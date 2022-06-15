Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global Blood Plasma Fractionation market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blood Plasma Fractionation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Market

In 2020, the global Blood Plasma Fractionation market size was US$ 26384 million and it is expected to reach US$ 44034 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.63% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Scope and Market Size

The global Blood Plasma Fractionation market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blood Plasma Fractionation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Takeda

CSL

Grifols

Octapharma

Kedrion

LFB Group

Biotest

BPL

RAAS

CBPO

Hualan Bio

Tiantan Bio

Shuanglin Bio

Boya Bio

Yuanda Shuyang

Weiguang Bio

Nanyue Bio

KM Biologics

Segment by Type

Albumin

Immune Globulin

Coagulation Factor

Other

Segment by Application

Hospital

Retail Pharmacy

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Blood Plasma Fractionation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Blood Plasma Fractionation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Blood Plasma Fractionation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Blood Plasma Fractionation with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Blood Plasma Fractionation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 BLOOD PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Overview 1

1.2 Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Segment by Type 4

1.2.1 Albumin 4

1.2.2 Immune Globulin 5

1.2.3 Coagulation Factor 6

1.3 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Size by Type 7

1.3.1 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 8

1.3.2 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 9

1.3.3 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 11

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 14

1.4.1 North America Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14

1.4.2 Europe Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 15

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 17

1.4.4 South America Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 19

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 20

2 BLOOD PLASMA FRACTIONATION MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 23

2.1 Global Top Players by Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales (2019-2021) 23

2.2 Global Top Players by Blood Plasma Fractionation Revenue (2019-2021) 24

2.3 Global Top Players by Blood Plasma Fractionation Price (2019-2021) 26

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Blood Plasma Fractionation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 27

2.5 Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Competitive Situation and Trends 27

2.5.1 Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Concentration Rate (2019-2021) 27

2.5.2 Global 5 Largest Manufacturers by Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales and Revenue in 2020 28

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Blood Plasma Fractionation as of 2020) 29

2.7 Founded Date of Key Blood Plasma Fractionation Manufacturers 30

2.8 Key Manufacturers Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 30

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 31

3 BLOOD PLASMA FRACTIONATION STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 34

3.1 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 34

3.2 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Historic Market Size by Region 34

3.2.1 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 34

3.2.2 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 35

3.2.3 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 36

3.3 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Forecasted Market Size by Region 36

3.3.1 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 36

3.3.2 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 37

3.3.3 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 37

4 BLOOD PLASMA FRACTIONATION BY APPLICATION 38

4.1 Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Segment by Application 38

4.1.1 Hospital 38

4.1.2 Retail Pharmacy 39

4.2 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Size by Application 40

4.2.1 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 41

4.2.2 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 42

4.2.3 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 45

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 48

4.3.1 North America Blood Plasma Fractionation Revenue Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 48

4.3.2 Europe Blood Plasma Fractionation Revenue Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 49

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Blood Plasma Fractionation Revenue Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 50

4.3.4 South America Blood Plasma Fractionation Revenue Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 50

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Blood Plasma Fractionation Revenue Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 51

5 NORTH AMERICA BLOOD PLASMA FRACTIONATION BY COUNTRY 53

5.1 North America Blood Plasma Fractionation Historic Market Size by Country 53

5.1.1 North America Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 53

5.1.2 North America Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 53

5.2 North America Blood Plasma Fractionation Forecasted Market Size by Country 54

5.2.1 North America Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 54

5.2.2 North America Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 55

6 EUROPE BLOOD PLASMA FRACTIONATION BY COUNTRY 56

6.1 Europe Blood Plasma Fractionation Historic Market Size by Country 56

6.1.1 Europe Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 56

6.1.2 Europe Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 56

6.2 Europe Blood Plasma Fractionation Forecasted Market Size by Country 57

6.2.1 Europe Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 57

6.2.2 Europe Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 58

7 ASIA-PACIFIC BLOOD PLASMA FRACTIONATION BY REGION 59

7.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Plasma Fractionation Historic Market Size by Region 59

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 59

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 60

7.2 Asia-Pacific Blood Plasma Fractionation Forecasted Market Size by Region 61

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 61

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 62

8 SOUTH AMERICA BLOOD PLASMA FRACTIONATION BY COUNTRY 63

8.1 South America Blood Plasma Fractionation Historic Market Size by Country 63

8.1.1 South America Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 63

8.1.2 South America Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 63

8.2 South America Blood Plasma Fractionation Forecasted Market Size by Country 64

8.2.1 South America Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 64

8.2.2 South America Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 65

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA BLOOD PLASMA FRACTIONATION BY COUNTRY 66

9.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Plasma Fractionation Historic Market Size by Country 66

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 66

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 66

9.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Plasma Fractionation Forecasted Market Size by Country 67

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 67

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 68

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN BLOOD PLASMA FRACTIONATION BUSINESS 69

10.1 Takeda 69

10.1.1 Takeda Company Information 69

10.1.2 Takeda Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 70

10.1.3 Takeda Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 71

10.1.4 Takeda Main Business Overview 71

10.1.5 Takeda Latest Developments 71

10.2 CSL 73

10.2.1 CSL Company Information 73

10.2.2 CSL Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 74

10.2.3 CSL Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 75

10.2.4 CSL Main Business Overview 75

10.2.5 CSL Latest Developments 75

10.3 Grifols 76

10.3.1 Grifols Company Information 76

10.3.2 Grifols Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 77

10.3.3 Grifols Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 79

10.3.4 Grifols Main Business Overview 79

10.3.5 Grifols Latest Developments 79

10.4 Octapharma 80

10.4.1 Octapharma Company Information 80

10.4.2 Octapharma Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 81

10.4.3 Octapharma Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 82

10.4.4 Octapharma Main Business Overview 82

10.4.5 Octapharma Latest Developments 82

10.5 Kedrion 83

10.5.1 Kedrion Company Information 83

10.5.2 Kedrion Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 83

10.5.3 Kedrion Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 84

10.5.4 Kedrion Main Business Overview 85

10.6 LFB Group 85

10.6.1 LFB Group Company Information 85

10.6.2 LFB Group Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 86

10.6.3 LFB Group Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 86

10.6.4 LFB Group Main Business Overview 86

10.7 Biotest 87

10.7.1 Biotest Company Information 87

10.7.2 Biotest Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 88

10.7.3 Biotest Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 88

10.7.4 Biotest Main Business Overview 88

10.8 BPL 89

10.8.1 BPL Company Information 89

10.8.2 BPL Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 89

10.8.3 BPL Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 90

10.8.4 BPL Main Business Overview 90

10.8.5 BPL Latest Developments 91

10.9 RAAS 92

10.9.1 RAAS Company Information 92

10.9.2 RAAS Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 92

10.9.3 RAAS Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 94

10.9.4 RAAS Main Business Overview 94

10.9.5 RAAS Latest Developments 95

10.10 CBPO 96

10.10.1 CBPO Company Information 96

10.10.2 CBPO Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 97

10.10.3 CBPO Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 97

10.10.4 CBPO Main Business Overview 97

10.10.5 CBPO Latest Developments 97

10.11 Hualan Bio 99

10.11.1 Hualan Bio Company Information 99

10.11.2 Hualan Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Product Offered 99

10.11.3 Hualan Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 101

10.11.4 Hualan Bio Main Business Overview 101

10.12 Tiantan Bio 102

10.12.1 Tiantan Bio Corporation Information 102

10.12.2 Tiantan Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Products Offered 103

10.12.3 Tiantan Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 103

10.12.4 Tiantan Bio Main Business Overview 104

10.13 Shuanglin Bio 104

10.13.1 Shuanglin Bio Corporation Information 104

10.13.2 Shuanglin Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Products Offered 105

10.13.3 Shuanglin Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 105

10.13.4 Shuanglin Bio Main Business Overview 106

10.14 Boya Bio 106

10.14.1 Boya Bio Corporation Information 106

10.14.2 Boya Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Products Offered 107

10.14.3 Boya Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 108

10.14.4 Boya Bio Main Business Overview 108

10.15 Yuanda Shuyang 109

10.15.1 Yuanda Shuyang Corporation Information 109

10.15.2 Yuanda Shuyang Blood Plasma Fractionation Products Offered 109

10.15.3 Yuanda Shuyang Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 110

10.15.4 Yuanda Shuyang Main Business Overview 111

10.16 Weiguang Bio 111

10.16.1 Weiguang Bio Corporation Information 111

10.16.2 Weiguang Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Products Offered 112

10.16.3 Weiguang Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 113

10.16.4 Weiguang Bio Main Business Overview 113

10.17 Nanyue Bio 114

10.17.1 Nanyue Bio Corporation Information 114

10.17.2 Nanyue Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Products Offered 114

10.17.3 Nanyue Bio Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 115

10.17.4 Nanyue Bio Main Business Overview 116

10.18 KM Biologics 116

10.18.1 KM Biologics Corporation Information 116

10.18.2 KM Biologics Blood Plasma Fractionation Products Offered 117

10.18.3 KM Biologics Blood Plasma Fractionation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 119

10.18.4 KM Biologics Main Business Overview 120

10.18.5 KM Biologics Recent Development 120

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 122

11.1 Blood Plasma Fractionation Key Raw Materials 122

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 122

11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 124

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 125

11.2.1 Raw Materials 125

11.2.2 Labor Cost 125

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 126

11.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Blood Plasma Fractionation 126

11.4 Blood Plasma Fractionation Industrial Chain Analysis 128

11.5 Blood Plasma Fractionation Market Dynamics 129

11.5.1 Industry Trends 129

11.5.2 Market Drivers 130

11.5.3 Market Challenges 131

11.5.4 Market Restraints 131

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 132

12.1 Sales Channel 132

12.2 Blood Plasma Fractionation Distributors 133

12.3 Blood Plasma Fractionation Downstream Customers 136

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 139

14 APPENDIX 141

14.1 Research Methodology 141

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 141

14.1.2 Data Source 144

14.2 Author Details 147

