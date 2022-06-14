Global Antihypertensive Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Antihypertensive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antihypertensive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Diuretics

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs)

Calcium Channel Blockers

Beta Blockers

Alpha Blockers

Vasodilators & Renin Inhibitors

Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

By Company

Pfizer

Norvatis

Merck & Co.

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

GSK

Daiichi-Sankyo

Boehringer-Ingelheim

Bayer

Johnson & Johnson

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Tekeda

Ranbaxy Laboratories

Shihuida Pharm

Second Pharmaceutical

Lupin Limited.

Yangtze River Pharmaceutical

Hengrui Medicine

Qilu Pharmaceutical

HUALON

Dawnrays

HISUN Pharmceutical

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Antihypertensive Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Antihypertensive Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Diuretics

1.2.3 Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

1.2.4 Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs)

1.2.5 Calcium Channel Blockers

1.2.6 Beta Blockers

1.2.7 Alpha Blockers

1.2.8 Vasodilators & Renin Inhibitors

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Antihypertensive Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Hospital Pharmacy

1.3.3 Retail Pharmacy

1.3.4 Online Pharmacy

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Antihypertensive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Antihypertensive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Antihypertensive Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Antihypertensive Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Antihypertensive Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Antihypertensive by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Antihypertensive Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Antihypertensive Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Antihypertensive Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Co

