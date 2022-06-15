Roof Insulation Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Roof Insulation Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Roof Insulation Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Roof Insulation market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Roof Insulation market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Roof Insulation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Roof Insulation market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Roof Insulation Market Segment by Type

Glass Wool

Rock Wool

Foam

Others

Roof Insulation Market Segment by Application

Pitch Roof Insulation

Flat Roof Insulation

Others

The report on the Roof Insulation market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BASF

Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway)

ROCKWOOL

Paroc

Kingspan

Owens Corning

Knauf Insulation

Saint-Gobain

GAF

Jiangsu Wonewsun

Asia Cuanon

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Roof Insulation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Roof Insulation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Roof Insulation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Roof Insulation with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Roof Insulation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Roof Insulation Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Roof Insulation Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Roof Insulation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Roof Insulation Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Roof Insulation Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Roof Insulation Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Roof Insulation Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Roof Insulation Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Roof Insulation Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Roof Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Roof Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Roof Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Roof Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Roof Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Roof Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Roof Insulation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Roof Insulation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF Roof Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF Roof Insulation Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF Recent Development

7.2 Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway)

7.2.1 Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway) Roof Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway) Roof Insulation Products Offered

7.2.5 Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway) Recent Development

7.3 ROCKWOOL

7.3.1 ROCKWOOL Corporation Information

7.3.2 ROCKWOOL Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ROCKWOOL Roof Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ROCKWOOL Roof Insulation Products Offered

7.3.5 ROCKWOOL Recent Development

7.4 Paroc

7.4.1 Paroc Corporation Information

7.4.2 Paroc Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Paroc Roof Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Paroc Roof Insulation Products Offered

7.4.5 Paroc Recent Development

7.5 Kingspan

7.5.1 Kingspan Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kingspan Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Kingspan Roof Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Kingspan Roof Insulation Products Offered

7.5.5 Kingspan Recent Development

7.6 Owens Corning

7.6.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

7.6.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Owens Corning Roof Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Owens Corning Roof Insulation Products Offered

7.6.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

7.7 Knauf Insulation

7.7.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

7.7.2 Knauf Insulation Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Knauf Insulation Roof Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Knauf Insulation Roof Insulation Products Offered

7.7.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Development

7.8 Saint-Gobain

7.8.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

7.8.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Saint-Gobain Roof Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Saint-Gobain Roof Insulation Products Offered

7.8.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

7.9 GAF

7.9.1 GAF Corporation Information

7.9.2 GAF Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 GAF Roof Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 GAF Roof Insulation Products Offered

7.9.5 GAF Recent Development

7.10 Jiangsu Wonewsun

7.10.1 Jiangsu Wonewsun Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jiangsu Wonewsun Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jiangsu Wonewsun Roof Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jiangsu Wonewsun Roof Insulation Products Offered

7.10.5 Jiangsu Wonewsun Recent Development

7.11 Asia Cuanon

7.11.1 Asia Cuanon Corporation Information

7.11.2 Asia Cuanon Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Asia Cuanon Roof Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Asia Cuanon Roof Insulation Products Offered

7.11.5 Asia Cuanon Recent Development

