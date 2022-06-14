Piezoelectric Actuators Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Piezoelectric Actuators Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Piezoelectric Actuators Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Piezoelectric Actuators market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Piezoelectric Actuators market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Piezoelectric Actuators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Piezoelectric Actuators market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Piezoelectric Actuators Market Segment by Type

Stack Actuators

Stripe Actuators

Piezoelectric Actuators Market Segment by Application

Industrial and Manufacturing

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Military

Others

The report on the Piezoelectric Actuators market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

TDK Corporation

Murata Manufacturing

KEMET (TOKIN Corporation)

CTS (Noliac)

TAIYO YUDEN

Johnson Matthey

Physik Instrumente (PI) Group

Piezosystem Jena

APC International (Schneider Electric)

Kinetic Ceramics

DSM

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Piezoelectric Actuators consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Piezoelectric Actuators market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Piezoelectric Actuators manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Piezoelectric Actuators with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Piezoelectric Actuators submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Piezoelectric Actuators Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Piezoelectric Actuators Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Piezoelectric Actuators Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Piezoelectric Actuators Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Piezoelectric Actuators Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Piezoelectric Actuators Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Piezoelectric Actuators Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 TDK Corporation

7.1.1 TDK Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 TDK Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 TDK Corporation Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 TDK Corporation Piezoelectric Actuators Products Offered

7.1.5 TDK Corporation Recent Development

7.2 Murata Manufacturing

7.2.1 Murata Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.2.2 Murata Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Murata Manufacturing Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Murata Manufacturing Piezoelectric Actuators Products Offered

7.2.5 Murata Manufacturing Recent Development

7.3 KEMET (TOKIN Corporation)

7.3.1 KEMET (TOKIN Corporation) Corporation Information

7.3.2 KEMET (TOKIN Corporation) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 KEMET (TOKIN Corporation) Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 KEMET (TOKIN Corporation) Piezoelectric Actuators Products Offered

7.3.5 KEMET (TOKIN Corporation) Recent Development

7.4 CTS (Noliac)

7.4.1 CTS (Noliac) Corporation Information

7.4.2 CTS (Noliac) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 CTS (Noliac) Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 CTS (Noliac) Piezoelectric Actuators Products Offered

7.4.5 CTS (Noliac) Recent Development

7.5 TAIYO YUDEN

7.5.1 TAIYO YUDEN Corporation Information

7.5.2 TAIYO YUDEN Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 TAIYO YUDEN Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 TAIYO YUDEN Piezoelectric Actuators Products Offered

7.5.5 TAIYO YUDEN Recent Development

7.6 Johnson Matthey

7.6.1 Johnson Matthey Corporation Information

7.6.2 Johnson Matthey Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Johnson Matthey Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Johnson Matthey Piezoelectric Actuators Products Offered

7.6.5 Johnson Matthey Recent Development

7.7 Physik Instrumente (PI) Group

7.7.1 Physik Instrumente (PI) Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Physik Instrumente (PI) Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Physik Instrumente (PI) Group Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Physik Instrumente (PI) Group Piezoelectric Actuators Products Offered

7.7.5 Physik Instrumente (PI) Group Recent Development

7.8 Piezosystem Jena

7.8.1 Piezosystem Jena Corporation Information

7.8.2 Piezosystem Jena Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Piezosystem Jena Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Piezosystem Jena Piezoelectric Actuators Products Offered

7.8.5 Piezosystem Jena Recent Development

7.9 APC International (Schneider Electric)

7.9.1 APC International (Schneider Electric) Corporation Information

7.9.2 APC International (Schneider Electric) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 APC International (Schneider Electric) Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 APC International (Schneider Electric) Piezoelectric Actuators Products Offered

7.9.5 APC International (Schneider Electric) Recent Development

7.10 Kinetic Ceramics

7.10.1 Kinetic Ceramics Corporation Information

7.10.2 Kinetic Ceramics Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Kinetic Ceramics Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Kinetic Ceramics Piezoelectric Actuators Products Offered

7.10.5 Kinetic Ceramics Recent Development

7.11 DSM

7.11.1 DSM Corporation Information

7.11.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 DSM Piezoelectric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 DSM Piezoelectric Actuators Products Offered

7.11.5 DSM Recent Development

