Global CMP Slurry Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global CMP Slurry market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global CMP Slurry market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global CMP Slurry Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global CMP Slurry market size was valued at US$ 1849 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2675 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Colloidal Silica Slurry accounting for 56% of the CMP Slurry global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 1537 million by 2028, growing at a revised 4.44% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Silicon (Si) Wafer segment is altered to an 3.79 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global CMP Slurry Scope and Market Size

CMP Slurry market is segmented by region, by country, by company, by Product, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global CMP Slurry market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

CMC Materials

Showa Denko

FUJIMI INCORPORATED

DuPont

Merck (Versum Materials)

Fujifilm

AGC

KC Tech

JSR Corporation

Anjimirco Shanghai

Soulbrain

Saint-Gobain

Entegris (Sinmat)

Ace Nanochem

Dongjin Semichem

Ferro (UWiZ Technology)

WEC Group

SKC

Shanghai Xinanna Electronic Technology

Hubei Dinglong

Segment by Product

Alumina Slurry

Colloidal Silica Slurry

Ceria Slurries

Segment by Application

Silicon (Si) Wafer

SiC Wafer

Optical Substrates

Disk-drive Components

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global CMP Slurry consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of CMP Slurry market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global CMP Slurry manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the CMP Slurry with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of CMP Slurry submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

