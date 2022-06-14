Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Market Segment by Type

SiBelow 0.5%

Si:0.5~6.5%

Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Market Segment by Application

Energy

Automobile

Household Appliances

Others

The report on the Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Arcelor Mittal SA

POSCO

Voestalpine Group

Baosteel Group Corporation

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

United States Steel Corporation

Steel Authority of India Limited

Tata Steel Limited

JFE Steel Corporation

Essar Steel

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Arcelor Mittal SA

7.1.1 Arcelor Mittal SA Corporation Information

7.1.2 Arcelor Mittal SA Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Arcelor Mittal SA Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Arcelor Mittal SA Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

7.1.5 Arcelor Mittal SA Recent Development

7.2 POSCO

7.2.1 POSCO Corporation Information

7.2.2 POSCO Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 POSCO Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 POSCO Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

7.2.5 POSCO Recent Development

7.3 Voestalpine Group

7.3.1 Voestalpine Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 Voestalpine Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Voestalpine Group Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Voestalpine Group Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

7.3.5 Voestalpine Group Recent Development

7.4 Baosteel Group Corporation

7.4.1 Baosteel Group Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Baosteel Group Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Baosteel Group Corporation Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Baosteel Group Corporation Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

7.4.5 Baosteel Group Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

7.5.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

7.5.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Recent Development

7.6 United States Steel Corporation

7.6.1 United States Steel Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 United States Steel Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 United States Steel Corporation Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 United States Steel Corporation Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

7.6.5 United States Steel Corporation Recent Development

7.7 Steel Authority of India Limited

7.7.1 Steel Authority of India Limited Corporation Information

7.7.2 Steel Authority of India Limited Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Steel Authority of India Limited Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Steel Authority of India Limited Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

7.7.5 Steel Authority of India Limited Recent Development

7.8 Tata Steel Limited

7.8.1 Tata Steel Limited Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tata Steel Limited Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Tata Steel Limited Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Tata Steel Limited Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

7.8.5 Tata Steel Limited Recent Development

7.9 JFE Steel Corporation

7.9.1 JFE Steel Corporation Corporation Information

7.9.2 JFE Steel Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 JFE Steel Corporation Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 JFE Steel Corporation Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

7.9.5 JFE Steel Corporation Recent Development

7.10 Essar Steel

7.10.1 Essar Steel Corporation Information

7.10.2 Essar Steel Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Essar Steel Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Essar Steel Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

7.10.5 Essar Steel Recent Development

