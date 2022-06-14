Global Serrated Knife Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Serrated Knife market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Serrated Knife market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Serrated Knife market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, 5-10 Inch accounting for % of the Serrated Knife global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Commercial was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Serrated Knife Scope and Market Size

Serrated Knife market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Serrated Knife market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Serrated Knife market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

5-10 Inch

More than 10 Inch

Segment by Application

Commercial

Household

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Warther Cutlery

Misen

Kai USA

Wüsthof

Groupe SEB

Zwilling

Victorinox

Cutco

MCUSTA Zanmai

Shibazi

Friedr. Dick

Ginsu

Yoshikin

Chroma Cutlery

TOJIRO

Dexter-Russell

Coltellerie Sanelli

Spyderco

Zyliss

Cuisinart

KYOKU

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> Serrated Knifecompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Serrated Knife Product Introduction

1.2 Global Serrated Knife Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Serrated Knife Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Serrated Knife Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Serrated Knife Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Serrated Knife Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Serrated Knife Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Serrated Knife Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Serrated Knife in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Serrated Knife Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Serrated Knife Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Serrated Knife Industry Trends

1.5.2 Serrated Knife Market Drivers

1.5.3 Serrated Knife Market Challenges

1.5.4 Serrated Knife Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Serrated Knife Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 5-10 Inch

2.1.2 More than 10 Inch

2.2 Global Serrated Knife Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Serrated Knife Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Serrated Knife Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Serrated Knife Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Serrated Knife Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Serrated Knife Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Serrated Knife Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Serrated Knife Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Serrated Knife Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial

3.1.2 Household

3.2 Global Serrated Knife Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Serrated Knife Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Serrated Knife Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Serrated Knife Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Serrated Knife Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Serrated Knife Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Serrated Knife Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Serrated Knife Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Serrated Knife Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Serrated Knife Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Serrated Knife Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Serrated Knife Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Serrated Knife Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Serrated Knife Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Serrated Knife Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Serrated Knife Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Serrated Knife in 2021

4.2.3 Global Serrated Knife Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Serrated Knife Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Serrated Knife Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Serrated Knife Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Serrated Knife Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Serrated Knife Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Serrated Knife Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Serrated Knife Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Serrated Knife Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Serrated Knife Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Serrated Knife Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Serrated Knife Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Serrated Knife Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Serrated Knife Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Serrated Knife Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Serrated Knife Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Serrated Knife Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Serrated Knife Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Serrated Knife Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Serrated Knife Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Serrated Knife Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Serrated Knife Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Serrated Knife Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Serrated Knife Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Serrated Knife Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Serrated Knife Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Serrated Knife Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Warther Cutlery

7.1.1 Warther Cutlery Corporation Information

7.1.2 Warther Cutlery Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Warther Cutlery Serrated Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Warther Cutlery Serrated Knife Products Offered

7.1.5 Warther Cutlery Recent Development

7.2 Misen

7.2.1 Misen Corporation Information

7.2.2 Misen Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Misen Serrated Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Misen Serrated Knife Products Offered

7.2.5 Misen Recent Development

7.3 Kai USA

7.3.1 Kai USA Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kai USA Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Kai USA Serrated Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Kai USA Serrated Knife Products Offered

7.3.5 Kai USA Recent Development

7.4 Wüsthof

7.4.1 Wüsthof Corporation Information

7.4.2 Wüsthof Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Wüsthof Serrated Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Wüsthof Serrated Knife Products Offered

7.4.5 Wüsthof Recent Development

7.5 Groupe SEB

7.5.1 Groupe SEB Corporation Information

7.5.2 Groupe SEB Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Groupe SEB Serrated Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Groupe SEB Serrated Knife Products Offered

7.5.5 Groupe SEB Recent Development

7.6 Zwilling

7.6.1 Zwilling Corporation Information

7.6.2 Zwilling Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Zwilling Serrated Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Zwilling Serrated Knife Products Offered

7.6.5 Zwilling Recent Development

7.7 Victorinox

7.7.1 Victorinox Corporation Information

7.7.2 Victorinox Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Victorinox Serrated Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Victorinox Serrated Knife Products Offered

7.7.5 Victorinox Recent Development

7.8 Cutco

7.8.1 Cutco Corporation Information

7.8.2 Cutco Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Cutco Serrated Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Cutco Serrated Knife Products Offered

7.8.5 Cutco Recent Development

7.9 MCUSTA Zanmai

7.9.1 MCUSTA Zanmai Corporation Information

7.9.2 MCUSTA Zanmai Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 MCUSTA Zanmai Serrated Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 MCUSTA Zanmai Serrated Knife Products Offered

7.9.5 MCUSTA Zanmai Recent Development

7.10 Shibazi

7.10.1 Shibazi Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shibazi Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Shibazi Serrated Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Shibazi Serrated Knife Products Offered

7.10.5 Shibazi Recent Development

7.11 Friedr. Dick

7.11.1 Friedr. Dick Corporation Information

7.11.2 Friedr. Dick Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Friedr. Dick Serrated Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Friedr. Dick Serrated Knife Products Offered

7.11.5 Friedr. Dick Recent Development

7.12 Ginsu

7.12.1 Ginsu Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ginsu Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Ginsu Serrated Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Ginsu Products Offered

7.12.5 Ginsu Recent Development

7.13 Yoshikin

7.13.1 Yoshikin Corporation Information

7.13.2 Yoshikin Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Yoshikin Serrated Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Yoshikin Products Offered

7.13.5 Yoshikin Recent Development

7.14 Chroma Cutlery

7.14.1 Chroma Cutlery Corporation Information

7.14.2 Chroma Cutlery Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Chroma Cutlery Serrated Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Chroma Cutlery Products Offered

7.14.5 Chroma Cutlery Recent Development

7.15 TOJIRO

7.15.1 TOJIRO Corporation Information

7.15.2 TOJIRO Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 TOJIRO Serrated Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 TOJIRO Products Offered

7.15.5 TOJIRO Recent Development

7.16 Dexter-Russell

7.16.1 Dexter-Russell Corporation Information

7.16.2 Dexter-Russell Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Dexter-Russell Serrated Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Dexter-Russell Products Offered

7.16.5 Dexter-Russell Recent Development

7.17 Coltellerie Sanelli

7.17.1 Coltellerie Sanelli Corporation Information

7.17.2 Coltellerie Sanelli Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Coltellerie Sanelli Serrated Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Coltellerie Sanelli Products Offered

7.17.5 Coltellerie Sanelli Recent Development

7.18 Spyderco

7.18.1 Spyderco Corporation Information

7.18.2 Spyderco Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Spyderco Serrated Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Spyderco Products Offered

7.18.5 Spyderco Recent Development

7.19 Zyliss

7.19.1 Zyliss Corporation Information

7.19.2 Zyliss Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Zyliss Serrated Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Zyliss Products Offered

7.19.5 Zyliss Recent Development

7.20 Cuisinart

7.20.1 Cuisinart Corporation Information

7.20.2 Cuisinart Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Cuisinart Serrated Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Cuisinart Products Offered

7.20.5 Cuisinart Recent Development

7.21 KYOKU

7.21.1 KYOKU Corporation Information

7.21.2 KYOKU Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 KYOKU Serrated Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 KYOKU Products Offered

7.21.5 KYOKU Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Serrated Knife Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Serrated Knife Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Serrated Knife Distributors

8.3 Serrated Knife Production Mode & Process

8.4 Serrated Knife Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Serrated Knife Sales Channels

8.4.2 Serrated Knife Distributors

8.5 Serrated Knife Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

