Massage Chair Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Massage Chair Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Massage Chair Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Massage Chair market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Massage Chair market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Massage Chair market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Massage Chair market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/161410/massage-chair

Massage Chair Market Segment by Type

Full Body Massage Chairs

Upper Body Massage Chairs

Massage Chair Market Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

The report on the Massage Chair market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Panasonic

Osaki

Family Inada

Fujiiryoki

Human Touch

OSIM

Luraco

Infinity

Ogawa

Daito-THRIVE

BODYFRIEND

OTO Bodycare

Rotal

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Massage Chair consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Massage Chair market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Massage Chair manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Massage Chair with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Massage Chair submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Massage Chair Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Massage Chair Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Massage Chair Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Massage Chair Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Massage Chair Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Massage Chair Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Massage Chair Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Massage Chair Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Massage Chair Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Massage Chair Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Massage Chair Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Massage Chair Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Massage Chair Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Massage Chair Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Massage Chair Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Massage Chair Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Massage Chair Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Massage Chair Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Massage Chair Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Panasonic

7.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.1.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Panasonic Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Panasonic Massage Chair Products Offered

7.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.2 Osaki

7.2.1 Osaki Corporation Information

7.2.2 Osaki Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Osaki Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Osaki Massage Chair Products Offered

7.2.5 Osaki Recent Development

7.3 Family Inada

7.3.1 Family Inada Corporation Information

7.3.2 Family Inada Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Family Inada Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Family Inada Massage Chair Products Offered

7.3.5 Family Inada Recent Development

7.4 Fujiiryoki

7.4.1 Fujiiryoki Corporation Information

7.4.2 Fujiiryoki Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Fujiiryoki Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Fujiiryoki Massage Chair Products Offered

7.4.5 Fujiiryoki Recent Development

7.5 Human Touch

7.5.1 Human Touch Corporation Information

7.5.2 Human Touch Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Human Touch Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Human Touch Massage Chair Products Offered

7.5.5 Human Touch Recent Development

7.6 OSIM

7.6.1 OSIM Corporation Information

7.6.2 OSIM Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 OSIM Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 OSIM Massage Chair Products Offered

7.6.5 OSIM Recent Development

7.7 Luraco

7.7.1 Luraco Corporation Information

7.7.2 Luraco Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Luraco Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Luraco Massage Chair Products Offered

7.7.5 Luraco Recent Development

7.8 Infinity

7.8.1 Infinity Corporation Information

7.8.2 Infinity Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Infinity Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Infinity Massage Chair Products Offered

7.8.5 Infinity Recent Development

7.9 Ogawa

7.9.1 Ogawa Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ogawa Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Ogawa Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Ogawa Massage Chair Products Offered

7.9.5 Ogawa Recent Development

7.10 Daito-THRIVE

7.10.1 Daito-THRIVE Corporation Information

7.10.2 Daito-THRIVE Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Daito-THRIVE Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Daito-THRIVE Massage Chair Products Offered

7.10.5 Daito-THRIVE Recent Development

7.11 BODYFRIEND

7.11.1 BODYFRIEND Corporation Information

7.11.2 BODYFRIEND Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 BODYFRIEND Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 BODYFRIEND Massage Chair Products Offered

7.11.5 BODYFRIEND Recent Development

7.12 OTO Bodycare

7.12.1 OTO Bodycare Corporation Information

7.12.2 OTO Bodycare Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 OTO Bodycare Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 OTO Bodycare Products Offered

7.12.5 OTO Bodycare Recent Development

7.13 Rotal

7.13.1 Rotal Corporation Information

7.13.2 Rotal Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Rotal Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Rotal Products Offered

7.13.5 Rotal Recent Development

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/161410/massage-chair

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States