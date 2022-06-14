Books in Japan

Books in Japan industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Japan books market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

Key Highlights

– The physical segment of the books market includes atlases, dictionaries, encyclopedias, text books, guidebooks, musical scores, maps, fiction and non-fiction. The digital segment of the books market consists of electronic books (or e-books) which can be read on computers or other electronic devices such as tablets. The market is valued at retail selling price (RSP) with any currency conversions calculated using constant annual average 2017 exchange rates.

– The Japanese books market had total revenues of $6.6bn in 2017, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -1.6% between 2013 and 2017.

– The physical segment was the market's most lucrative in 2017, with total revenues of $5.6bn, equivalent to 84% of the market's overall value.

– The ageing population and declining number of students will become a larger problem with time.

Scope

Table of content

Table of Contents

Executive Summary 2

Market value 2

Market value forecast 2

Category segmentation 2

Geography segmentation 2

Market rivalry 2

Market Overview 7

Market definition 7

Market analysis 7

Market Data 9

Market value 9

Market Segmentation 10

Category segmentation 10

Geography segmentation 11

Market Outlook 12

Market value forecast 12

Five Forces Analysis 13

Summary 13

Buyer power 14

Supplier power 15

New entrants 17

Threat of substitutes 18

Degree of rivalry 19

Leading Companies 21

Amazon.com, Inc. 21

Culture Convenience Club Co., Ltd. 24

Kinokuniya Company Ltd. 25

Maruzen Junkudo bookstore Co., ltd. 26

Macroeconomic Indicators 27

Country data 27

Methodology 29

Industry associations 30

Related MarketLine research 30

Appendix 31

About MarketLine 31

