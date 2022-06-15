Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market size is estimated to be worth US$ 8,447.26 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 11,595.75 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, TPEG accounting for 44.46% of the Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 5080.34 million by 2028, growing at a revised 5.17% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Commercial Concrete segment is altered to an 5.16% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market size was US$ 6114.13 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer were US$ 131.27 million and US$ 258.98 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 1.74% in 2021, while China and Europe are 81.23% and 3.44% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 83.10% in 2028.

The global key manufacturers of Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer include Sika, CREC Anhui Engineering Materials, GCP Applied Technologies, Arkema, Fosroc, Sobute New Material, Mapei, Kao Chemicals, and Takemoto, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 27.40% in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Sika

Sobute New Material

KZJ New Materials

Guangdong Redwall New Materials

MBCC

Fosroc

GCP Applied Technologies

Shijiazhuang Yucai

CREC Anhui Engineering Materials

Mapei

Guizhou Dr.stone Technology

Jiangsu China Railway ARIT

Shanxi Tieli Building Materials

Arkema

Shangdong Huawei

Shanxi Kaidi

Kao Chemicals

Takemoto

Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Segment by Type

TPEG

MPEG

HPEG

APEG

Others

Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Segment by Application

Commercial Concrete

Pre-cast Concrete Units

The report on the Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

China

Europe

North America

India

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Qatar

South Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 MPEG 4

1.2.3 APEG 5

1.2.4 TPEG 5

1.2.5 HPEG 6

1.3 Market by Application 7

1.3.1 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 7

1.3.2 Commercial Concrete 9

1.3.3 Pre-cast Concrete Units 10

1.4 Study Objectives 10

1.5 Years Considered 11

2 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Production 12

2.1 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Production Capacity (2017-2028) 12

2.2 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 12

2.3 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Production by Region 14

2.3.1 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 14

2.3.2 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 15

2.4 China 16

2.5 Europe 17

2.6 North America 18

2.7 India 19

2.8 Japan 20

3 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 21

3.1 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 21

3.2 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 22

3.3 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 23

3.4 Global Top Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Regions by Sales 24

3.4.1 Global Top Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 24

3.4.2 Global Top Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 25

3.5 Global Top Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Regions by Revenue 26

3.5.1 Global Top Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 26

3.5.2 Global Top Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 27

3.6 North America 28

3.7 Europe 30

3.8 Asia-Pacific 32

3.9 South America 34

3.10 Middle East & Africa 36

4 Competition by Manufacturers 38

4.1 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Production Capacity by Manufacturers 38

4.2 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales by Manufacturers 39

4.2.1 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 39

4.2.2 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 40

4.2.3 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales Market Share by Manufacturers in 2021 42

4.3 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue by Manufacturers 43

4.3.1 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 43

4.3.2 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 44

4.3.3 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers in 2021 45

4.4 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 46

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 46

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio 46

4.5.2 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 47

4.5.3 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 48

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 49

5 Market Size by Type 51

5.1 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales by Type 51

5.1.1 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 51

5.1.2 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 51

5.1.3 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 52

5.2 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue by Type 53

5.2.1 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 53

5.2.2 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 54

5.2.3 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 54

5.3 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Price by Type 55

5.3.1 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Price by Type (2017-2022) 55

5.3.2 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 56

6 Market Size by Application 57

6.1 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales by Application 57

6.1.1 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 57

6.1.2 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 57

6.1.3 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 58

6.2 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue by Application 59

6.2.1 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 59

6.2.2 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 59

6.2.3 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 59

6.3 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Price by Application 61

6.3.1 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Price by Application (2017-2022) 61

6.3.2 Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 61

7 North America 62

7.1 North America Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Size by Type 62

7.1.1 North America Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales by Type (2017-2028) 62

7.1.2 North America Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 63

7.2 North America Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Size by Application 64

7.2.1 North America Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales by Application (2017-2028) 64

7.2.2 North America Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 65

7.3 North America Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales by Country 67

7.3.1 North America Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales by Country (2017-2028) 67

7.3.2 North America Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 68

7.3.3 U.S. 70

7.3.4 Canada 71

7.3.5 Mexico 72

8 Europe 73

8.1 Europe Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Size by Type 73

8.1.1 Europe Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales by Type (2017-2028) 73

8.1.2 Europe Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 74

8.2 Europe Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Size by Application 75

8.2.1 Europe Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales by Application (2017-2028) 75

8.2.2 Europe Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 76

8.3 Europe Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Size by Country 77

8.3.1 Europe Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales by Country (2017-2028) 78

8.3.2 Europe Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 79

8.3.3 Germany 81

8.3.4 France 82

8.3.5 U.K. 83

8.3.6 Italy 84

8.3.7 Russia 85

9 Asia Pacific 86

9.1 Asia Pacific Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Size by Type 86

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales by Type (2017-2028) 86

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 87

9.2 Asia Pacific Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Size by Application 88

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales by Application (2017-2028) 88

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 89

9.3 Asia Pacific Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Size by Region 91

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales by Region (2017-2028) 91

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 92

9.3.3 China 94

9.3.4 Japan 95

9.3.5 South Korea 96

9.3.6 India 97

9.3.7 Australia 98

9.3.8 Indonesia 99

9.3.9 Thailand 100

9.3.10 Malaysia 101

9.3.11 Philippines 102

10 South America 103

10.1 South America Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Size by Type 103

10.1.1 South America Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales by Type (2017-2028) 103

10.1.2 South America Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 104

10.2 South America Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Size by Application 105

10.2.1 South America Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales by Application (2017-2028) 105

10.2.2 South America Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 106

10.3 South America Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Size by Country 108

10.3.1 South America Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales by Country (2017-2028) 108

10.3.2 South America Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 109

10.3.3 Brazil 111

10.3.4 Argentina 112

10.3.5 Columbia 113

11 Middle East and Africa 114

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Size by Type 114

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales by Type (2017-2028) 114

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 115

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Size by Application 116

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales by Application (2017-2028) 116

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 117

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Size by Country 119

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Sales by Country (2017-2028) 119

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 120

11.3.3 Saudi Arabia 122

11.3.4 Egypt 123

11.3.5 UAE 124

11.3.6 South Africa 125

11.3.7 Qatar 126

12 Corporate Profile 127

12.1 Sika 127

12.1.1 Sika Corporation Information 127

12.1.2 Sika Overview 127

12.1.3 Sika Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 128

12.1.4 Sika Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 128

12.2 Sobute New Material 129

12.2.1 Sobute New Material Corporation Information 129

12.2.2 Sobute New Material Overview 130

12.2.3 Sobute New Material Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 130

12.2.4 Sobute New Material Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 131

12.3 KZJ New Materials 132

12.3.1 KZJ New Materials Corporation Information 132

12.3.2 KZJ New Materials Overview 132

12.3.3 KZJ New Materials Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 133

12.3.4 KZJ New Materials Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 133

12.4 Guangdong Redwall New Materials 134

12.4.1 Guangdong Redwall New Materials Corporation Information 134

12.4.2 Guangdong Redwall New Materials Overview 135

12.4.3 Guangdong Redwall New Materials Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 135

12.4.4 Guangdong Redwall New Materials Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 136

12.5 MBCC 138

12.5.1 MBCC Corporation Information 138

12.5.2 MBCC Overview 138

12.5.3 MBCC Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 139

12.5.4 MBCC Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 139

12.6 Fosroc 140

12.6.1 Fosroc Corporation Information 140

12.6.2 Fosroc Overview 141

12.6.3 Fosroc Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 141

12.6.4 Fosroc Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 142

12.7 GCP Applied Technologies 142

12.7.1 GCP Applied Technologies Corporation Information 142

12.7.2 GCP Applied Technologies Overview 143

12.7.3 GCP Applied Technologies Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 144

12.7.4 GCP Applied Technologies Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 144

12.8 Shijiazhuang Yucai 145

12.8.1 Shijiazhuang Yucai Corporation Information 145

12.8.2 Shijiazhuang Yucai Overview 145

12.8.3 Shijiazhuang Yucai Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 146

12.8.4 Shijiazhuang Yucai Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 146

12.9 CREC Anhui Engineering Materials 147

12.9.1 CREC Anhui Engineering Materials Corporation Information 147

12.9.2 CREC Anhui Engineering Materials Overview 147

12.9.3 CREC Anhui Engineering Materials Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 148

12.9.4 CREC Anhui Engineering Materials Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 148

12.10 Mapei 149

12.10.1 Mapei Corporation Information 149

12.10.2 Mapei Overview 149

12.10.3 Mapei Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 150

12.10.4 Mapei Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 150

12.11 Guizhou Dr.stone Technology 151

12.11.1 Guizhou Dr.stone Technology Corporation Information 151

12.11.2 Guizhou Dr.stone Technology Overview 152

12.11.3 Guizhou Dr.stone Technology Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 152

12.11.4 Guizhou Dr.stone Technology Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 153

12.12 Jiangsu China Railway ARIT 154

12.12.1 Jiangsu China Railway ARIT Corporation Information 154

12.12.2 Jiangsu China Railway ARIT Overview 155

12.12.3 Jiangsu China Railway ARIT Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 156

12.12.4 Jiangsu China Railway ARIT Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 156

12.13 Shanxi Tieli Building Materials 157

12.13.1 Shanxi Tieli Building Materials Corporation Information 157

12.13.2 Shanxi Tieli Building Materials Overview 158

12.13.3 Shanxi Tieli Building Materials Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 158

12.13.4 Shanxi Tieli Building Materials Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 159

12.14 Arkema 159

12.14.1 Arkema Corporation Information 159

12.14.2 Arkema Overview 160

12.14.3 Arkema Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 160

12.14.4 Arkema Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 161

12.15 Shangdong Huawei 162

12.15.1 Shangdong Huawei Corporation Information 162

12.15.2 Shangdong Huawei Overview 162

12.15.3 Shangdong Huawei Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 163

12.15.4 Shangdong Huawei Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 163

12.16 Shanxi Kaidi 164

12.16.1 Shanxi Kaidi Corporation Information 164

12.16.2 Shanxi Kaidi Overview 164

12.16.3 Shanxi Kaidi Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 165

12.16.4 Shanxi Kaidi Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 165

12.17 Kao Chemicals 166

12.17.1 Kao Chemicals Corporation Information 166

12.17.2 Kao Chemicals Overview 166

12.17.3 Kao Chemicals Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 167

12.17.4 Kao Chemicals Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 167

12.18 Takemoto 168

12.18.1 Takemoto Corporation Information 168

12.18.2 Takemoto Overview 168

12.18.3 Takemoto Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 169

12.18.4 Takemoto Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 169

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 171

13.1 Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Industry Chain Analysis 171

13.2 Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Key Raw Materials 171

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 171

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 172

13.3 Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Production Mode & Process 173

13.4 Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Distributors 173

13.5 Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Customers 174

14 Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Dynamics 176

14.1.1 Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Industry Trends 176

14.1.2 Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Drivers 177

14.1.3 Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Challenges 180

14.1.4 Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Market Restraints 181

15 Key Findings in the Global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Study 182

16 Appendix 184

16.1 Research Methodology 184

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 184

16.1.2 Data Source 187

16.2 Author Details 189

