Global Semiconductor Leadframe Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Semiconductor Leadframe market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Leadframe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Semiconductor Leadframe market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Semiconductor Leadframe market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3726.06 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4709.71 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.98% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global major manufacturers of Semiconductor Leadframe include Mitsui High-tec, Shinko, Chang Wah Technology, Advanced Assembly Materials International, HAESUNG DS, SDI, Fusheng Electronics, Enomoto, and Kangqiang, etc. In terms of revenue, the global three largest players hold a 27.29% market share of Semiconductor Leadframe in 2021.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Mitsui High-tec

Shinko

Chang Wah Technology

Advanced Assembly Materials International

HAESUNG DS

SDI

Fusheng Electronics

Enomoto

Kangqiang

POSSEHL

JIH LIN TECHNOLOGY

Jentech

Hualong

Dynacraft Industries

QPL Limited

WUXI HUAJING LEADFRAME

HUAYANG ELECTRONIC

DNP

Xiamen Jsun Precision Technology

Semiconductor Leadframe Market Segment by Type

DIP

SOP

SOT

QFP

DFN

QFN

FC

TO

Others

Semiconductor Leadframe Market Segment by Application

Integrated Circuit

Discrete Device

Others

The report on the Semiconductor Leadframe market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

China

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

Southeast Asia

Rest of World

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of APAC

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Spain

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Semiconductor Leadframe consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Semiconductor Leadframe market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Semiconductor Leadframe manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Semiconductor Leadframe with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Semiconductor Leadframe submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Semiconductor Leadframe Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Semiconductor Leadframe 1

1.2 Semiconductor Leadframe Segment by Package Type 1

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Leadframe Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Package Type: 2022 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Comparison of Semiconductor Leadframe Technology Type 3

1.2.3 Stamping Process Lead Frame 3

1.2.4 Etching Process Lead Frame 4

1.3 Semiconductor Leadframe Segment by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Leadframe Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 Integrated Circuit 6

1.3.3 Discrete Device 7

1.3.4 Others 7

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 7

1.4.1 Global Semiconductor Leadframe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 7

1.4.2 Global Semiconductor Leadframe Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 9

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 9

1.5.1 Global Semiconductor Leadframe Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 10

1.5.2 China Semiconductor Leadframe Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 10

1.5.3 Japan Semiconductor Leadframe Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 10

1.5.4 South Korea Semiconductor Leadframe Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 11

1.5.5 China Taiwan Semiconductor Leadframe Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 12

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Semiconductor Leadframe Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 12

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 14

2.1 Global Semiconductor Leadframe Production by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 14

2.2 Global Semiconductor Leadframe Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 15

2.3 Semiconductor Leadframe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 17

2.4 Global Semiconductor Leadframe Average Price by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 18

2.5 Manufacturers Semiconductor Leadframe Production Sites and Product Type 19

2.6 Semiconductor Leadframe Market Competitive Situation and Trends 21

2.6.1 Semiconductor Leadframe Market Concentration Rate 21

2.6.2 Global 3 and 6 Largest Semiconductor Leadframe Players Market Share by Revenue 22

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 23

3 Production by Region 24

3.1 Global Production of Semiconductor Leadframe by Region (2017-2022) 24

3.2 Global Semiconductor Leadframe Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 25

3.3 Global Semiconductor Leadframe Production, Revenue, Price (2017-2022) 25

3.4 China Semiconductor Leadframe Production (2017-2022) 26

3.4.1 China Semiconductor Leadframe Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 26

3.4.2 China Semiconductor Leadframe Production, Revenue, Price (2017-2022) 26

3.5 Japan Semiconductor Leadframe Production (2017-2022) 27

3.5.1 Japan Semiconductor Leadframe Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 27

3.5.2 Japan Semiconductor Leadframe Production, Revenue, Price (2017-2022) 27

3.6 South Korea Semiconductor Leadframe Production (2017-2022) 28

3.6.1 South Korea Semiconductor Leadframe Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 28

3.6.2 South Korea Semiconductor Leadframe Production, Revenue, Price (2017-2022) 28

3.7 China Taiwan Semiconductor Leadframe Production 29

3.7.1 China Taiwan Semiconductor Leadframe Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 29

3.7.2 China Taiwan Semiconductor Leadframe Production, Revenue, Price (2017-2022) 29

3.8 Southeast Asia Semiconductor Leadframe Production 30

3.8.1 Southeast Asia Semiconductor Leadframe Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 30

3.8.2 Southeast Asia Semiconductor Leadframe Production, Revenue, Price (2017-2022) 30

4 Semiconductor Leadframe Consumption by Region 31

4.1 Global Semiconductor Leadframe Consumption by Region 31

4.1.1 Global Semiconductor Leadframe Consumption by Region 31

4.1.2 Global Semiconductor Leadframe Consumption Market Share by Region 31

4.2 North America 32

4.2.1 North America Semiconductor Leadframe Consumption by Country 33

4.2.2 U.S. 34

4.2.3 Canada 34

4.2.4 Mexico 35

4.3 Europe 36

4.3.1 Europe Semiconductor Leadframe Consumption by Country 36

4.3.2 Germany 37

4.3.3 France 38

4.3.4 U.K. 38

4.3.5 Italy 39

4.3.6 Russia 39

4.3.7 Spain 40

4.4 Asia Pacific 40

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Semiconductor Leadframe Consumption by Region 41

4.4.2 China 42

4.4.3 Japan 42

4.4.4 South Korea 43

4.4.5 China Taiwan 43

4.4.6 Southeast Asia 44

4.4.7 Australia 44

4.5 Latin America 45

4.5.1 Latin America Semiconductor Leadframe Consumption by Country 45

4.5.2 Brazil 46

4.5.3 Argentina 47

5 Segment by Package Type 48

5.1 Global Semiconductor Leadframe Production Market Share by Package Type (2017-2022) 48

5.2 Global Semiconductor Leadframe Revenue Market Share by Package Type (2017-2022) 49

5.3 Global Semiconductor Leadframe Price by Package Type (2017-2022) 49

6 Segment by Application 51

6.1 Global Semiconductor Leadframe Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 51

6.2 Global Semiconductor Leadframe Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 51

6.3 Global Semiconductor Leadframe Price by Application (2017-2022) 52

7 Key Companies Profiled 53

7.1 Mitsui High-tec 53

7.1.1 Mitsui High-tec Corporation Information 53

7.1.2 Mitsui High-tec Overview 53

7.1.3 Mitsui High-tec Semiconductor Leadframes Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 53

7.1.4 Mitsui High-tec Semiconductor Leadframes Product Pictures and Descriptions 54

7.2 Shinko 54

7.2.1 Shinko Corporation Information 54

7.2.2 Shinko Overview 55

7.2.3 Shinko Semiconductor Leadframes Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 55

7.2.4 Shinko Semiconductor Leadframes Product Pictures and Descriptions 55

7.3 Chang Wah Technology 56

7.3.1 Chang Wah Technology Corporation Information 56

7.3.2 Chang Wah Technology Overview 56

7.3.3 Chang Wah Technology Semiconductor Leadframes Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 57

7.3.4 Chang Wah Technology Semiconductor Leadframes Product Pictures and Descriptions 57

7.4 Advanced Assembly Materials International Ltd. 58

7.4.1 Advanced Assembly Materials International Ltd. Corporation Information 58

7.4.2 Advanced Assembly Materials International Ltd. Overview 58

7.4.3 Advanced Assembly Materials International Ltd. Semiconductor Leadframes Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 58

7.4.4 Advanced Assembly Materials International Ltd. Semiconductor Leadframes Product Pictures and Descriptions 59

7.5 HAESUNG DS 60

7.5.1 HAESUNG DS Corporation Information 60

7.5.2 HAESUNG DS Overview 60

7.5.3 HAESUNG DS Semiconductor Leadframes Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 60

7.5.4 HAESUNG DS Semiconductor Leadframes Product Pictures and Descriptions 61

7.6 SDI 61

7.6.1 SDI Corporation Information 61

7.6.2 SDI Overview 62

7.6.3 SDI Semiconductor Leadframes Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 62

7.6.4 SDI Semiconductor Leadframes Product Pictures and Descriptions 62

7.7 Fusheng Electronics 63

7.7.1 Fusheng Electronics Corporation Information 63

7.7.2 Fusheng Electronics Overview 63

7.7.3 Fusheng Electronics Semiconductor Leadframes Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 64

7.7.4 Fusheng Electronics Semiconductor Leadframes Product Pictures and Descriptions 64

7.8 Enomoto 65

7.8.1 Enomoto Corporation Information 65

7.8.2 Enomoto Overview 65

7.8.3 Enomoto Semiconductor Leadframes Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 66

7.8.4 Enomoto Semiconductor Leadframes Product Pictures and Descriptions 66

7.9 Kangqiang 66

7.9.1 Kangqiang Corporation Information 66

7.9.2 Kangqiang Overview 67

7.9.3 Kangqiang Semiconductor Leadframes Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 67

7.9.4 Kangqiang Semiconductor Leadframes Product Pictures and Descriptions 67

7.10 POSSEHL 68

7.10.1 POSSEHL Corporation Information 68

7.10.2 POSSEHL Overview 69

7.10.3 POSSEHL Semiconductor Leadframes Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 69

7.10.4 POSSEHL Semiconductor Leadframes Product Pictures and Descriptions 70

7.11 JIH LIN TECHNOLOGY 70

7.11.1 JIH LIN TECHNOLOGY Corporation Information 70

7.11.2 JIH LIN TECHNOLOGY Overview 71

7.11.3 JIH LIN TECHNOLOGY Semiconductor Leadframes Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 71

7.11.4 JIH LIN TECHNOLOGY Semiconductor Leadframes Product Pictures and Descriptions 71

7.12 Jentech 72

7.12.1 Jentech Corporation Information 72

7.12.2 Jentech Overview 73

7.12.3 Jentech Semiconductor Leadframes Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 73

7.12.4 Jentech Semiconductor Leadframes Product Pictures and Descriptions 73

7.13 Hualong 74

7.13.1 Hualong Corporation Information 74

7.13.2 Hualong Overview 75

7.13.3 Hualong Semiconductor Leadframes Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 75

7.13.4 Hualong Semiconductor Leadframes Product Pictures and Descriptions 75

7.14 Dynacraft Industries 76

7.14.1 Dynacraft Industries Corporation Information 76

7.14.2 Dynacraft Industries Overview 77

7.14.3 Dynacraft Industries Semiconductor Leadframes Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 77

7.14.4 Dynacraft Industries Semiconductor Leadframes Product Pictures and Descriptions 77

7.15 QPL Limited 78

7.15.1 QPL Limited Corporation Information 78

7.15.2 QPL Limited Overview 78

7.15.3 QPL Limited Semiconductor Leadframes Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 78

7.15.4 QPL Limited Semiconductor Leadframes Product Pictures and Descriptions 79

7.16 WuXi Micro Just-Tech 79

7.16.1 WuXi Micro Just-Tech Corporation Information 79

7.16.2 WuXi Micro Just-Tech Overview 80

7.16.3 WuXi Micro Just-Tech Semiconductor Leadframes Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 80

7.16.4 WuXi Micro Just-Tech Semiconductor Leadframes Product Pictures and Descriptions 80

7.17 HUAYANG Electronics 83

7.17.1 HUAYANG Electronics Corporation Information 83

7.17.2 HUAYANG Electronics Overview 84

7.17.3 HUAYANG Electronics Semiconductor Leadframes Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 84

7.17.4 HUAYANG Electronics Semiconductor Leadframes Product Pictures and Descriptions 84

7.18 DNP 85

7.18.1 DNP Corporation Information 85

7.18.2 DNP Overview 85

7.18.3 DNP Semiconductor Leadframes Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 86

7.18.4 DNP Semiconductor Leadframes Product Pictures and Descriptions 86

7.19 Xiamen Jsun Precision Technology Co., Ltd. 86

7.19.1 Xiamen Jsun Precision Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information 86

7.19.2 Xiamen Jsun Precision Technology Co., Ltd. Overview 87

7.19.3 Xiamen Jsun Precision Technology Co., Ltd. Semiconductor Leadframes Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 87

7.19.4 Xiamen Jsun Precision Technology Co., Ltd. Semiconductor Leadframes Product Pictures and Descriptions 87

8 Semiconductor Leadframe Manufacturing Cost Analysis 89

8.1 Semiconductor Leadframe Key Raw Materials Analysis 89

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 89

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 89

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 90

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 90

8.3 Production Mode & Process of Semiconductor Leadframe 91

8.4 Semiconductor Leadframe Industrial Chain Analysis 92

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 93

9.1 Marketing Channel 93

9.2 Semiconductor Leadframe Distributors List 93

9.3 Semiconductor Leadframe Customers 93

10 Semiconductor Leadframe Market Dynamics 95

10.1 Semiconductor Leadframe Industry Trends 95

10.2 Semiconductor Leadframe Market Drivers 95

10.3 Semiconductor Leadframe Market Challenges 96

10.4 Semiconductor Leadframe Market Restraints 96

11 Production and Supply Forecast 97

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Semiconductor Leadframe by Region (2023-2028) 97

11.2 China Semiconductor Leadframe Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 98

11.3 Japan Semiconductor Leadframe Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 99

11.4 South Korea Semiconductor Leadframe Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 100

11.5 China Taiwan Semiconductor Leadframe Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 101

11.6 Southeast Asia Semiconductor Leadframe Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 102

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 103

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Semiconductor Leadframe 103

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Semiconductor Leadframe by Country 103

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Semiconductor Leadframe by Country 104

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Semiconductor Leadframe by Region 104

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Semiconductor Leadframe by Country 105

13 Forecast by Package Type and by Application 106

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Package Type (2023-2028) 106

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Semiconductor Leadframe by Package Type (2023-2028) 106

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Semiconductor Leadframe by Package Type (2023-2028) 106

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Semiconductor Leadframe by Package Type (2023-2028) 107

13.2 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 107

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Semiconductor Leadframe by Application (2023-2028) 107

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Semiconductor Leadframe by Application (2023-2028) 108

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Semiconductor Leadframe by Application (2023-2028) 108

14 Research Findings and Conclusion 109

15 Methodology and Data Source 110

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 110

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 110

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 111

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 112

15.2 Data Source 113

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 113

15.2.2 Primary Sources 114

15.3 Author List 115

