EMS and ODM Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States EMS and ODM Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

EMS and ODM Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States EMS and ODM market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

EMS and ODM market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EMS and ODM market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the EMS and ODM market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

EMS and ODM Market Segment by Type

EMS

ODM

EMS and ODM Market Segment by Application

Computers

Consumer Devices

Servers and Storage

Networking

Emerging

Others

The report on the EMS and ODM market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

HONHAI

Pegatron

Quanta

Compal

Jabil

Flextronics

Wistron

Inventec

Luxshare

Wingtech

BYD Electronics

Huaqin

New KINPO

Sanmina

Qisda Corporation

Celestica

USI

PLEXUS

Kaifa

Benchmark

Zollner

SIIX

Venture

Fabrinet

MiTAC

Longcheer

UMC

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global EMS and ODM consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of EMS and ODM market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global EMS and ODM manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the EMS and ODM with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of EMS and ODM submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global EMS and ODM Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global EMS and ODM Market Size by Region

5.1 Global EMS and ODM Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global EMS and ODM Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global EMS and ODM Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global EMS and ODM Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global EMS and ODM Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global EMS and ODM Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global EMS and ODM Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America EMS and ODM Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America EMS and ODM Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific EMS and ODM Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific EMS and ODM Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe EMS and ODM Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe EMS and ODM Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America EMS and ODM Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America EMS and ODM Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa EMS and ODM Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa EMS and ODM Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 HONHAI

7.1.1 HONHAI Company Details

7.1.2 HONHAI Business Overview

7.1.3 HONHAI EMS and ODM Introduction

7.1.4 HONHAI Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 HONHAI Recent Development

7.2 Pegatron

7.2.1 Pegatron Company Details

7.2.2 Pegatron Business Overview

7.2.3 Pegatron EMS and ODM Introduction

7.2.4 Pegatron Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Pegatron Recent Development

7.3 Quanta

7.3.1 Quanta Company Details

7.3.2 Quanta Business Overview

7.3.3 Quanta EMS and ODM Introduction

7.3.4 Quanta Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Quanta Recent Development

7.4 Compal

7.4.1 Compal Company Details

7.4.2 Compal Business Overview

7.4.3 Compal EMS and ODM Introduction

7.4.4 Compal Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Compal Recent Development

7.5 Jabil

7.5.1 Jabil Company Details

7.5.2 Jabil Business Overview

7.5.3 Jabil EMS and ODM Introduction

7.5.4 Jabil Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Jabil Recent Development

7.6 Flextronics

7.6.1 Flextronics Company Details

7.6.2 Flextronics Business Overview

7.6.3 Flextronics EMS and ODM Introduction

7.6.4 Flextronics Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Flextronics Recent Development

7.7 Wistron

7.7.1 Wistron Company Details

7.7.2 Wistron Business Overview

7.7.3 Wistron EMS and ODM Introduction

7.7.4 Wistron Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Wistron Recent Development

7.8 Inventec

7.8.1 Inventec Company Details

7.8.2 Inventec Business Overview

7.8.3 Inventec EMS and ODM Introduction

7.8.4 Inventec Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Inventec Recent Development

7.9 Luxshare

7.9.1 Luxshare Company Details

7.9.2 Luxshare Business Overview

7.9.3 Luxshare EMS and ODM Introduction

7.9.4 Luxshare Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Luxshare Recent Development

7.10 Wingtech

7.10.1 Wingtech Company Details

7.10.2 Wingtech Business Overview

7.10.3 Wingtech EMS and ODM Introduction

7.10.4 Wingtech Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Wingtech Recent Development

7.11 BYD Electronics

7.11.1 BYD Electronics Company Details

7.11.2 BYD Electronics Business Overview

7.11.3 BYD Electronics EMS and ODM Introduction

7.11.4 BYD Electronics Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 BYD Electronics Recent Development

7.12 Huaqin

7.12.1 Huaqin Company Details

7.12.2 Huaqin Business Overview

7.12.3 Huaqin EMS and ODM Introduction

7.12.4 Huaqin Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Huaqin Recent Development

7.13 New KINPO

7.13.1 New KINPO Company Details

7.13.2 New KINPO Business Overview

7.13.3 New KINPO EMS and ODM Introduction

7.13.4 New KINPO Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 New KINPO Recent Development

7.14 Sanmina

7.14.1 Sanmina Company Details

7.14.2 Sanmina Business Overview

7.14.3 Sanmina EMS and ODM Introduction

7.14.4 Sanmina Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Sanmina Recent Development

7.15 Qisda Corporation

7.15.1 Qisda Corporation Company Details

7.15.2 Qisda Corporation Business Overview

7.15.3 Qisda Corporation EMS and ODM Introduction

7.15.4 Qisda Corporation Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Qisda Corporation Recent Development

7.16 Celestica

7.16.1 Celestica Company Details

7.16.2 Celestica Business Overview

7.16.3 Celestica EMS and ODM Introduction

7.16.4 Celestica Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Celestica Recent Development

7.17 USI

7.17.1 USI Company Details

7.17.2 USI Business Overview

7.17.3 USI EMS and ODM Introduction

7.17.4 USI Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 USI Recent Development

7.18 PLEXUS

7.18.1 PLEXUS Company Details

7.18.2 PLEXUS Business Overview

7.18.3 PLEXUS EMS and ODM Introduction

7.18.4 PLEXUS Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 PLEXUS Recent Development

7.19 Kaifa

7.19.1 Kaifa Company Details

7.19.2 Kaifa Business Overview

7.19.3 Kaifa EMS and ODM Introduction

7.19.4 Kaifa Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Kaifa Recent Development

7.20 Benchmark

7.20.1 Benchmark Company Details

7.20.2 Benchmark Business Overview

7.20.3 Benchmark EMS and ODM Introduction

7.20.4 Benchmark Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Benchmark Recent Development

7.21 Zollner

7.21.1 Zollner Company Details

7.21.2 Zollner Business Overview

7.21.3 Zollner EMS and ODM Introduction

7.21.4 Zollner Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Zollner Recent Development

7.22 SIIX

7.22.1 SIIX Company Details

7.22.2 SIIX Business Overview

7.22.3 SIIX EMS and ODM Introduction

7.22.4 SIIX Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 SIIX Recent Development

7.23 Venture

7.23.1 Venture Company Details

7.23.2 Venture Business Overview

7.23.3 Venture EMS and ODM Introduction

7.23.4 Venture Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Venture Recent Development

7.24 Fabrinet

7.24.1 Fabrinet Company Details

7.24.2 Fabrinet Business Overview

7.24.3 Fabrinet EMS and ODM Introduction

7.24.4 Fabrinet Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Fabrinet Recent Development

7.25 MiTAC

7.25.1 MiTAC Company Details

7.25.2 MiTAC Business Overview

7.25.3 MiTAC EMS and ODM Introduction

7.25.4 MiTAC Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 MiTAC Recent Development

7.26 Longcheer

7.26.1 Longcheer Company Details

7.26.2 Longcheer Business Overview

7.26.3 Longcheer EMS and ODM Introduction

7.26.4 Longcheer Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 Longcheer Recent Development

7.27 UMC

7.27.1 UMC Company Details

7.27.2 UMC Business Overview

7.27.3 UMC EMS and ODM Introduction

7.27.4 UMC Revenue in EMS and ODM Business (2017-2022)

7.27.5 UMC Recent Development

