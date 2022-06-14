Global 3D Printing in Medical Applications Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
3D Printing in Medical Applications market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D Printing in Medical Applications market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polymers
Ceramics
Metals
Biological Cells
Segment by Application
Medical Implants
Bioengineering Products
Surgical Instruments
Others
By Company
3D Systems
Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems
Nanoscribe
EnvisionTEC
Stratasys
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 3D Printing in Medical Applications Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 3D Printing in Medical Applications Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polymers
1.2.3 Ceramics
1.2.4 Metals
1.2.5 Biological Cells
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 3D Printing in Medical Applications Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medical Implants
1.3.3 Bioengineering Products
1.3.4 Surgical Instruments
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global 3D Printing in Medical Applications Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global 3D Printing in Medical Applications Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global 3D Printing in Medical Applications Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global 3D Printing in Medical Applications Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global 3D Printing in Medical Applications Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales 3D Printing in Medical Applications by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global 3D Printing in Medical Applications Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global 3D Printing in Medical Applications Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global 3D Printing in Medical Applications Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
