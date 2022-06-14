Insights on the Audio and Voice DSP Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about Audio and Voice DSP. This report focuses on global and United States Audio and Voice DSP, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

Audio and Voice DSP(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Audio and Voice DSP will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Audio and Voice DSP size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/360238/audio-voice-dsp

Breakup by Type

Audio Converter

Bluetooth Audio

Smart Speaker

Others

Segment by Application

Communication Device

Consumer Electronics

In-vehicle Infotainment

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices

NXP

STMicroelectronics

Cirrus Logic

Qualcomm

ON Semiconductor

DSP Group，Inc.

AMD

NJR Semiconductor

Motorola

Hisilicon

Sony

Synopsys, Inc.

Hertz

Renesas

Horizon Robotics

onsemi

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Audio and Voice DSPl performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Audio and Voice DSPl type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on theregion Level & country Level?

What is the structure of the Global and United States Audio and Voice DSPl and who are the key players?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Audio and Voice DSP Product Introduction

1.2 Global Audio and Voice DSP Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Audio and Voice DSP Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Audio and Voice DSP Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Audio and Voice DSP Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Audio and Voice DSP Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Audio and Voice DSP Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Audio and Voice DSP Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Audio and Voice DSP in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Audio and Voice DSP Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Audio and Voice DSP Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Audio and Voice DSP Industry Trends

1.5.2 Audio and Voice DSP Market Drivers

1.5.3 Audio and Voice DSP Market Challenges

1.5.4 Audio and Voice DSP Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Audio and Voice DSP Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Audio Converter

2.1.2 Bluetooth Audio

2.1.3 Smart Speaker

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Audio and Voice DSP Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Audio and Voice DSP Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Audio and Voice DSP Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Audio and Voice DSP Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Audio and Voice DSP Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Audio and Voice DSP Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Audio and Voice DSP Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Audio and Voice DSP Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Audio and Voice DSP Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Communication Device

3.1.2 Consumer Electronics

3.1.3 In-vehicle Infotainment

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Audio and Voice DSP Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Audio and Voice DSP Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Audio and Voice DSP Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Audio and Voice DSP Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Audio and Voice DSP Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Audio and Voice DSP Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Audio and Voice DSP Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Audio and Voice DSP Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Audio and Voice DSP Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Audio and Voice DSP Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Audio and Voice DSP Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Audio and Voice DSP Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Audio and Voice DSP Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Audio and Voice DSP Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Audio and Voice DSP Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Audio and Voice DSP Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Audio and Voice DSP in 2021

4.2.3 Global Audio and Voice DSP Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Audio and Voice DSP Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Audio and Voice DSP Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Audio and Voice DSP Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Audio and Voice DSP Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Audio and Voice DSP Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Audio and Voice DSP Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Audio and Voice DSP Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Audio and Voice DSP Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Audio and Voice DSP Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Audio and Voice DSP Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Audio and Voice DSP Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Audio and Voice DSP Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Audio and Voice DSP Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Audio and Voice DSP Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Audio and Voice DSP Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Audio and Voice DSP Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Audio and Voice DSP Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Audio and Voice DSP Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Audio and Voice DSP Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Audio and Voice DSP Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Audio and Voice DSP Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Audio and Voice DSP Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Audio and Voice DSP Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Audio and Voice DSP Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Audio and Voice DSP Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Audio and Voice DSP Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Texas Instruments

7.1.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

7.1.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Texas Instruments Audio and Voice DSP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Texas Instruments Audio and Voice DSP Products Offered

7.1.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

7.2 Analog Devices

7.2.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

7.2.2 Analog Devices Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Analog Devices Audio and Voice DSP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Analog Devices Audio and Voice DSP Products Offered

7.2.5 Analog Devices Recent Development

7.3 NXP

7.3.1 NXP Corporation Information

7.3.2 NXP Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 NXP Audio and Voice DSP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 NXP Audio and Voice DSP Products Offered

7.3.5 NXP Recent Development

7.4 STMicroelectronics

7.4.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

7.4.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 STMicroelectronics Audio and Voice DSP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 STMicroelectronics Audio and Voice DSP Products Offered

7.4.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

7.5 Cirrus Logic

7.5.1 Cirrus Logic Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cirrus Logic Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Cirrus Logic Audio and Voice DSP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Cirrus Logic Audio and Voice DSP Products Offered

7.5.5 Cirrus Logic Recent Development

7.6 Qualcomm

7.6.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

7.6.2 Qualcomm Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Qualcomm Audio and Voice DSP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Qualcomm Audio and Voice DSP Products Offered

7.6.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

7.7 ON Semiconductor

7.7.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.7.2 ON Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 ON Semiconductor Audio and Voice DSP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 ON Semiconductor Audio and Voice DSP Products Offered

7.7.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development

7.8 DSP Group，Inc.

7.8.1 DSP Group，Inc. Corporation Information

7.8.2 DSP Group，Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 DSP Group，Inc. Audio and Voice DSP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 DSP Group，Inc. Audio and Voice DSP Products Offered

7.8.5 DSP Group，Inc. Recent Development

7.9 AMD

7.9.1 AMD Corporation Information

7.9.2 AMD Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 AMD Audio and Voice DSP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 AMD Audio and Voice DSP Products Offered

7.9.5 AMD Recent Development

7.10 NJR Semiconductor

7.10.1 NJR Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.10.2 NJR Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 NJR Semiconductor Audio and Voice DSP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 NJR Semiconductor Audio and Voice DSP Products Offered

7.10.5 NJR Semiconductor Recent Development

7.11 Motorola

7.11.1 Motorola Corporation Information

7.11.2 Motorola Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Motorola Audio and Voice DSP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Motorola Audio and Voice DSP Products Offered

7.11.5 Motorola Recent Development

7.12 Hisilicon

7.12.1 Hisilicon Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hisilicon Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Hisilicon Audio and Voice DSP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Hisilicon Products Offered

7.12.5 Hisilicon Recent Development

7.13 Sony

7.13.1 Sony Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sony Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Sony Audio and Voice DSP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Sony Products Offered

7.13.5 Sony Recent Development

7.14 Synopsys, Inc.

7.14.1 Synopsys, Inc. Corporation Information

7.14.2 Synopsys, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Synopsys, Inc. Audio and Voice DSP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Synopsys, Inc. Products Offered

7.14.5 Synopsys, Inc. Recent Development

7.15 Hertz

7.15.1 Hertz Corporation Information

7.15.2 Hertz Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Hertz Audio and Voice DSP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Hertz Products Offered

7.15.5 Hertz Recent Development

7.16 Renesas

7.16.1 Renesas Corporation Information

7.16.2 Renesas Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Renesas Audio and Voice DSP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Renesas Products Offered

7.16.5 Renesas Recent Development

7.17 Horizon Robotics

7.17.1 Horizon Robotics Corporation Information

7.17.2 Horizon Robotics Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Horizon Robotics Audio and Voice DSP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Horizon Robotics Products Offered

7.17.5 Horizon Robotics Recent Development

7.18 onsemi

7.18.1 onsemi Corporation Information

7.18.2 onsemi Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 onsemi Audio and Voice DSP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 onsemi Products Offered

7.18.5 onsemi Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Audio and Voice DSP Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Audio and Voice DSP Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Audio and Voice DSP Distributors

8.3 Audio and Voice DSP Production Mode & Process

8.4 Audio and Voice DSP Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Audio and Voice DSP Sales Channels

8.4.2 Audio and Voice DSP Distributors

8.5 Audio and Voice DSP Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Receive Free Sample, Charts, Tables or Full Report, Please enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/360238/audio-voice-dsp



Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States