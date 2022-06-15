Insights on the Vehicle Chassis ComponentMarket Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about Vehicle Chassis Component. This report focuses on global and United States Vehicle Chassis Component, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

Vehicle Chassis Component(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeAholders, and other participants in the global Vehicle Chassis Component will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Vehicle Chassis Component size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Breakup by Type

Track Rollers/Load Rollers

Crawler Chain

Idler and Sprocket

Track Shoes/Rubber Track

Other Components (Bushings, Seals)

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

E&E

AL-KO Record

ThyssenKrupp AG

AB Volvo

Presco-Mec Group

Elgin Industries

Aichi Forge

Bharat Forge

Caparo

JAS Motorsport

Pressmark Pressings

IBEF

Y-TEC CORPORATION

HÖRMANN Automotive

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Vehicle Chassis Componentl performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Vehicle Chassis Componentl type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on theregion Level & country Level?

What is the structure of the Global and United States Vehicle Chassis Componentl and who are the key players?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vehicle Chassis Component Product Introduction

1.2 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Vehicle Chassis Component Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Vehicle Chassis Component Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Vehicle Chassis Component Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Vehicle Chassis Component Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Vehicle Chassis Component in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Vehicle Chassis Component Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Vehicle Chassis Component Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Vehicle Chassis Component Industry Trends

1.5.2 Vehicle Chassis Component Market Drivers

1.5.3 Vehicle Chassis Component Market Challenges

1.5.4 Vehicle Chassis Component Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Vehicle Chassis Component Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Track Rollers/Load Rollers

2.1.2 Crawler Chain

2.1.3 Idler and Sprocket

2.1.4 Track Shoes/Rubber Track

2.1.5 Other Components (Bushings, Seals)

2.2 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Vehicle Chassis Component Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Vehicle Chassis Component Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Vehicle Chassis Component Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Vehicle Chassis Component Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Vehicle Chassis Component Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

3.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

3.2 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Vehicle Chassis Component Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Vehicle Chassis Component Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Vehicle Chassis Component Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Vehicle Chassis Component Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Vehicle Chassis Component Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Vehicle Chassis Component Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Vehicle Chassis Component in 2021

4.2.3 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Vehicle Chassis Component Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vehicle Chassis Component Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Vehicle Chassis Component Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Vehicle Chassis Component Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Vehicle Chassis Component Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Vehicle Chassis Component Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Vehicle Chassis Component Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Vehicle Chassis Component Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Vehicle Chassis Component Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Chassis Component Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Chassis Component Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Vehicle Chassis Component Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Vehicle Chassis Component Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Vehicle Chassis Component Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Vehicle Chassis Component Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Chassis Component Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Chassis Component Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 E&E

7.1.1 E&E Corporation Information

7.1.2 E&E Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 E&E Vehicle Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 E&E Vehicle Chassis Component Products Offered

7.1.5 E&E Recent Development

7.2 AL-KO Record

7.2.1 AL-KO Record Corporation Information

7.2.2 AL-KO Record Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 AL-KO Record Vehicle Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 AL-KO Record Vehicle Chassis Component Products Offered

7.2.5 AL-KO Record Recent Development

7.3 ThyssenKrupp AG

7.3.1 ThyssenKrupp AG Corporation Information

7.3.2 ThyssenKrupp AG Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ThyssenKrupp AG Vehicle Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ThyssenKrupp AG Vehicle Chassis Component Products Offered

7.3.5 ThyssenKrupp AG Recent Development

7.4 AB Volvo

7.4.1 AB Volvo Corporation Information

7.4.2 AB Volvo Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 AB Volvo Vehicle Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 AB Volvo Vehicle Chassis Component Products Offered

7.4.5 AB Volvo Recent Development

7.5 Presco-Mec Group

7.5.1 Presco-Mec Group Corporation Information

7.5.2 Presco-Mec Group Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Presco-Mec Group Vehicle Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Presco-Mec Group Vehicle Chassis Component Products Offered

7.5.5 Presco-Mec Group Recent Development

7.6 Elgin Industries

7.6.1 Elgin Industries Corporation Information

7.6.2 Elgin Industries Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Elgin Industries Vehicle Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Elgin Industries Vehicle Chassis Component Products Offered

7.6.5 Elgin Industries Recent Development

7.7 Aichi Forge

7.7.1 Aichi Forge Corporation Information

7.7.2 Aichi Forge Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Aichi Forge Vehicle Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Aichi Forge Vehicle Chassis Component Products Offered

7.7.5 Aichi Forge Recent Development

7.8 Bharat Forge

7.8.1 Bharat Forge Corporation Information

7.8.2 Bharat Forge Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Bharat Forge Vehicle Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Bharat Forge Vehicle Chassis Component Products Offered

7.8.5 Bharat Forge Recent Development

7.9 Caparo

7.9.1 Caparo Corporation Information

7.9.2 Caparo Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Caparo Vehicle Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Caparo Vehicle Chassis Component Products Offered

7.9.5 Caparo Recent Development

7.10 JAS Motorsport

7.10.1 JAS Motorsport Corporation Information

7.10.2 JAS Motorsport Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 JAS Motorsport Vehicle Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 JAS Motorsport Vehicle Chassis Component Products Offered

7.10.5 JAS Motorsport Recent Development

7.11 Pressmark Pressings

7.11.1 Pressmark Pressings Corporation Information

7.11.2 Pressmark Pressings Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Pressmark Pressings Vehicle Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Pressmark Pressings Vehicle Chassis Component Products Offered

7.11.5 Pressmark Pressings Recent Development

7.12 IBEF

7.12.1 IBEF Corporation Information

7.12.2 IBEF Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 IBEF Vehicle Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 IBEF Products Offered

7.12.5 IBEF Recent Development

7.13 Y-TEC CORPORATION

7.13.1 Y-TEC CORPORATION Corporation Information

7.13.2 Y-TEC CORPORATION Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Y-TEC CORPORATION Vehicle Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Y-TEC CORPORATION Products Offered

7.13.5 Y-TEC CORPORATION Recent Development

7.14 HÖRMANN Automotive

7.14.1 HÖRMANN Automotive Corporation Information

7.14.2 HÖRMANN Automotive Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 HÖRMANN Automotive Vehicle Chassis Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 HÖRMANN Automotive Products Offered

7.14.5 HÖRMANN Automotive Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Vehicle Chassis Component Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Vehicle Chassis Component Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Vehicle Chassis Component Distributors

8.3 Vehicle Chassis Component Production Mode & Process

8.4 Vehicle Chassis Component Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Vehicle Chassis Component Sales Channels

8.4.2 Vehicle Chassis Component Distributors

8.5 Vehicle Chassis Component Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

