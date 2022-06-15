Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin market.

Summary

The global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin market was valued at US$ 64.85 million in 2020, will reach US$ 105.58 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.25% during 2022-2027.

This report focuses on Recombinant Human Serum Albumin volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Recombinant Human Serum Albumin market size by analysing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the sales of Recombinant Human Serum Albumin in North America, Europe, China, India, etc.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Albumedix

Merck

Ventria (InVitria)

NCPC

Oryzogen

HiMedia

Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market Segment by Type

OsrHSA

ScrHSA

Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market Segment by Application

Cell Culture Media

Medical Supplements

Other

The report on the Recombinant Human Serum Albumin market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

Europe

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Recombinant Human Serum Albumin market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Recombinant Human Serum Albumin with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Recombinant Human Serum Albumin submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 INDUSTRY OVERVIEW OF RECOMBINANT HUMAN SERUM ALBUMIN 1

1.1 Definition of Recombinant Human Serum Albumin 1

1.2 Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Revenue Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027) 2

1.2.2 OsrHSA 3

1.2.3 ScrHSA 4

1.3 Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Segment by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Revenue Comparison by Application (2021-2027) 5

1.3.2 Cell Culture Media 6

1.3.3 Medical Supplements 7

1.4 Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Overall Market: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 8

1.4.1 Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Revenue (2016-2027) 10

1.4.2 Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales (2016-2027) 11

1.4.3 North America Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 12

1.4.4 Europe Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 13

1.4.5 Japan Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 14

1.4.6 China Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 15

1.4.7 India Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 15

1.4.8 Southeast Asia Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 16

2 MANUFACTURING COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS 17

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 17

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Recombinant Human Serum Albumin 19

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Recombinant Human Serum Albumin 20

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Recombinant Human Serum Albumin 21

3 DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS OF RECOMBINANT HUMAN SERUM ALBUMIN 22

3.1 Top Manufacturers Headquarters, Rank by Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales 22

3.2 Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Manufacturing Plants Distribution and Founded Date 22

3.3 Major Manufacturers Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Product Offered 23

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans 23

4 KEY FIGURES OF MAJOR MANUFACTURERS 26

4.1 Global Top Manufacturers Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales Analysis 26

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Revenue Analysis 28

4.3 Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 30

4.4 Global Top Manufacturers Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Price Analysis 30

4.5 Market Concentration Degree 31

5 RECOMBINANT HUMAN SERUM ALBUMIN REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS 33

5.1 Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales by Regions (2016-2021) 33

5.1.1 Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales by Regions (2016-2021) 33

5.1.2 Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Revenue by Regions 34

5.2 Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales by Regions (2022-2027) 36

5.2.1 Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales by Regions (2022-2027) 36

5.2.2 Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Revenue by Regions 37

5.3 North America Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market Analysis 38

5.3.1 North America Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales 38

5.3.2 Key Players in North America 38

5.4 Europe Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market Analysis 39

5.4.1 Europe Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales 39

5.4.2 Key Players in Europe 39

5.5 Japan Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market Analysis 40

5.5.1 Japan Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales 40

5.5.2 Key Players in Japan 40

5.6 China Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market Analysis 41

5.6.1 China Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales 41

5.6.2 Key Players in China 41

5.7 Southeast Asia Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market Analysis 42

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales 42

5.7.2 Key Players in Southeast Asia 42

5.8 India Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market Analysis 43

5.8.1 India Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales 43

5.8.2 Key Players in India 43

6 RECOMBINANT HUMAN SERUM ALBUMIN SEGMENT MARKET ANALYSIS (BY TYPE) 44

6.1 Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 44

6.1.1 Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales by Type (2016-2021) 44

6.1.2 Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Revenue by Type (2016-2021) 44

6.2 Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 46

6.2.1 Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales by Type (2022-2027) 46

6.2.2 Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Revenue by Type (2022-2027) 47

6.3 Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Price by Type 47

7 RECOMBINANT HUMAN SERUM ALBUMIN SEGMENT MARKET ANALYSIS (BY APPLICATION) 49

7.1 Overview 49

7.2 Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 49

7.3 Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales Market Share by Application (2022-2027) 50

7.4 Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 51

7.5 Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Revenue Market Share by Application (2022-2027) 53

8 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN RECOMBINANT HUMAN SERUM ALBUMIN BUSINESS 54

8.1 Albumedix 54

8.1.1 Albumedix Corporation Information 54

8.1.2 Albumedix Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Products Offered 55

8.1.3 Albumedix Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 56

8.1.4 Albumedix Recent Developments 56

8.2 Merck 57

8.2.1 Merck Corporation Information 57

8.2.2 Merck Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Products Offered 58

8.2.3 Merck Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 58

8.2.4 Merck Recent Developments 59

8.3 Ventria (InVitria) 60

8.3.1 Ventria (InVitria) Corporation Information 60

8.3.2 Ventria (InVitria) Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Products Offered 61

8.3.3 Ventria (InVitria) Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 62

8.3.4 Ventria (InVitria) Recent Developments 62

8.4 NCPC 63

8.4.1 NCPC Corporation Information 63

8.4.2 NCPC Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Products Offered 64

8.4.3 NCPC Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 64

8.5 Oryzogen 65

8.5.1 Oryzogen Corporation Information 65

8.5.2 Oryzogen Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Products Offered 66

8.5.3 Oryzogen Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 67

8.6 HiMedia 67

8.6.1 HiMedia Corporation Information 67

8.6.2 HiMedia Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Products Offered 68

8.6.3 HiMedia Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 69

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 70

9.1 Marketing Channel 70

9.1.1 Direct Channels 70

9.1.2 Indirect Channels 70

9.2 Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Distributors List 71

9.3 Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Customers 74

9.3.1 Thermo Fisher 76

9.3.2 STEMCELL Technologies 77

9.3.3 Merck Millipore 78

9.3.4 Lonza 79

9.3.5 Miltenyi Biotec 80

9.3.6 GSK 81

9.3.7 Merck 82

9.3.8 Sanofi 83

9.3.9 Changchun Institute of Biological 84

10 RECOMBINANT HUMAN SERUM ALBUMIN MARKET DYNAMICS 86

10.1 Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Industry Trends 86

10.2 Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market Drivers 86

10.3 Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market Challenges 87

10.4 Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market Restraints 87

10.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 88

11 CONCLUSION 89

12 APPENDIX 90

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 90

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 90

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 91

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 92

12.2 Data Source 93

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 93

12.2.2 Primary Sources 94

12.3 Author List 96

