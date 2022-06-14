Books in Europe

Summary

Books in Europe industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/2729276/books-in-europe

synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Europe books market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

Key Highlights

– The physical segment of the books market includes atlases, dictionaries, encyclopedias, text books, guidebooks, musical scores, maps, fiction and non-fiction. The digital segment of the books market consists of electronic books (or e-books) which can be read on computers or other electronic devices such as tablets. The market is valued at retail selling price (RSP) with any currency conversions calculated using constant annual average 2017 exchange rates.

– The European books market had total revenues of $35.8bn in 2017, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.5% between 2013 and 2017.

– The physical segment was the market's most lucrative in 2017, with total revenues of $33.1bn, equivalent to 92.5% of the market's overall value.

– The increase in e-books and an expected increase in consumer spending will help drive the market.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the books market in Europe

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the books market in Europe

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key books market players global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Europe books market with five year forecasts

Reasons to buy

– What was the size of the Europe books market by value in 2017?

– What will be the size of the Europe books market in 2022?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Europe books market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up Europe's books market?

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/books-in-europe-2729276

Table of content

Table of Contents

Executive Summary 2

Market value 2

Market value forecast 2

Category segmentation 2

Geography segmentation 2

Market rivalry 2

Market Overview 7

Market definition 7

Market analysis 7

Market Data 8

Market value 8

Market Segmentation 9

Category segmentation 9

Geography segmentation 10

Market Outlook 11

Market value forecast 11

Five Forces Analysis 12

Summary 12

Buyer power 13

Supplier power 14

New entrants 16

Threat of substitutes 17

Degree of rivalry 18

Leading Companies 19

Amazon.com, Inc. 19

Carrefour SA 22

Fnac Darty SA 26

WH Smith PLC 29

Methodology 32

Industry associations 33

Related MarketLine research 33

Appendix 34

About MarketLine 34

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/books-in-europe-2729276

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Books in Europe – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

