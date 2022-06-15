Gasoline Engine Oil Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Gasoline Engine Oil Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Gasoline Engine Oil Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Gasoline Engine Oil market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of gasoline engine oil include Exxon Mobil, Shell, BP, Total, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 50%. Europe is the largest producer of gasoline engine oil holds a share over 33%. In terms of product, mineral oil is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is sedan, with a share over 79%.

Gasoline Engine Oil market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gasoline Engine Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Gasoline Engine Oil market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Gasoline Engine Oil Market Segment by Type

Synthesis Oil

Mineral Oil

Gasoline Engine Oil Market Segment by Application

Sedan

SUV

Others

The report on the Gasoline Engine Oil market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Exxon Mobil

Shell

BP

Total

Chevron Corporation

Valvoline

Sinopec Lubricant

CNPC

Petronas Lubricants International

Lukoil

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Gasoline Engine Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Gasoline Engine Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gasoline Engine Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gasoline Engine Oil with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Gasoline Engine Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Gasoline Engine Oil Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Gasoline Engine Oil Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Gasoline Engine Oil Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Gasoline Engine Oil Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Gasoline Engine Oil Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Gasoline Engine Oil Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Gasoline Engine Oil Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Gasoline Engine Oil Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Gasoline Engine Oil Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Gasoline Engine Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Gasoline Engine Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gasoline Engine Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gasoline Engine Oil Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Gasoline Engine Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Gasoline Engine Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Gasoline Engine Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Gasoline Engine Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Gasoline Engine Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Gasoline Engine Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Exxon Mobil

7.1.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

7.1.2 Exxon Mobil Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Exxon Mobil Gasoline Engine Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Exxon Mobil Gasoline Engine Oil Products Offered

7.1.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Development

7.2 Shell

7.2.1 Shell Corporation Information

7.2.2 Shell Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Shell Gasoline Engine Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Shell Gasoline Engine Oil Products Offered

7.2.5 Shell Recent Development

7.3 BP

7.3.1 BP Corporation Information

7.3.2 BP Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 BP Gasoline Engine Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 BP Gasoline Engine Oil Products Offered

7.3.5 BP Recent Development

7.4 Total

7.4.1 Total Corporation Information

7.4.2 Total Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Total Gasoline Engine Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Total Gasoline Engine Oil Products Offered

7.4.5 Total Recent Development

7.5 Chevron Corporation

7.5.1 Chevron Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Chevron Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Chevron Corporation Gasoline Engine Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Chevron Corporation Gasoline Engine Oil Products Offered

7.5.5 Chevron Corporation Recent Development

7.6 Valvoline

7.6.1 Valvoline Corporation Information

7.6.2 Valvoline Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Valvoline Gasoline Engine Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Valvoline Gasoline Engine Oil Products Offered

7.6.5 Valvoline Recent Development

7.7 Sinopec Lubricant

7.7.1 Sinopec Lubricant Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sinopec Lubricant Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sinopec Lubricant Gasoline Engine Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sinopec Lubricant Gasoline Engine Oil Products Offered

7.7.5 Sinopec Lubricant Recent Development

7.8 CNPC

7.8.1 CNPC Corporation Information

7.8.2 CNPC Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 CNPC Gasoline Engine Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 CNPC Gasoline Engine Oil Products Offered

7.8.5 CNPC Recent Development

7.9 Petronas Lubricants International

7.9.1 Petronas Lubricants International Corporation Information

7.9.2 Petronas Lubricants International Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Petronas Lubricants International Gasoline Engine Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Petronas Lubricants International Gasoline Engine Oil Products Offered

7.9.5 Petronas Lubricants International Recent Development

7.10 Lukoil

7.10.1 Lukoil Corporation Information

7.10.2 Lukoil Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Lukoil Gasoline Engine Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Lukoil Gasoline Engine Oil Products Offered

7.10.5 Lukoil Recent Development

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

