Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions
Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions
QY Research released a latest market research report on the global Blood Plasma Fractionation market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blood Plasma Fractionation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Market
In 2020, the global Blood Plasma Fractionation market size was US$ 26384 million and it is expected to reach US$ 44034 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.63% between 2021 and 2027.
Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Scope and Market Size
The global Blood Plasma Fractionation market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blood Plasma Fractionation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/364624/blood-plasma-fractionation
By Company
Takeda
CSL
Grifols
Octapharma
Kedrion
LFB Group
Biotest
BPL
RAAS
CBPO
Hualan Bio
Tiantan Bio
Shuanglin Bio
Boya Bio
Yuanda Shuyang
Weiguang Bio
Nanyue Bio
KM Biologics
Segment by Type
Albumin
Immune Globulin
Coagulation Factor
Other
Segment by Application
Hospital
Retail Pharmacy
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Southeast Asia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
Key Benefits:
To study and analyze the global Blood Plasma Fractionation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Blood Plasma Fractionation market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Blood Plasma Fractionation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Blood Plasma Fractionation with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Blood Plasma Fractionation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 BLOOD PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET OVERVIEW 1
1.1 Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Overview 1
1.2 Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Segment by Type 4
1.2.1 Albumin 4
1.2.2 Immune Globulin 5
1.2.3 Coagulation Factor 6
1.3 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Size by Type 7
1.3.1 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 8
1.3.2 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 9
1.3.3 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 11
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 14
1.4.1 North America Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14
1.4.2 Europe Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 15
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 17
1.4.4 South America Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 19
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 20
2 BLOOD PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 23
2.1 Global Top Players by Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales (2019-2021) 23
2.2 Global Top Players by Blood Plasma Fractionation Revenue (2019-2021) 24
2.3 Global Top Players by Blood Plasma Fractionation Price (2019-2021) 26
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Blood Plasma Fractionation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 27
2.5 Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Competitive Situation and Trends 27
2.5.1 Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Concentration Rate (2019-2021) 27
2.5.2 Global 5 Largest Manufacturers by Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales and Revenue in 2020 28
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Blood Plasma Fractionation as of 2020) 29
2.7 Founded Date of Key Blood Plasma Fractionation Manufacturers 30
2.8 Key Manufacturers Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 30
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 31
3 BLOOD PLASMA FRACTIONATION STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 34
3.1 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 34
3.2 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Historic Market Size by Region 34
3.2.1 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 34
3.2.2 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 35
3.2.3 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 36
3.3 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Forecasted Market Size by Region 36
3.3.1 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 36
3.3.2 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 37
3.3.3 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 37
4 BLOOD PLASMA FRACTIONATION BY APPLICATION 38
4.1 Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Segment by Application 38
4.1.1 Hospital 38
4.1.2 Retail Pharmacy 39
4.2 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Size by Application 40
4.2.1 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 41
4.2.2 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 42
4.2.3 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 45
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 48
4.3.1 North America Blood Plasma Fractionation Revenue Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 48
4.3.2 Europe Blood Plasma Fractionation Revenue Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 49
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Blood Plasma Fractionation Revenue Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 50
4.3.4 South America Blood Plasma Fractionation Revenue Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 50
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Blood Plasma Fractionation Revenue Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 51
5 NORTH AMERICA BLOOD PLASMA FRACTIONATION BY COUNTRY 53
5.1 North America Blood Plasma Fractionation Historic Market Size by Country 53
5.1.1 North America Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 53
5.1.2 North America Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 53
5.2 North America Blood Plasma Fractionation Forecasted Market Size by Country 54
5.2.1 North America Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 54
5.2.2 North America Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 55
6 EUROPE BLOOD PLASMA FRACTIONATION BY COUNTRY 56
6.1 Europe Blood Plasma Fractionation Historic Market Size by Country 56
6.1.1 Europe Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 56
6.1.2 Europe Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 56
6.2 Europe Blood Plasma Fractionation Forecasted Market Size by Country 57
6.2.1 Europe Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 57
6.2.2 Europe Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 58
7 ASIA-PACIFIC BLOOD PLASMA FRACTIONATION BY REGION 59
7.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Plasma Fractionation Historic Market Size by Region 59
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 59
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 60
7.2 Asia-Pacific Blood Plasma Fractionation Forecasted Market Size by Region 61
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 61
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 62
8 SOUTH AMERICA BLOOD PLASMA FRACTIONATION BY COUNTRY 63
8.1 South America Blood Plasma Fractionation Historic Market Size by Country 63
8.1.1 South America Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 63
8.1.2 South America Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 63
8.2 South America Blood Plasma Fractionation Forecasted Market Size by Country 64
8.2.1 South America Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 64
8.2.2 South America Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 65
9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA BLOOD PLASMA FRACTIONATION BY COUNTRY 66
9.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Plasma Fractionation Historic Market Size by Country 66
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 66
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 66
9.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Plasma Fractionation Forecasted Market Size by Country 67
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 67
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 68
10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN BLOOD PLASMA FRACTIONATION BUSINESS 69
10.1 Takeda 69
10.1.1 Takeda Company Information 69
10.1.2 Takeda Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 70
10.1.3 Takeda Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 71
10.1.4 Takeda Main Business Overview 71
10.1.5 Takeda Latest Developments 71
10.2 CSL 73
10.2.1 CSL Company Information 73
10.2.2 CSL Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 74
10.2.3 CSL Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 75
10.2.4 CSL Main Business Overview 75
10.2.5 CSL Latest Developments 75
10.3 Grifols 76
10.3.1 Grifols Company Information 76
10.3.2 Grifols Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 77
10.3.3 Grifols Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 79
10.3.4 Grifols Main Business Overview 79
10.3.5 Grifols Latest Developments 79
10.4 Octapharma 80
10.4.1 Octapharma Company Information 80
10.4.2 Octapharma Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 81
10.4.3 Octapharma Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 82
10.4.4 Octapharma Main Business Overview 82
10.4.5 Octapharma Latest Developments 82
10.5 Kedrion 83
10.5.1 Kedrion Company Information 83
10.5.2 Kedrion Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 83
10.5.3 Kedrion Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 84
10.5.4 Kedrion Main Business Overview 85
10.6 LFB Group 85
10.6.1 LFB Group Company Information 85
10.6.2 LFB Group Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 86
10.6.3 LFB Group Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 86
10.6.4 LFB Group Main Business Overview 86
10.7 Biotest 87
10.7.1 Biotest Company Information 87
10.7.2 Biotest Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 88
10.7.3 Biotest Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 88
10.7.4 Biotest Main Business Overview 88
10.8 BPL 89
10.8.1 BPL Company Information 89
10.8.2 BPL Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 89
10.8.3 BPL Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 90
10.8.4 BPL Main Business Overview 90
10.8.5 BPL Latest Developments 91
10.9 RAAS 92
10.9.1 RAAS Company Information 92
10.9.2 RAAS Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 92
10.9.3 RAAS Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 94
10.9.4 RAAS Main Business Overview 94
10.9.5 RAAS Latest Developments 95
10.10 CBPO 96
10.10.1 CBPO Company Information 96
10.10.2 CBPO Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 97
10.10.3 CBPO Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 97
10.10.4 CBPO Main Business Overview 97
10.10.5 CBPO Latest Developments 97
10.11 Hualan Bio 99
10.11.1 Hualan Bio Company Information 99
10.11.2 Hualan Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 99
10.11.3 Hualan Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 101
10.11.4 Hualan Bio Main Business Overview 101
10.12 Tiantan Bio 102
10.12.1 Tiantan Bio Corporation Information 102
10.12.2 Tiantan Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Products Offered 103
10.12.3 Tiantan Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 103
10.12.4 Tiantan Bio Main Business Overview 104
10.13 Shuanglin Bio 104
10.13.1 Shuanglin Bio Corporation Information 104
10.13.2 Shuanglin Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Products Offered 105
10.13.3 Shuanglin Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 105
10.13.4 Shuanglin Bio Main Business Overview 106
10.14 Boya Bio 106
10.14.1 Boya Bio Corporation Information 106
10.14.2 Boya Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Products Offered 107
10.14.3 Boya Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 108
10.14.4 Boya Bio Main Business Overview 108
10.15 Yuanda Shuyang 109
10.15.1 Yuanda Shuyang Corporation Information 109
10.15.2 Yuanda Shuyang Blood Plasma Fractionation Products Offered 109
10.15.3 Yuanda Shuyang Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 110
10.15.4 Yuanda Shuyang Main Business Overview 111
10.16 Weiguang Bio 111
10.16.1 Weiguang Bio Corporation Information 111
10.16.2 Weiguang Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Products Offered 112
10.16.3 Weiguang Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 113
10.16.4 Weiguang Bio Main Business Overview 113
10.17 Nanyue Bio 114
10.17.1 Nanyue Bio Corporation Information 114
10.17.2 Nanyue Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Products Offered 114
10.17.3 Nanyue Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 115
10.17.4 Nanyue Bio Main Business Overview 116
10.18 KM Biologics 116
10.18.1 KM Biologics Corporation Information 116
10.18.2 KM Biologics Blood Plasma Fractionation Products Offered 117
10.18.3 KM Biologics Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 119
10.18.4 KM Biologics Main Business Overview 120
10.18.5 KM Biologics Recent Development 120
11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 122
11.1 Blood Plasma Fractionation Key Raw Materials 122
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 122
11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 124
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 125
11.2.1 Raw Materials 125
11.2.2 Labor Cost 125
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 126
11.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Blood Plasma Fractionation 126
11.4 Blood Plasma Fractionation Industrial Chain Analysis 128
11.5 Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Dynamics 129
11.5.1 Industry Trends 129
11.5.2 Market Drivers 130
11.5.3 Market Challenges 131
11.5.4 Market Restraints 131
12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 132
12.1 Sales Channel 132
12.2 Blood Plasma Fractionation Distributors 133
12.3 Blood Plasma Fractionation Downstream Customers 136
13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 139
14 APPENDIX 141
14.1 Research Methodology 141
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 141
14.1.2 Data Source 144
14.2 Author Details 147
Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/364624/blood-plasma-fractionation
Any doubts and questions will be welcome.
Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
About Us:
QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.
Contact Us
QY Research
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)
Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States
Website: https://us.qyresearch.com