Global Antiemetics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Antiemetics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antiemetics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
5-HT3 receptor antagonists
Dopamine antagonists
NK1 receptor antagonist
Antihistamines (H1 histamine receptor antagonists)
Cannabinoids
Benzodiazepines
Anticholinergics
Steroids
Others
Segment by Application
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Others
By Company
GlaxoSmithKline
Merck
Sanofi Aventis
Bristol Myers Squibb
Eli Lilly
Pfizer
Astellas
Johnson & Johnson
Baxter
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Antiemetics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Antiemetics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 5-HT3 receptor antagonists
1.2.3 Dopamine antagonists
1.2.4 NK1 receptor antagonist
1.2.5 Antihistamines (H1 histamine receptor antagonists)
1.2.6 Cannabinoids
1.2.7 Benzodiazepines
1.2.8 Anticholinergics
1.2.9 Steroids
1.2.10 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Antiemetics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital Pharmacy
1.3.3 Retail Pharmacy
1.3.4 Online Pharmacy
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Antiemetics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Antiemetics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Antiemetics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Antiemetics Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Antiemetics Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Antiemetics by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Antiemetics Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Antiemetics Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Antiemetics Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacture
