Global Feed Ingredients Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global Feed Ingredients market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Feed Ingredients market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Feed Ingredients Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Feed Ingredients market size is estimated to be worth US$ 518.21 billion in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 519.10 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 0.03% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Corn accounting for 46.96% of the Feed Ingredients global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 245.95 billion by 2028, growing at a revised -0.01% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

The global key manufacturers of Feed Ingredients include Cargill, ADM, COFCO, Bunge, Louis Dreyfus, Wilmar International, China Grain Reserves Corporation, Beidahuang Group, and Marubeni Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 26.75% in terms of revenue.

Global Feed Ingredients Scope and Segment

Feed Ingredients market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Feed Ingredients market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Cargill

COFCO

Bunge

China Grain Reserves Corporation

ADM

Wilmar International

Glencore Agriculture

Louis Dreyfus

Beidahuang Group

ZEN-NOH

Marubeni Corporation

Ingredion Incorporated

Segment by Type

Corn

Soybean Meal

Wheat

Fishmeal

Others

Segment by Application

Chickens

Pigs

Cattle

Fish

Others

Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

SEA

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

South Africa

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Feed Ingredients consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Feed Ingredients market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Feed Ingredients manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Feed Ingredients with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Feed Ingredients submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Feed Ingredients Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Feed Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Corn 3

1.2.3 Soybean Meal 4

1.2.4 Wheat 5

1.2.5 Fishmeal 5

1.2.6 Others 6

1.3 Market by Application 6

1.3.1 Global Feed Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 7

1.3.2 Chickens 8

1.3.3 Pigs 9

1.3.4 Cattle 9

1.3.5 Fish 10

1.3.6 Others 10

1.4 Study Objectives 11

1.5 Years Considered 11

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 13

2.1 Global Feed Ingredients Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 13

2.2 Global Feed Ingredients Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 14

2.3 Global Feed Ingredients Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 15

2.4 Global Feed Ingredients Sales by Region 16

2.4.1 Global Feed Ingredients Sales by Region (2017-2022) 16

2.4.2 Global Sales Feed Ingredients by Region (2023-2028) 17

2.5 Global Feed Ingredients Revenue by Region 18

2.5.1 Global Feed Ingredients Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 18

2.5.2 Global Feed Ingredients Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 19

2.6 North America 20

2.7 Europe 22

2.8 Asia-Pacific 24

2.9 South America 26

2.10 Middle East & Africa 28

3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 30

3.1 Global Feed Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers 30

3.1.1 Global Feed Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 30

3.1.2 Global Feed Ingredients Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31

3.1.3 Global Feed Ingredients Sales Market Share by Manufacturers in 2021 32

3.2 Global Feed Ingredients Revenue by Manufacturers 33

3.2.1 Global Feed Ingredients Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 33

3.2.2 Global Feed Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 33

3.2.3 Global Feed Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers in 2021 35

3.3 Global Feed Ingredients Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 36

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 36

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio 36

3.4.2 Global Feed Ingredients Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 37

3.4.3 Feed Ingredients Manufacturers Headquarters 37

3.4.4 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Feed Ingredients Market 38

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 38

4 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 40

4.1 Global Feed Ingredients Sales by Type 40

4.1.1 Global Feed Ingredients Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 40

4.1.2 Global Feed Ingredients Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 40

4.1.3 Global Feed Ingredients Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 40

4.2 Global Feed Ingredients Revenue by Type 42

4.2.1 Global Feed Ingredients Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 42

4.2.2 Global Feed Ingredients Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 42

4.2.3 Global Feed Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 42

4.3 Global Feed Ingredients Price by Type 43

4.3.1 Global Feed Ingredients Price by Type (2017-2022) 43

4.3.2 Global Feed Ingredients Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 44

5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 45

5.1 Global Feed Ingredients Sales by Application 45

5.1.1 Global Feed Ingredients Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 45

5.1.2 Global Feed Ingredients Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 45

5.1.3 Global Feed Ingredients Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 46

5.2 Global Feed Ingredients Revenue by Application 47

5.2.1 Global Feed Ingredients Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 47

5.2.2 Global Feed Ingredients Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 48

5.2.3 Global Feed Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 48

5.3 Global Feed Ingredients Price by Application 49

5.3.1 Global Feed Ingredients Price by Application (2017-2022) 49

5.3.2 Global Feed Ingredients Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 50

6 NORTH AMERICA 51

6.1 North America Feed Ingredients Market Size by Type 51

6.1.1 North America Feed Ingredients Sales by Type (2017-2028) 51

6.1.2 North America Feed Ingredients Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 52

6.2 North America Feed Ingredients Market Size by Application 53

6.2.1 North America Feed Ingredients Sales by Application (2017-2028) 53

6.2.2 North America Feed Ingredients Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 54

6.3 North America Feed Ingredients Sales by Country 56

6.3.1 North America Feed Ingredients Sales by Country (2017-2028) 56

6.3.2 North America Feed Ingredients Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 57

6.3.3 United States 59

6.3.4 Canada 60

6.3.5 Mexico 61

7 EUROPE 62

7.1 Europe Feed Ingredients Market Size by Type 62

7.1.1 Europe Feed Ingredients Sales by Type (2017-2028) 62

7.1.2 Europe Feed Ingredients Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 63

7.2 Europe Feed Ingredients Market Size by Application 64

7.2.1 Europe Feed Ingredients Sales by Application (2017-2028) 64

7.2.2 Europe Feed Ingredients Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 65

7.3 Europe Feed Ingredients Market Size by Country 67

7.3.1 Europe Feed Ingredients Sales by Country (2017-2028) 67

7.3.2 Europe Feed Ingredients Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 68

7.3.3 Germany 70

7.3.4 France 71

7.3.5 U.K. 72

7.3.6 Spain 73

7.3.7 Russia 74

8 ASIA PACIFIC 75

8.1 Asia Pacific Feed Ingredients Market Size by Type 75

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Feed Ingredients Sales by Type (2017-2028) 75

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Feed Ingredients Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 76

8.2 Asia Pacific Feed Ingredients Market Size by Application 77

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Feed Ingredients Sales by Application (2017-2028) 77

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Feed Ingredients Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 78

8.3 Asia Pacific Feed Ingredients Market Size by Region 80

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Feed Ingredients Sales by Region (2017-2028) 80

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Feed Ingredients Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 81

8.3.3 China 83

8.3.4 Japan 84

8.3.5 South Korea 85

8.3.6 India 86

8.3.7 Australia 87

8.3.8 SEA 88

9 SOUTH AMERICA 89

9.1 South America Feed Ingredients Market Size by Type 89

9.1.1 South America Feed Ingredients Sales by Type (2017-2028) 89

9.1.2 South America Feed Ingredients Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 90

9.2 South America Feed Ingredients Market Size by Application 91

9.2.1 South America Feed Ingredients Sales by Application (2017-2028) 91

9.2.2 South America Feed Ingredients Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 93

9.3 South America Feed Ingredients Market Size by Country 94

9.3.1 South America Feed Ingredients Sales by Country (2017-2028) 94

9.3.2 South America Feed Ingredients Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 95

9.3.3 Brazil 97

9.3.4 Argentina 98

10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 99

10.1 Middle East and Africa Feed Ingredients Market Size by Type 99

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Feed Ingredients Sales by Type (2017-2028) 99

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Feed Ingredients Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 100

10.2 Middle East and Africa Feed Ingredients Market Size by Application 102

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Feed Ingredients Sales by Application (2017-2028) 102

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Feed Ingredients Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 103

10.3 Middle East and Africa Feed Ingredients Market Size by Country 105

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Feed Ingredients Sales by Country (2017-2028) 105

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Feed Ingredients Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 106

10.3.3 Turkey 108

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia 109

10.3.5 UAE 110

10.3.6 South Africa 111

11 COMPANY PROFILES 112

11.1 Cargill 112

11.1.1 Cargill Corporation Information 112

11.1.2 Cargill Description, Business Overview 113

11.1.3 Cargill Feed Ingredients Products Offered 114

11.1.4 Cargill Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 116

11.1.5 Cargill Recent Developments 116

11.2 COFCO 117

11.2.1 COFCO Corporation Information 117

11.2.2 COFCO Description, Business Overview 118

11.2.3 COFCO Feed Ingredients Products Offered 119

11.2.4 COFCO Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120

11.3 Bunge 120

11.3.1 Bunge Corporation Information 120

11.3.2 Bunge Description, Business Overview 121

11.3.3 Bunge Feed Ingredients Products Offered 122

11.3.4 Bunge Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 122

11.3.5 Bunge Recent Developments 123

11.4 China Grain Reserves Corporation 123

11.4.1 China Grain Reserves Corporation Information 123

11.4.2 China Grain Reserves Corporation Description, Business Overview 123

11.4.3 China Grain Reserves Corporation Feed Ingredients Products Offered 125

11.4.4 China Grain Reserves Corporation Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125

11.5 ADM 126

11.5.1 ADM Corporation Information 126

11.5.2 ADM Description, Business Overview 126

11.5.3 ADM Feed Ingredients Products Offered 128

11.5.4 ADM Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129

11.5.5 ADM Recent Developments 129

11.6 Wilmar International 130

11.6.1 Wilmar International Corporation Information 130

11.6.2 Wilmar International Description, Business Overview 131

11.6.3 Wilmar International Feed Ingredients Products Offered 132

11.6.4 Wilmar International Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 133

11.6.5 Wilmar International Recent Developments 133

11.7 Glencore Agriculture 134

11.7.1 Glencore Agriculture Corporation Information 134

11.7.2 Glencore Agriculture Description, Business Overview 134

11.7.3 Glencore Agriculture Feed Ingredients Products Offered 135

11.7.4 Glencore Agriculture Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 136

11.7.5 Glencore Agriculture Recent Developments 136

11.8 Louis Dreyfus 138

11.8.1 Louis Dreyfus Corporation Information 138

11.8.2 Louis Dreyfus Description, Business Overview 138

11.8.3 Louis Dreyfus Feed Ingredients Products Offered 139

11.8.4 Louis Dreyfus Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 140

11.8.5 Louis Dreyfus Recent Developments 141

11.9 Beidahuang Group 142

11.9.1 Beidahuang Group Corporation Information 142

11.9.2 Beidahuang Group Description, Business Overview 143

11.9.3 Beidahuang Group Feed Ingredients Products Offered 143

11.9.4 Beidahuang Group Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 144

11.10 ZEN-NOH 144

11.10.1 ZEN-NOH Corporation Information 144

11.10.2 ZEN-NOH Description, Business Overview 145

11.10.3 ZEN-NOH Feed Ingredients Products Offered 146

11.10.4 ZEN-NOH Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 146

11.11 Marubeni Corporation 147

11.11.1 Marubeni Corporation Information 147

11.11.2 Marubeni Corporation Description, Business Overview 147

11.11.3 Marubeni Corporation Feed Ingredients Products Offered 148

11.11.4 Marubeni Corporation Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 148

11.11.5 Marubeni Corporation Recent Developments 149

11.12 Ingredion Incorporated 150

11.12.1 Ingredion Incorporated Corporation Information 150

11.12.2 Ingredion Incorporated Description, Business Overview 150

11.12.3 Ingredion Incorporated Feed Ingredients Products Offered 151

11.12.4 Ingredion Incorporated Feed Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 152

11.12.5 Ingredion Incorporated Recent Developments 153

12 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 154

12.1 Feed Ingredients Supply Chain Analysis 154

12.2 Feed Ingredients Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers 154

12.3 Feed Ingredients Clients Analysis 158

13 MARKET DYNAMICS 164

13.1 Feed Ingredients Market Drivers 165

13.2 Feed Ingredients Market Opportunities 166

13.3 Feed Ingredients Market Challenges 167

13.4 Porter鈥檚 Five Forces Analysis 169

14 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL FEED INGREDIENTS STUDY 171

15 APPENDIX 173

15.1 Research Methodology 173

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 173

15.1.2 Data Source 176

15.2 Author Details 178

15.3 Disclaimer 179

