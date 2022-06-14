Books in the United Kingdom

Summary

Books in the United Kingdom industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/2729210/books-in-the-united-kingdom

synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the United Kingdom books market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

Key Highlights

– The physical segment of the books market includes atlases, dictionaries, encyclopedias, text books, guidebooks, musical scores, maps, fiction and non-fiction. The digital segment of the books market consists of electronic books (or e-books) which can be read on computers or other electronic devices such as tablets. The market is valued at retail selling price (RSP) with any currency conversions calculated using constant annual average 2017 exchange rates.

– The UK books market had total revenues of $4.6bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3% between 2013 and 2017.

– The physical segment was the market's most lucrative in 2017, with total revenues of $3.9bn, equivalent to 84.2% of the market's overall value.

– As the world becomes increasingly digital, many people will value digital-free time and physical book sales are likely to increase because of this.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the books market in the United Kingdom

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the books market in the United Kingdom

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key books market players global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the United Kingdom books market with five year forecasts

Reasons to buy

– What was the size of the United Kingdom books market by value in 2017?

– What will be the size of the United Kingdom books market in 2022?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the United Kingdom books market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up the United Kingdom's books market?

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/books-in-the-united-kingdom-2729210

Table of content

Table of Contents

Executive Summary 2

Market value 2

Market value forecast 2

Category segmentation 2

Geography segmentation 2

Market rivalry 2

Market Overview 7

Market definition 7

Market analysis 7

Market Data 9

Market value 9

Market Segmentation 10

Category segmentation 10

Geography segmentation 11

Market Outlook 12

Market value forecast 12

Five Forces Analysis 13

Summary 13

Buyer power 14

Supplier power 15

New entrants 17

Threat of substitutes 18

Degree of rivalry 19

Leading Companies 20

Amazon.com, Inc. 20

Waterstones Booksellers Ltd 23

WH Smith PLC 24

The Works Stores Ltd. 27

Macroeconomic Indicators 28

Country data 28

Methodology 30

Industry associations 31

Related MarketLine research 31

Appendix 32

About MarketLine 32

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/books-in-the-united-kingdom-2729210

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Books in the United Kingdom (UK) – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

