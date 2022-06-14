Insights on the Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene . This report focuses on global and United States Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene , also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Breakup by Type

Regular IIR

Halogenated IIR

Segment by Application

Tires

Medical Stoppers

Protective Clothing

Sporting Equipment

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

ExxonMobil

Lanxess

PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim

Sibur

JSR

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo)

Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material

Panjin Heyun Group

Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene l performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene l type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on theregion Level & country Level?

What is the structure of the Global and United States Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene l and who are the key players?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Product Introduction

1.2 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Industry Trends

1.5.2 Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Drivers

1.5.3 Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Challenges

1.5.4 Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Regular IIR

2.1.2 Halogenated IIR

2.2 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Tires

3.1.2 Medical Stoppers

3.1.3 Protective Clothing

3.1.4 Sporting Equipment

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene in 2021

4.2.3 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ExxonMobil

7.1.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

7.1.2 ExxonMobil Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ExxonMobil Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ExxonMobil Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Products Offered

7.1.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

7.2 Lanxess

7.2.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

7.2.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Lanxess Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Lanxess Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Products Offered

7.2.5 Lanxess Recent Development

7.3 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim

7.3.1 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Corporation Information

7.3.2 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Products Offered

7.3.5 PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Recent Development

7.4 Sibur

7.4.1 Sibur Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sibur Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Sibur Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Sibur Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Products Offered

7.4.5 Sibur Recent Development

7.5 JSR

7.5.1 JSR Corporation Information

7.5.2 JSR Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 JSR Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 JSR Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Products Offered

7.5.5 JSR Recent Development

7.6 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

7.6.1 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Products Offered

7.6.5 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Recent Development

7.7 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo)

7.7.1 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo) Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo) Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Products Offered

7.7.5 Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo) Recent Development

7.8 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material

7.8.1 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Corporation Information

7.8.2 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Products Offered

7.8.5 Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Recent Development

7.9 Panjin Heyun Group

7.9.1 Panjin Heyun Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 Panjin Heyun Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Panjin Heyun Group Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Panjin Heyun Group Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Products Offered

7.9.5 Panjin Heyun Group Recent Development

7.10 Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals

7.10.1 Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Products Offered

7.10.5 Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Distributors

8.3 Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Production Mode & Process

8.4 Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Sales Channels

8.4.2 Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Distributors

8.5 Synthetic Isobutylene Isoprene Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

