Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Segment by Type

Biological Base

Petroleum Base

Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Segment by Application

Food and Beverage Packaging

Medical

Others

The report on the Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

SHOWA

Mitsubishi Chemical

Anqing He Xing

Kingfa

Sealong Biotechnology

Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd

Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Co., LTD.

Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 SHOWA

7.1.1 SHOWA Corporation Information

7.1.2 SHOWA Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 SHOWA Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 SHOWA Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Products Offered

7.1.5 SHOWA Recent Development

7.2 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.2.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Products Offered

7.2.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

7.3 Anqing He Xing

7.3.1 Anqing He Xing Corporation Information

7.3.2 Anqing He Xing Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Anqing He Xing Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Anqing He Xing Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Products Offered

7.3.5 Anqing He Xing Recent Development

7.4 Kingfa

7.4.1 Kingfa Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kingfa Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Kingfa Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Kingfa Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Products Offered

7.4.5 Kingfa Recent Development

7.5 Sealong Biotechnology

7.5.1 Sealong Biotechnology Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sealong Biotechnology Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sealong Biotechnology Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sealong Biotechnology Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Products Offered

7.5.5 Sealong Biotechnology Recent Development

7.6 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd

7.6.1 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.6.2 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Products Offered

7.6.5 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Joint Stock Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.7 Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Co., LTD.

7.7.1 Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Co., LTD. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Co., LTD. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Co., LTD. Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Co., LTD. Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Products Offered

7.7.5 Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Co., LTD. Recent Development

7.8 Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

7.8.1 Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Products Offered

7.8.5 Yifan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.9 JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.9.2 JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd. Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd. Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) Products Offered

7.9.5 JinHui ZhaoLong High Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

