROMAX BIOTECH PVT LTD. Business Overview

7.11.3 SYNKROMAX BIOTECH PVT LTD. Biotechnological Enzyme Introduction

7.11.4 SYNKROMAX BIOTECH PVT LTD. Revenue in Biotechnological Enzyme Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 SYNKROMAX BIOTECH PVT LTD. Recent Development

7.12 Biocatalysts Ltd.

7.12.1 Biocatalysts Ltd. Company Details

7.12.2 Biocatalysts Ltd. Business Overview

7.12.3 Biocatalysts Ltd. Biotechnological Enzyme Introduction

7.12.4 Biocatalysts Ltd. Revenue in Biotechnological Enzyme Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Biocatalysts Ltd. Recent Development

7.13 Henkel AG & Co.

7.13.1 Henkel AG & Co. Company Details

7.13.2 Henkel AG & Co. Business Overview

7.13.3 Henkel AG & Co. Biotechnological Enzyme Introduction

7.13.4 Henkel AG & Co. Revenue in Biotechnological Enzyme Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Henkel AG & Co. Recent Development

7.14 KGaA

7.14.1 KGaA Company Details

7.14.2 KGaA Business Overview

7.14.3 KGaA Biotechnological Enzyme Introduction

7.14.4 KGaA Revenue in Biotechnological Enzyme Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 KGaA Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

