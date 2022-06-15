Global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology market size is estimated to be worth US$ 7084 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 11383 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.22% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global major manufacturers of Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology include Allergan, Ipsen, Medytox, LIBP, Merz Pharmaceuticals, US World Meds, etc. In terms of revenue, the global three largest players hold a 89.83% market share of Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology in 2021.

Global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Allergan

Ipsen

Medytox

LIBP

Merz Pharmaceuticals

US World Meds

Hugel

Daewoong

Segment by Type

50U

100U

Other

Segment by Application

Medical

Cosmetic

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 BOTULINUM TOXIN IN MEDICAL COSMETOLOGY MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology 1

1.2 Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028) 2

1.2.2 50U 3

1.2.3 100U 3

1.2.4 Other 4

1.3 Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Sales Comparison by Application (2022-2028) 5

1.3.2 Medical 6

1.3.3 Cosmetic 7

1.4 Global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 8

1.4.1 Global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Revenue 2017-2028 8

1.4.2 Global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Sales 2017-2028 10

1.4.3 Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028 10

2 BOTULINUM TOXIN IN MEDICAL COSMETOLOGY MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 11

2.1 Global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 11

2.2 Global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 13

2.3 Global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 15

2.4 Manufacturers Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type 16

2.5 Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Market Competitive Situation and Trends 17

2.5.1 Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Market Concentration Rate 17

2.5.2 The Global 5 and 3 Largest Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Players Market Share by Revenue 18

2.5.3 Global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 19

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 20

3 BOTULINUM TOXIN IN MEDICAL COSMETOLOGY RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION 22

3.1 Global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022 22

3.2 Global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022 23

3.3 North America Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Market Facts & Figures by Country 24

3.3.1 North America Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Sales by Country 24

3.3.2 North America Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Revenue by Country 25

3.3.3 U.S. 26

3.3.4 Canada 27

3.3.5 Mexico 28

3.4 Europe Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Market Facts & Figures by Country 28

3.4.1 Europe Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Sales by Country 28

3.4.2 Europe Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Revenue by Country 29

3.4.3 Germany 30

3.4.4 France 31

3.4.5 U.K. 32

3.4.6 Italy 33

3.4.7 Russia 34

3.5 Asia Pacific Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Market Facts & Figures by Region 34

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Sales by Region 34

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Revenue by Region 35

3.5.3 China 36

3.5.4 Japan 37

3.5.5 South Korea 37

3.5.6 India 38

3.5.7 Australia 38

3.5.8 Southeast Asia 39

3.6 South America Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Market Facts & Figures by Country 39

3.6.1 South America Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Sales by Country 39

3.6.2 South America Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Revenue by Country 40

3.6.3 Brazil 41

3.7 Middle East and Africa Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Market Facts & Figures by Country 41

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Sales by Country 41

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Revenue by Country 42

3.7.3 Turkey 43

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia 44

3.7.5 UAE 45

4 BOTULINUM TOXIN IN MEDICAL COSMETOLOGY HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 46

4.1 Global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 46

4.2 Global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 47

4.3 Global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Price by Type (2017-2022) 48

5 BOTULINUM TOXIN IN MEDICAL COSMETOLOGY HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 49

5.1 Global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 49

5.2 Global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 49

5.3 Global Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Price by Application (2017-2022) 50

6 KEY COMPANY PROFILES 51

6.1 Allergan 51

6.1.1 Allergan Company Information 51

6.1.2 Allergan Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Product Offered 51

6.1.3 Allergan Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 52

6.1.4 Allergan Main Business Overview 53

6.1.5 Allergan Latest Developments 53

6.2 Ipsen 54

6.2.1 Ipsen Company Information 54

6.2.2 Ipsen Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Product Offered 55

6.2.3 Ipsen Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 56

6.2.4 Ipsen Main Business Overview 56

6.2.5 Ipsen Latest Developments 56

6.3 Medytox 57

6.3.1 Medytox Company Information 57

6.3.2 Medytox Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Product Offered 58

6.3.3 Medytox Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 59

6.3.4 Medytox Main Business Overview 60

6.3.5 Medytox Latest Developments 60

6.4 LIBP 62

6.4.1 LIBP Company Information 62

6.4.2 LIBP Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Product Offered 63

6.4.3 LIBP Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 64

6.4.4 LIBP Main Business Overview 64

6.5 Merz Pharmaceuticals 64

6.5.1 Merz Pharmaceuticals Company Information 65

6.5.2 Merz Pharmaceuticals Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Product Offered 65

6.5.3 Merz Pharmaceuticals Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 66

6.5.4 Merz Pharmaceuticals Main Business Overview 66

6.6 US World Meds 67

6.6.1 US World Meds Company Information 67

6.6.2 US World Meds Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Product Offered 68

6.6.3 US World Meds Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 69

6.6.4 US World Meds Main Business Overview 69

6.6.5 US World Meds Latest Developments 69

6.7 Hugel 70

6.7.1 Hugel Company Information 71

6.7.2 Hugel Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Product Offered 71

6.7.3 Hugel Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 74

6.7.4 Hugel Main Business Overview 74

6.7.5 Hugel Latest Developments 74

6.8 Daewoong 76

6.8.1 Daewoong Company Information 76

6.8.2 Daewoong Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Product Offered 76

6.8.3 Daewoong Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 77

6.8.4 Daewoong Main Business Overview 77

6.8.5 Daewoong Latest Developments 78

7 BOTULINUM TOXIN IN MEDICAL COSMETOLOGY MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 80

7.1 Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Key Raw Materials Analysis 80

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 80

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 80

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 81

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology 82

7.4 Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Industrial Chain Analysis 83

8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 84

8.1 Marketing Channel 84

8.2 Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Distributors List 85

8.3 Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Customers 86

9 BOTULINUM TOXIN IN MEDICAL COSMETOLOGY MARKET DYNAMICS 89

9.1 Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Industry Trends 89

9.2 Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Market Drivers 89

9.3 Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Market Challenges 90

9.4 Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Market Restraints 91

10 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST 92

10.1 Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Market Estimates and Projections by Type 92

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology by Type (2023-2028) 92

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology by Type (2023-2028) 93

10.2 Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Market Estimates and Projections by Application 93

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology by Application (2023-2028) 93

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology by Application (2023-2028) 94

10.3 Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology Market Estimates and Projections by Region 95

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology by Region (2023-2028) 95

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Botulinum Toxin in Medical Cosmetology by Region (2023-2028) 96

11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 97

12 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 99

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 99

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 99

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 100

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 101

12.2 Data Source 102

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 102

12.2.2 Primary Sources 103

12.3 Author List 105

